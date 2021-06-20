Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified Next / Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"
Formula E / Puebla E-Prix I News

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla E-Prix Formula E disqualification

By:

Porsche Formula E team boss Amiel Lindesay has explained why Pascal Wehrlein was disqualified from his and the manufacturer’s maiden series win in the Puebla E-Prix.

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla E-Prix Formula E disqualification

Wehrlein snared a second pole position for himself and the team, both coming in Mexico, by 0.058s over Oliver Rowland and then controlled the race to cross the line 3.6s clear.

But the German was eliminated from the results along with team-mate Andre Lotterer and both Nissan e.dams cars of Rowland and 2015-15 champion Sebastien Buemi.

All four fell foul of the regulations governing the technical passport of each machine, with the teams failing to declare the usage of their tyres for the race.

This meant supplier Michelin could not “perform the required pressure management” according to an FIA bulletin.  

Head of Porsche Formula E operations, Lindesay told Autosport: “Unfortunately, a small administration's glitch in our team, a mistake by us, cost us the disqualification of both our cars.

"It's a technical infringement. There's no bad doing involved. The rules are the rules but it's rather harsh.  

“It's the same tyres we used for quali as in the race. 

"Really, the race function wasn't pressed on the system. This whole technical passport side is probably a whole different matter that obviously we need to discuss in detail.  

“We're not the only ones who are fighting with the system. It could be simplified.”

Pascal Wehrlein, Tag Heuer Porsche

Pascal Wehrlein, Tag Heuer Porsche

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Wehrlein told Autosport that he was “not angry at all with the team” but called on the stewards to have informed the team of the error prior to the race.

This relates to Article 36.5 of the Sporting Regulations, which reads: "When the 10-minute signal is shown, the identification numbers of the tyres fitted, or that will be fitted, and used on each car must have been declared to the FIA Technical Delegate via the dedicated portal."

This followed an initial warning from race engineer Kyle Wilson-Clark that Wehrlein needed to build a 5s gap to cover himself from eventual winner Lucas di Grassi in the case of a penalty.

But Lindesay clarified that the FIA could not have alerted the team to the issue ahead of the race.

He continued: "It wasn't identified before the race, that's the first thing. Normally, it's apparent before the race on the FIA's side, but it didn't pop up there.  

"Also, they don't have to report it. They didn't see it on the grid. They don't actually see what the problem is until they get back.

"So basically, the tyre pressures were missing, and they get back to their garage. Even if we've noticed during the race, it would have been the same result."

shares
comments

Related video

Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified

Previous article

Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified

Next article

Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"

Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

2d
2
Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

18h
3
Formula 1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

2h
4
Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

1d
5
Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

2h
Latest news
Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"
FE

Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"

22m
Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla E-Prix Formula E disqualification
FE

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla E-Prix Formula E disqualification

1h
Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified
FE

Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified

12h
Formula E team bosses defend qualifying strategy after first group issues
FE

Formula E team bosses defend qualifying strategy after first group issues

14h
Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan e.dams car woes
FE

Buemi set for grid penalty to solve “fundamental” Nissan e.dams car woes

15h
More
Matt Kew
Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating" Puebla E-Prix II
Formula E

Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"

Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Plus
Extreme E

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

Pascal Wehrlein More
Pascal Wehrlein
Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein grabs pole in dramatic qualifying Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein grabs pole in dramatic qualifying

Dennis slams Wehrlein for "driving me into the wall" in Diriyah Formula E race
Formula E

Dennis slams Wehrlein for "driving me into the wall" in Diriyah Formula E race

Why it's wrong to mock Wehrlein for his forfeit Plus
Formula 1

Why it's wrong to mock Wehrlein for his forfeit

Porsche Team More
Porsche Team
Penske IndyCar drivers are candidates for Porsche LMDh drives in 2023
IMSA

Penske IndyCar drivers are candidates for Porsche LMDh drives in 2023

Porsche wants GTE future beyond 2022 factory commitment
WEC

Porsche wants GTE future beyond 2022 factory commitment

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Plus
Formula E

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

It's taken a long time for Jaguar to reach the cusp of contending for championships in Formula E. But, after last season's challenge crumbled in Berlin, the team has been bolstered by a top-line arrival who has helped to end an unwanted 30-year wait

Formula E
Apr 22, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Plus

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Plus

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Plus

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

Trending Today

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mission Winnow logos removed from Ferrari F1 cars for EU races

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes' chassis change sparked a baseless F1 conspiracy theory

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams becoming "the team where drivers want to go to"

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 French GP qualifying results: Verstappen on pole from Hamilton

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull has eked ahead in F1 title battle

MotoGP German Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP German Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch & more

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins at Paul Ricard
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull can beat Mercedes anywhere if it wins at Paul Ricard

Latest news

Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi: Puebla win makes Audi's FE exit "frustrating"

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla E-Prix Formula E disqualification
Formula E Formula E

Porsche explains Wehrlein Puebla E-Prix Formula E disqualification

Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified
Formula E Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Audi 1-2 after Porsche's Wehrlein disqualified

Formula E team bosses defend qualifying strategy after first group issues
Formula E Formula E

Formula E team bosses defend qualifying strategy after first group issues

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.