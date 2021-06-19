Tickets Subscribe
Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein grabs pole in dramatic qualifying

Pascal Wehrlein bagged his and Porsche’s second Formula E pole for the maiden Puebla E-Prix as the top six in the points dashed their chances in Mexico by tripping over another.

The ex-Sauber Formula 1 driver led the way through the group stages and then delivered a last-ditch flier in a close superpole contest to net himself and the team a second career pole position, both of which have been scored in Mexico at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Wehrlein used his group two running order and the windfall of track evolution to top the early pace with his stellar 1m23.505s effort that moved him 0.3s ahead of Jean-Eric Vergne.

Then the last to run in the top-six dogfight, Wehrlein dropped a tiny 0.005s off the pace through the opening sector before posting the best second sector of the day to recover.

A slightly messy run through the high-speed Turn 15 banked corner meant he lost the fastest overall final sector but an eventual 1m23.78s put him on pole by 0.058s.

Oliver Rowland, the practice pacesetter, missed out on top spot courtesy of a douse of oversteer through Turn 12, having briefly held provisional pole ahead of Jake Dennis.

Dennis, leading a revived BMW Andretti team, again found an affinity with a permanent track after his Valencia E-Prix victory, storming to the second row of the grid with third.

Vergne, meanwhile, battled to fourth ahead of a controlled but unremarkable lap from Maximilian Guenther as a major sector two mistake dashed Edoardo Mortara’s hopes when the Venturi Racing driver ran comfortably slowest by 2.1s in the superpole bout.

Alexander Sims was the first driver to miss out on a shot at pole with a seventh-place effort, but he still bucked the general trend of the group three runners who struggled for pace.

Alexander Sims, Mahindra Racing, M7Electro

Alexander Sims, Mahindra Racing, M7Electro

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

After a massive 0.5s gain in the first sector alone between the opening group and those in group two, it looked like track evolution would hugely benefit those last on to the track.

But that theory fell apart in group three, with Lucas di Grassi the only other driver to join Sims inside the top 10 as rival Porsche racer Andre Lotterer landed a subdued 11th place.

The sportscar veteran was pipped by a final group run from Sergio Sette Camara for Dragon Penske Autosport, despite the Brazilian nearly spinning with a mistake at Turn 12.

But he and debutant team-mate Joel Eriksson will drop to the back of the grid courtesy of their 20-place grid drops following an inspection of their invertors and a seal break.

Rene Rast had completed the top 10 for Audi courtesy of his group two effort.

A shambolic group one entry from the top six in the points put reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa down to a lowly 12th and a full 1.376s off the best group time of Wehrlein.

DS Techeetah driver da Costa had been joined in the session by Robin Frijns, Nyck de Vries, Mitch Evans and Stoffel Vandoorne but the big hitters will line up down the order after tripping over each other.

Antonio Felix Da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21

Antonio Felix Da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

In view of the anticipated track evolution, all six cars toured together on their out-lap and squabbled three-wide in places and side-by-side through the final Turn 15 banked corner.

Across the line, Frijns suffered a massive locked up on the approach to Turn 1 as Sam Bird tried to throw his Jaguar Racing car up the inside of Vandoorne, who also locked up.

That massively delayed the trio and also eliminated the clean air de Vries had created for himself by dropping back on the preparation lap.

This paved the way for da Costa and Evans to break away, with da Costa beating 13th-quickester Evans by 0.053s before the whole cohort slipped down the order.

Eriksson’s first attempt at Formula E qualifying netted him 14th ahead of Nick Cassidy and Mercedes racer de Vries.

Behind Bird in 20th, a group four start for Nissan e.dams driver Sebastien Buemi looked like the platform on which to rebuild his disappointing season. But he only clocked 21st.

The 2015-16 champion only eclipsed points leader Frijns, Vandoorne and spinner Tom Blomqvist.

Puebla E-Prix qualifying superpole results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'23.780  
2 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 1'23.838 0.058
3 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'23.879 0.099
4 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'24.282 0.502
5 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 1'25.095 1.315
6 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'27.217 3.437
View full results

Group qualifying results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'23.505  
2 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 1'23.808 0.303
3 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'23.886 0.381
4 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'23.996 0.491
5 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 1'24.072 0.567
6 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'24.286 0.781
7 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 1'24.425 0.920
8 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 1'24.489 0.984
9 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 1'24.706 1.201
10 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 1'24.818 1.313
11 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'24.832 1.327
12 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 1'24.881 1.376
13 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'24.934 1.429
14 Sweden Joel Eriksson United States Dragon Racing 1'24.992 1.487
15 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'25.352 1.847
16 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'25.387 1.882
17 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'25.404 1.899
18 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 1'25.593 2.088
19 France Norman Nato Monaco Venturi 1'25.730 2.225
20 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'25.788 2.283
21 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'25.809 2.304
22 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'26.146 2.641
23 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'26.413 2.908
24 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'30.568 7.063
View full results
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

It's taken a long time for Jaguar to reach the cusp of contending for championships in Formula E. But, after last season's challenge crumbled in Berlin, the team has been bolstered by a top-line arrival who has helped to end an unwanted 30-year wait

Formula E
Apr 22, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Plus

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Plus

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Plus

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

