Previous / The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books
FIA F2 / Baku Practice report

Baku F2: Vips leads practice from Boschung

By:

Hitech Grand Prix’s Juri Vips led FIA Formula 2’s free practice in Baku by seven-tenths of a second during a session featuring multiple yellow flags.

Baku F2: Vips leads practice from Boschung

The Red Bull junior, who is 10th in the standings, set a 1m55.210s to top the timesheets at Baku City Circuit, leading from Campos Racing’s Ralph Boschung and ART Grand Prix’s Theo Pourchaire.

Highest placed returning driver Robert Schwartzman, driving for Prema Racing, came fourth, 1.1s behind the leader with a 1m56.375s, with his team-mate Oscar Piastri in fifth.

Cars headed out on a dusty and dirty track early on Friday morning for the third round of the championship, racing on the medium compound for the first time this season.

The yellow flags were out 10 minutes into the session after Trident’s Marino Sato crashed at the exit of Turn 15, hitting the barrier and picking up heavy damage, leaving him limping back to the pits with three wheels. The incident will be investigated after the end of the session.

Minutes later, a virtual safety car was introduced after MP Motorsport’s Lirim Zendeli ran wide at Turn 16 and became stuck in the run-off area, eventually having to abandon his attempts to restart the car.

At the halfway mark, DAMS driver and Ferrari academy member Marcus Armstrong led the timesheets with a 2m00.851s, seven-tenths clear of Prema Racing’s Oscar Piastri, with Pourchaire in third.

Armstrong was quickly beaten by HWA Racelab’s Jack Aitken, who was the first driver to set a sub two-minute time with a 1m57.840s, before the times began to tumble, with the following five cars all breaking that barrier.

Aitken also had a close call with the barrier, clipping the wall at Turn 15 but remarkably escaping with no damage.

The session was ended with just over a minute to go after DAMS’ Roy Nissany spun and ended up in the wall.

Championship leader Guanyu Zhou, driving for UNI-Virtuosi, only managed 12th place, with a 1m57.019s.

Friday afternoon’s qualifying session will set the grid for Sunday’s feature race, while the starting grid of the first Saturday Sprint Race will be set by reversing the top 10 finishers in qualifying.

The second Sprint Race grid will be determined by reversing the top 10 finishers of the first Sprint Race.

Baku F2 - Practice Results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 15 1'55.210  
2 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 16 1'55.976 0.766
3 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 17 1'56.323 1.113
4 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 16 1'56.375 1.165
5 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 16 1'56.394 1.184
6 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 17 1'56.515 1.305
7 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 15 1'56.594 1.384
8 Germany David Beckmann Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 16 1'56.778 1.568
9 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 16 1'56.795 1.585
10 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 17 1'56.821 1.611
11 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 14 1'56.860 1.650
12 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 15 1'57.019 1.809
13 United Kingdom Jack Aitken HWA Racelab 16 1'57.260 2.050
14 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 16 1'57.504 2.294
15 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 14 1'57.561 2.351
16 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 16 1'57.691 2.481
17 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 16 1'58.221 3.011
18 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 15 1'59.553 4.343
19 Italy Matteo Nannini Spain Campos Racing 16 1'59.747 4.537
20 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 16 2'01.486 6.276
21 Germany Lirim Zendeli Netherlands MP Motorsport 4 2'03.262 8.052
22 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 4 2'20.421 25.211
View full results
The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books
Series FIA F2
Event Baku
Author Megan White

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype

FIA F2
16h
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Plus

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Plus

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Plus

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021
How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance Plus

How Schumacher Jr earned his Haas F1 chance

Michael Schumacher may have won seven Formula 1 titles, but he didn't even compete for a crown at the second tier. Son Mick put that right in 2020, and proved to Ferrari that he was deserving of a shot at motorsport's elite category in 2021

FIA F2
Jan 9, 2021
The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make Plus

The quintet giving Ferrari a tough decision to make

The Ferrari Driver Academy earned a podium sweep in the first Formula 2 race of the new decade in Austria last weekend. The battle between 'the FDA five' is set to be one of the major subplots of the season, but who has the best F1 prospects for 2021?

FIA F2
Jul 8, 2020
The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong Plus

The Williams junior determined to prove Red Bull wrong

Dropped by his team in Japan and by Red Bull, Dan Ticktum's single-seater career seemed to be over last summer. But now he's on the Formula 2 grid with the reigning champion team, and he's a new protege of Williams. How did that happen?

FIA F2
Mar 20, 2020

Baku F2: Vips leads practice from Boschung
FIA F2 FIA F2

Baku F2: Vips leads practice from Boschung

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus
FIA F2 FIA F2

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

New FIA F2 format “made for Baku,” says Lundgaard
FIA F2 FIA F2

New FIA F2 format “made for Baku,” says Lundgaard

Nannini returns to F2 to replace Petecof at Campos Racing
FIA F2 FIA F2

Nannini returns to F2 to replace Petecof at Campos Racing

