Baku F2: Vips leads practice from Boschung
FIA F2 / Baku Qualifying report

Baku F2: Lawson takes pole position ahead of team-mate Vips

By:

Hitech Grand Prix’s Liam Lawson topped FIA Formula 2 qualifying in Baku, leading from team-mate and fellow Red Bull junior Juri Vips.

Baku F2: Lawson takes pole position ahead of team-mate Vips

Lawson set the quickest time of the session with a 1m54.217s, just one-tenth of a second ahead of Vips, who set the pace in practice this morning, amid a close tussle for pole for Sunday’s feature race.

Prema Racing’s Oscar Piastri came third, two-tenths off the pace, with ART Grand Prix’s Theo Pourchaire completing the second row.

Carlin’s Dan Ticktum finished in fifth, with a 1m54.830s, followed by DAMS driver and Ferrari academy driver Marcus Armstrong.

This session set the grid for Sunday’s feature race, while the starting grid of the first Saturday Sprint Race is set by reversing the top 10.

This puts highest placed returning driver Robert Schwartzman, driving for Prema Racing, on pole for the first sprint race, joined by Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala on the front row.

Championship leader Guanyu Zhou, driving for UNI-Virtuosi, will start third, with Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung in fourth.

Zhou’s team-mate Felipe Drugovich missed out on pole for the first race by just one-hundredth, finishing 11th.

ART Grand Prix’s Theo Pourchaire set the first representative lap with a 1m55.455s, before Carlin’s Dan Ticktum pipped him to the top spot by just one-tenth seconds later.

At the halfway mark, Armstrong led from Lundgaard, Pourchaire, Hitech Grand Prix’s Liam Lawson and his team-mate Juri Vips.

DAMS’ Roy Nissany did not take part in the session after an accident earlier on Friday left his car with serious damage.

The second Sprint Race grid will be determined by reversing the top 10 finishers of the first Sprint Race.

Baku F2 qualifying results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 12 1'54.217  
2 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 12 1'54.355 0.138
3 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 12 1'54.508 0.291
4 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 12 1'54.639 0.422
5 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 11 1'54.830 0.613
6 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 12 1'54.914 0.697
7 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 11 1'54.962 0.745
8 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 12 1'55.112 0.895
9 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 11 1'55.122 0.905
10 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 12 1'55.161 0.944
11 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 12 1'55.173 0.956
12 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 12 1'55.245 1.028
13 Germany David Beckmann Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 12 1'55.336 1.119
14 United Kingdom Jack Aitken HWA Racelab 11 1'55.651 1.434
15 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 11 1'55.658 1.441
16 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 11 1'55.988 1.771
17 Italy Matteo Nannini Spain Campos Racing 11 1'56.463 2.246
18 Germany Lirim Zendeli Netherlands MP Motorsport 11 1'56.579 2.362
19 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 12 1'57.539 3.322
20 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 12 1'57.793 3.576
21 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 12 1'58.264 4.047
22 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 0    
Baku F2: Vips leads practice from Boschung

Baku F2: Vips leads practice from Boschung
Series FIA F2
Event Baku
Author Megan White

