All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula E Berlin ePrix I

Aron: Results on Berlin Formula E debut may “not tell the full story”

Formula 2 driver Paul Aron believes “results on paper will probably not tell the full story”, as he prepares to make his Formula E debut in Berlin this weekend.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Upd:
Paul Aron, Envision Racing

Photo by: Andreas Beil

The 20-year-old Estonian is due to make his first start in the all-electric championship on Saturday as he fills the Envision seat vacated by Sebastien Buemi, who has clashing World Endurance Championship commitments at Spa.

Aron got his first taste of Formula E machinery only weeks ago for a 30-minute rookie session in Misano and has only conducted sim work since, leaving him and the reigning teams' champions with no expectations in Germany.

“The team has made it clear there are no clear expectations this weekend from my side,” Aron told Autosport.

“I know it’s not going to be easy, but my goal is just to see how much potential there is and widen the potential as much as possible, and then extract the maximum from it.

“That’s making it into the points, that would be great, but if not, I think that’s also fine.

“The results on paper will probably not tell the full story of how much potential there actually was so in that sense there’s no proper expectations or clear goals set, but of course, I’m aiming to help the team out as much as possible and I want to make the most of this opportunity.”

Aron joins the Formula E grid having committed to a full-time F2 campaign with Hitech this season, where he has taken three podiums from the opening six races and sits second in the standings.

Paul Aron, Envision Racing

Paul Aron, Envision Racing

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Despite being on the pathway to Formula 1, the ex-Mercedes Junior believes that Formula E could potentially be a viable career route for young drivers in the future, including himself.

He added: “For sure every driver in F2, F3 has a hope of F1, and in a way so do I, but that championship is very difficult to enter and there’s a lot of things that need to fall in place.

“I feel like many drivers make the mistake of just putting all their hope there and when it doesn’t work out they have no other option.”

Joining Aron at Envision this weekend will be Joel Eriksson, who has been Jaguar’s reserve driver for the last two years and is being loaned to customer outfit Envision this weekend.

The 25-year-old Swede, who made eight starts in Formula E with Dragon Penske in 2021, will replace Robin Frijns who also has clashing WEC commitments.

Also making his debut this weekend in Berlin will be Jordan King, as the Mahindra reserve driver fills in for Nyck de Vries who, like Buemi, Frijns, as well as Abt’s Nico Muller (replaced by Kelvin van der Linde), will be racing in WEC.

“I thought I would be very nervous, I’m not going to lie, but actually I feel quite relaxed,” said the 30-year-old Brit, who has previously raced in the WEC and IndyCar.

“As long as we are competitive and we’re racing with people, we show a good race for the team, then amazing.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article DS Penske drivers in the thick of the action
Next article Formula E battery concerns prompt Attack Mode change for Berlin

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
Vergne slams Berlin's "horrible" style of Formula E racing that "every driver hates"

Vergne slams Berlin's "horrible" style of Formula E racing that "every driver hates"

Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
Vergne slams Berlin's "horrible" style of Formula E racing that "every driver hates"
Berlin E-Prix: Cassidy regains Formula E points lead after superb victory

Berlin E-Prix: Cassidy regains Formula E points lead after superb victory

Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
Berlin E-Prix: Cassidy regains Formula E points lead after superb victory
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2
Envision Racing
More from
Envision Racing
The reunited Formula E partnership that could finally flourish

The reunited Formula E partnership that could finally flourish

Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
The reunited Formula E partnership that could finally flourish
Frijns returns to Envision in Formula E

Frijns returns to Envision in Formula E

Formula E
London ePrix II
Frijns returns to Envision in Formula E
Marussia: No longer F1 virgins

Marussia: No longer F1 virgins

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Marussia: No longer F1 virgins

Latest news

Fuming Herta says team-mate Ericsson raced him “like an ass”

Fuming Herta says team-mate Ericsson raced him “like an ass”

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
Fuming Herta says team-mate Ericsson raced him “like an ass”
IndyCar Indy GP: Palou charges to first win of season and takes points lead

IndyCar Indy GP: Palou charges to first win of season and takes points lead

INDY IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
IndyCar Indy GP: Palou charges to first win of season and takes points lead
WEC Spa: Jota Porsche claims maiden outright win in crash-delayed race

WEC Spa: Jota Porsche claims maiden outright win in crash-delayed race

WEC WEC
Spa
WEC Spa: Jota Porsche claims maiden outright win in crash-delayed race
WRC Portugal: Ogier responds to Tanak challenge to lead into final day

WRC Portugal: Ogier responds to Tanak challenge to lead into final day

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
WRC Portugal: Ogier responds to Tanak challenge to lead into final day

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Misano ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe