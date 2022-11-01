Tickets Subscribe
Palou: IndyCar deserves more superlicence points, not as many as F2
FIA F2 News

F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season

The FIA has confirmed the Formula 2 and Formula 3 calendars for 2023, with both seasons kicking off in Bahrain in March.

Megan White
By:
F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season

F2 will be contested over 14 rounds, as it was this year, while F3 increases from nine to 10 race weekends in 2023.

Both series will race in Melbourne for the first time, with F3 also undertaking its first race weekend in Monaco since 2012 when the series was known as GP3, and visiting three continents – more than any previous season.

All 10 F3 weekends are alongside F2 weekends, with both series retaining the 2022 format of one reverse-grid sprint race on a Saturday before a feature race ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix on a Sunday.

Both series will race at Sakhir, Melbourne, Imola, Monaco, Barcelona, Spielberg, Silverstone, Budapest, Spa and Monza, which will serve as F3’s season finale.

F2 will also race in Jeddah, Baku, Zandvoort and Abu Dhabi.

FIA Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel said: “The 2023 F2 calendar will have 14 rounds, the same amount as the current one.

Victor Martins, ART Grand Prix

Victor Martins, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Dutch Photo Agency

“In 2022, we’ve enjoyed more action than ever, with a total of 28 races, and we wanted to keep this for next season.

"The good thing is that there are a lot of tracks who would love to add F2 to their race weekend programme, but we always keep in mind the costs related to more racing.

“So, we have decided to limit the number of rounds to 14 again for 2023, and we will keep helping the teams to ensure their budgets remain at a proper level.

“As announced previously, we have added Melbourne to the calendar, a fantastic venue both for our teams and drivers, but also for everyone watching and enjoying F2. It will be very interesting to see our cars battling on those streets.”

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “As the final two steps on the junior single-seater pathway, I am pleased that in 2023 FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 continue to race alongside the FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

“There is no better preparation than to compete on these gold-standard grand prix circuits, and I’m looking forward to seeing how the next generation of drivers take on a new challenge with the addition of a round in Australia next year.”

Full 2023 F2 calendar

03–05 March Sakhir, Bahrain
17-19 March Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
31 March–02 April Melbourne, Australia
28-30 April Baku, Azerbaijan
19–21 May Imola, Italy
25–28 May Monte Carlo, Monaco
02–04 June Barcelona, Spain
30 June–02 July Spielberg, Austria
07–09 July Silverstone, Great Britain
21–23 July Budapest, Hungary
28–30 July Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
25-27 August Zandvoort, Netherlands
01–03 September Monza, Italy
24-26 November Yas Island, United Arab Emirates

Full 2023 F3 calendar

03–05 March Sakhir, Bahrain
31 March–02 April Melbourne, Australia
19–21 May Imola, Italy
25–28 May Monte Carlo, Monaco
02–04 June Barcelona, Spain
30 June–02 July Spielberg, Austria
07–09 July Silverstone, Great Britain
21–23 July Budapest, Hungary
28–30 July Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
01–03 September Monza, Italy

Palou: IndyCar deserves more superlicence points, not as many as F2
Palou: IndyCar deserves more superlicence points, not as many as F2
