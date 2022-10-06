Mercedes junior Aron signs up with Prema in F3

The 18-year-old Estonian, who lies in third position in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine, therefore continues his relationship with Prema, and is the first driver confirmed in the Italian squad’s F3 line-up for next season.

Aron took his first steps in cars with Prema in Formula 4 in 2019, finishing third in the Italian championship.

He switched to ART Grand Prix for his move to the Formula Renault Eurocup in 2020, but returned to the Prema fold for FRECA in 2021, since when he has scored six race wins.

Aron took part in all three days of the recent post-season FIA F3 test at Jerez with Prema alongside FRECA points leader and Ferrari protege Dino Beganovic plus 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year and Williams F1-backed Zak O’Sullivan – both are also linked with Prema F3 seats for 2023.

Prema boss Rene Rosin said: “We are extremely delighted to continue working with Paul. We have always been aware of his winning potential, and we think he will keep producing impressive runs in the future, even in a very competitive and highly challenging environment like Formula 3.

Paul Aron, Prema Racing Photo by: Prema Powerteam

“It will be a learning year, but we are sure there will be many chances to challenge for high-profile results, so our goal is to push right from the winter preparations to be ready for 2023.”

Aron added: “I am delighted to spend another year with Prema, and I am confident they will give me the best possible package to fight for the win.”

He is the second driver confirmed for the 2023 FIA F3 season – Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto, sixth in the FRECA standings, has been snared by Trident and topped the Jerez test.

Aron is the younger brother of Ralf Aron, who spent most of his single-seater career with Prema, winning the 2015 Italian F4 Championship with the squad and scoring five race wins across the 2016 and 2018 editions of the F3 European Championship before hanging up his helmet at the age of 20.

Aron Sr has since moved into team management with Prema, originally overseeing its FRegional line-up before this year being put in charge of its debut season in the World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series.