Subscribe
Previous / Porsche lodges appeal against da Costa's London E-Prix time penalty
Formula E / London ePrix II Podcast

Autosport Podcast: Jake Dennis' road to becoming Formula E world champion

Stefan Mackley sits down with the newly crowned Formula E world champion Jake Dennis to delve into the heart-pounding moments of the 2022-2023 season.

Podium: Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport

From the thrilling opening round in Mexico City to the final moments at the London E-Prix, Dennis relives how he fulfilled his dream of becoming Britain's first Formula E champion.

In the episode, Dennis reflects on his motorsport career that led to this high point. From an early career in karting to winning the Autosport BRDC Award in 2012 at the age of 17.

INSIGHT: The road to becoming Britain's first Formula E champion

With two wins in his rookie season, Dennis proved his prowess in the all-electric series, positioning himself as a formidable title contender. Although the championship eluded him he would continue to rack up wins and podiums, until he was finally able to clinch the title in 2022-23.

The London E-Prix proved to be a momentous occasion as Dennis secured the championship in front of his home crowd. With the competition expected to intensify, Dennis also speak about the pressures of being the reigning champion and how he plans to maintain his edge on the field.

shares
comments

Porsche lodges appeal against da Costa's London E-Prix time penalty
Jake Dennis More
Jake Dennis
Dennis makes "complete reset" for London in Formula E title showdown

Dennis makes "complete reset" for London in Formula E title showdown

Formula E
London ePrix I

Dennis makes "complete reset" for London in Formula E title showdown Dennis makes "complete reset" for London in Formula E title showdown

The threats that could deny Dennis a maiden Formula E title

The threats that could deny Dennis a maiden Formula E title

Formula E
London ePrix I

The threats that could deny Dennis a maiden Formula E title The threats that could deny Dennis a maiden Formula E title

Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"

Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"

Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day" Dennis hails Rome Formula E victory as "perfect day"

Latest news

Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen

Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen

WRC WRC
Rally Finland

Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen Evans: “Quite mad” to match Finnish WRC greats Vatanen and Salonen

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

INDY IndyCar
Nashville

Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid Herta angry at IndyCar team-mate Grosjean hampering Nashville front-row bid

DTM Nurburgring: Lamborghini junior Paul splashes to shock victory

DTM Nurburgring: Lamborghini junior Paul splashes to shock victory

DTM DTM
Nurburgring

DTM Nurburgring: Lamborghini junior Paul splashes to shock victory DTM Nurburgring: Lamborghini junior Paul splashes to shock victory

MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th

MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th

MGP MotoGP
British GP

MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th MotoGP British GP: Espargaro beats Bagnaia in last-lap thriller from 12th

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland
Jamie Klein

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe