Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"
Formula E / Puebla E-Prix II News

Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start

By:

Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland has revealed the full extent of his communication and software issues that led to his poor start from the front row for the Puebla E-Prix. 

Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start

The Brit bagged second on the grid with his superpole run, having progressed from a group two flying lap, but fell short of pacesetter Pascal Wehrlein by just 0.058s in qualifying. 

But in the race he quickly dropped to 14th place when he bogged down off the line, which forced fourth-starting Jean-Eric Vergne to take immediate avoiding action. 

Rowland revealed the cause of his poor start, which had initially hampered his burnout. 

He told Autosport: “At the start, it didn't rev. It just didn't go.  

“You saw that I went forward a bit and then I did a burnout a little bit after. Not straightaway. 

“And then when I did the start, it did the same thing.” 

Oliver Rowland, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2, Nyck de Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02, Norman Nato, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02

Oliver Rowland, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2, Nyck de Vries, Mercedes Benz EQ, EQ Silver Arrow 02, Norman Nato, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Rowland was hampered throughout the race by a radio failure that meant he had no communication with the pitwall, an issue that the team had identified long before the grid.  

This meant he was unable to feedback exact energy levels and was without strategy advice on when to take attack mode - which he was then subsequently unable to activate.  

Rowland continued: “I knew I had to manage the race before I started, which made it a bit easier.  

“I had no communication in the car at all and I couldn't take attack mode, I had nothing.  

“I didn't know about it but [the team] had seen the problem a long time before the race, they were trying to fix it.  

“But I didn't know until I got in to got the grid and my radio didn't work and they said 'Oh, we will try and fix it on the grid'.  

“And then I realised when I got to the grid that it was a bit more serious than just the radio that wasn't working." 

Read Also:

Rowland and team-mate Sebastien Buemi plus on-the-road victor Wehrlein and his Porsche team-mate Andre Lotterer were all disqualified after their teams failed to report the specific tyres selected on their technical passport. 

Despite this, Rowland rued the poor start which had denied him a chance to be “a hero”. 

He said: “I did everything OK. The start was obviously a mess.  

“It's a shame I didn't get to race at the front.  

“Had I been able to manage everything at the front without any help, I would have been a bit of a hero.”  

shares
comments

Related video

Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"

Previous article

Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

20h
2
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

2d
3
Formula 1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

3h
4
Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

1d
5
Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

21h
Latest news
Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start
FE

Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start

51m
Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"
FE

Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"

1h
Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla E-Prix Formula E disqualification
FE

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla E-Prix Formula E disqualification

2h
Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified
FE

Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified

13h
Formula E team bosses defend qualifying strategy after first group issues
FE

Formula E team bosses defend qualifying strategy after first group issues

15h
More
Matt Kew
Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating" Puebla E-Prix II
Formula E

Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla E-Prix Formula E disqualification Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla E-Prix Formula E disqualification

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Plus
Extreme E

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

Oliver Rowland More
Oliver Rowland
Rowland calls Monaco Formula E qualifying time deletion "a complete joke" Monaco ePrix
Formula E

Rowland calls Monaco Formula E qualifying time deletion "a complete joke"

Rowland critical of Rome Formula E penalty after Cassidy clash Rome ePrix II
Formula E

Rowland critical of Rome Formula E penalty after Cassidy clash

Rowland wants "too extreme" FE qualifying format changed
Formula E

Rowland wants "too extreme" FE qualifying format changed

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

It's taken a long time for Jaguar to reach the cusp of contending for championships in Formula E. But, after last season's challenge crumbled in Berlin, the team has been bolstered by a top-line arrival who has helped to end an unwanted 30-year wait

Formula E
Apr 22, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Plus

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Plus

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Plus

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

Trending Today

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

MotoGP German Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP German Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

F1 should go to countries with human rights issues - Todt
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 should go to countries with human rights issues - Todt

Latest news

Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start
Formula E Formula E

Rowland reveals what led to his disastrous Puebla FE start

Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla E-Prix Formula E disqualification
Formula E Formula E

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla E-Prix Formula E disqualification

Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified
Formula E Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.