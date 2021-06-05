Tickets Subscribe
Baku F2: Vips beats Beckmann for maiden series win in chaotic race
FIA F2 / Baku Race report

Baku F2: Vips beats Beckmann for maiden series win in chaotic race

By:

Hitech Grand Prix’s Juri Vips took his first FIA Formula 2 win during a chaotic second sprint race in Baku which saw two safety cars and several collisions.

Baku F2: Vips beats Beckmann for maiden series win in chaotic race

The Red Bull junior started second, but took the lead on lap 11, before finishing seven-tenths clear of second place Charouz Racing System’s David Beckmann, who had started on pole.

Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala finished third after starting seventh, while polesitter Trident’s Bent Viscaal finished fourth.

The chaotic race, which was the 100th of F2’s modern era, saw two safety cars and six cars did not finish after multiple collisions.

Star performances came from Hitech Grand Prix’s Liam Lawson, who finished in seventh having started 20th, and Carlin’s Dan Ticktum, who made his way back up to sixth despite starting the second lap in last place.

Prema Racing’s Oscar Piastri also managed to finish eighth – the last points position – after starting 19th.

The new format, which reverses the top ten finishers of Saturday morning’s sprint race, meant Viscaal started on pole, with Beckmann in second and Vips in third.

Ticktum and UNI-Virtuosi’s Guanyu Zhou came together after a lock-up at Turn 1, ending the latter’s race, and the incident will be investigated after the chequered flag.

MP Motorsport’s Lirim Zendeli also went off into the escape road at the same turn on the first lap, ending his race.

Moments later, contact between ART Grand Prix’s Theo Pourchaire and Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung left the former with front wing damage and ended the latter’s race.

David Beckmann, Charouz Racing System

David Beckmann, Charouz Racing System

Photo by: Motorsport Images

These incidents prompted the safety car to be deployed, staying out for two laps.

The restart on lap three allowed Beckmann to snatch the lead from Viscaal a few corners later, with this morning’s race winner, Prema Racing’s Robert Shwartzman, making up four places to run in sixth.

Pourchaire also pitted for the previous front wing damage as the safety car headed back in.

By lap four, Ticktum had made another charge through the field, making his way up to 12th despite the first lap collision leaving him at the back of the pack.

MP Motorsport’s Richard Verschoor was left in the wall on lap six, ending his race, after team-mate Roy Nissany clipped the back of his car.

The incident prompted another safety car and forced Nissany to pit for front wing damage before he was handed a drive-through penalty for causing a collision.

When racing restarted for a second time on lap eight, ART Grand Prix’s Christian Lundgaard was squeezed into the wall as cars entered Turn 1 three-wide, ending his race.

Seconds later, DAMS’ Marcus Armstrong also ended up in the barriers amid the battle for fourth with Viscaal, locking up with cold tyres and also forcing his retirement.

Vips took the lead from Viscaal on lap 11 with help from DRS, maintaining his lead to the chequered flag.

Lawson starts tomorrow’s feature race on pole, with Vips in second and Piastri in third.

Pourchaire will line up fourth, with Ticktum in fifth and Armstrong sixth.

FIA Formula 2 Baku race 2 results - 21 laps

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP -  
2 Germany David Beckmann Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 3.200 3.200
3 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 3.800 3.800
4 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 4.600 4.600
5 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 5.000 5.000
6 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 6.200 6.200
7 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 6.700 6.700
8 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 9.100 9.100
9 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 13.300 13.300
10 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 15.400 15.400
11 Italy Matteo Nannini Spain Campos Racing 17.900 17.900
12 United Kingdom Jack Aitken HWA Racelab 22.800 22.800
13 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 25.600 25.600
14 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 49.900 49.900
15 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 52.000 52.000
16 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 1'31.800 1'31.800
  New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 14 laps  
  Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 14 laps  
  Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 16 laps  
  Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing    
  China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi    
  Germany Lirim Zendeli Netherlands MP Motorsport    
View full results
Series FIA F2
Event Baku
Author Megan White

Megan White
Baku F2: Shwartzman leads every lap to record first win of 2021 Baku
FIA F2

Baku F2: Shwartzman leads every lap to record first win of 2021

Baku F2: Lawson takes pole position ahead of team-mate Vips Baku
FIA F2

Baku F2: Lawson takes pole position ahead of team-mate Vips

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus
FIA F3

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Plus

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Plus

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Plus

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance Plus

How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021

FIA F2
Jan 9, 2021
The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make Plus

The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make

The Ferrari Driver Academy earned a podium sweep in the first Formula 2 race of the new decade in Austria last weekend. The battle between 'the FDA five' is set to be one of the major subplots of the season, but who has the best F1 prospects for 2021?

FIA F2
Jul 8, 2020
The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong Plus

The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong

Dropped by his team in Japan and by Red Bull, Dan Ticktum's single-seater career seemed to be over last summer. But now he's on the Formula 2 grid with the reigning champion team, and he's a new protege of Williams. How did that happen?

FIA F2
Mar 20, 2020

