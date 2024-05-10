Aron: Results on Berlin Formula E debut may “not tell the full story”
Formula 2 driver Paul Aron believes “results on paper will probably not tell the full story”, as he prepares to make his Formula E debut in Berlin this weekend.
Photo by: Andreas Beil
The 20-year-old Estonian is due to make his first start in the all-electric championship on Saturday as he fills the Envision seat vacated by Sebastien Buemi, who has clashing World Endurance Championship commitments at Spa.
Aron got his first taste of Formula E machinery only weeks ago for a 30-minute rookie session in Misano and has only conducted sim work since, leaving him and the reigning teams' champions with no expectations in Germany.
“The team has made it clear there are no clear expectations this weekend from my side,” Aron told Autosport.
“I know it’s not going to be easy, but my goal is just to see how much potential there is and widen the potential as much as possible, and then extract the maximum from it.
“That’s making it into the points, that would be great, but if not, I think that’s also fine.
“The results on paper will probably not tell the full story of how much potential there actually was so in that sense there’s no proper expectations or clear goals set, but of course, I’m aiming to help the team out as much as possible and I want to make the most of this opportunity.”
Aron joins the Formula E grid having committed to a full-time F2 campaign with Hitech this season, where he has taken three podiums from the opening six races and sits second in the standings.
Paul Aron, Envision Racing
Photo by: Andreas Beil
Despite being on the pathway to Formula 1, the ex-Mercedes Junior believes that Formula E could potentially be a viable career route for young drivers in the future, including himself.
He added: “For sure every driver in F2, F3 has a hope of F1, and in a way so do I, but that championship is very difficult to enter and there’s a lot of things that need to fall in place.
“I feel like many drivers make the mistake of just putting all their hope there and when it doesn’t work out they have no other option.”
Joining Aron at Envision this weekend will be Joel Eriksson, who has been Jaguar’s reserve driver for the last two years and is being loaned to customer outfit Envision this weekend.
The 25-year-old Swede, who made eight starts in Formula E with Dragon Penske in 2021, will replace Robin Frijns who also has clashing WEC commitments.
Also making his debut this weekend in Berlin will be Jordan King, as the Mahindra reserve driver fills in for Nyck de Vries who, like Buemi, Frijns, as well as Abt’s Nico Muller (replaced by Kelvin van der Linde), will be racing in WEC.
“I thought I would be very nervous, I’m not going to lie, but actually I feel quite relaxed,” said the 30-year-old Brit, who has previously raced in the WEC and IndyCar.
“As long as we are competitive and we’re racing with people, we show a good race for the team, then amazing.”
