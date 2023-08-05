Autosport Podcast: Jake Dennis' road to becoming Formula E world champion
Stefan Mackley sits down with the newly crowned Formula E world champion Jake Dennis to delve into the heart-pounding moments of the 2022-2023 season.
From the thrilling opening round in Mexico City to the final moments at the London E-Prix, Dennis relives how he fulfilled his dream of becoming Britain's first Formula E champion.
In the episode, Dennis reflects on his motorsport career that led to this high point. From an early career in karting to winning the Autosport BRDC Award in 2012 at the age of 17.
INSIGHT: The road to becoming Britain's first Formula E champion
With two wins in his rookie season, Dennis proved his prowess in the all-electric series, positioning himself as a formidable title contender. Although the championship eluded him he would continue to rack up wins and podiums, until he was finally able to clinch the title in 2022-23.
The London E-Prix proved to be a momentous occasion as Dennis secured the championship in front of his home crowd. With the competition expected to intensify, Dennis also speak about the pressures of being the reigning champion and how he plans to maintain his edge on the field.
