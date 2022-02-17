Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / De Vries: "Tough" to play same Mexico Formula E game as front-runners
Formula E News

Former F1 driver Charles Pic to take over DAMS team

Former Formula 1 driver Charles Pic has secured an agreement to take over the DAMS racing team.

Former F1 driver Charles Pic to take over DAMS team
Haydn Cobb
By:

Pic, who competed in F1 with Marussia in 2012 and Caterham in 2013 before acting as Lotus F1 test driver in 2014, has acquired full control of the French racing team taking over from co-team principals Olivier and Gregory Driot who had been in charge since the passing of their father and team founder Jean-Paul Driot in 2019.

DAMS, which currently competes in Formula E running the Nissan e.dams squad and its own team in Formula 2, will remain unchanged under Pic’s ownership with driver line-ups and team personnel staying put under managing director Francois Sicard and chief engineer Remi Decorzent.

The 31-year-old has long held ties to DAMS through his family, as his grandfather Charles-Pierre Andre supported former DAMS drivers Eric Bernard and Olivier Panis during their careers while his younger brother Arthur Pic raced for the team in the Formula Renault 3.5 Series in 2012.

“I am still very passionate about motorsport, and this is a long-term project,” Pic said, who moved into management in 2015 after ending his full-time racing career.

“I look forward to working with Francois Sicard and Remi Decorzent, who will continue to manage the team on a daily basis and I have full trust in them. I hugely believe DAMS can be successful both on and off track and I can’t wait to see what we can achieve with François, Remi and the rest of the DAMS team members.

“I would like to thank Olivier and Gregory for this great opportunity to continue the DAMS story.”

Olivier and Gregory Driot, DAMS

Olivier and Gregory Driot, DAMS

Photo by: Sebastiaan Rozendaal / Dutch Photo Agency

In a joint statement from the Driot brothers, they revealed the team wasn’t up for sale before Pic’s approach but having overseen the team and ensured stability since their father’s death, they felt the former F1 driver was the right person to lead the team forward.

“We were contacted by Charles and very quickly found his approach and vision in line with our values and racing spirit,” the pair said.

“Charles has achieved a lot in motorsport, he’s a great asset and his plans will bring the team forward and help maintain DAMS’ successful legacy.

“[We are sure Pic can] make sure DAMS’ successful legacy carries on and to secure the future of the DAMS employees. It was never a question of money. With Charles, DAMS is in good hands.”

DAMS was founded in 1988 and began racing in the International Formula 3000 championship, and has enjoyed incredible success winning 15 drivers’ titles and 16 teams’ championships across multiple series including Formula E, F2 (and in its previous GP2 Series guise), Formula Renault 3.5 Series and Auto GP.

The Le Mans-based team has also played a key role in many young drivers’ careers, having helped 32 drivers reach F1 including Carlos Sainz Jr, Kevin Magnussen, Romain Grosjean, Jolyon Palmer and Panis.

“Although it is with a heavy heart that we are handing over the team, this is the best way to ensure the DAMS legacy remains and expands,” the outgoing DAMS team bosses added. “After our father passed, we have always aimed to continue driving the team forwards.

Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams

Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“However, we know DAMS can excel even further under Charles, and especially with the passionate and loyal people who have been working with us for many years.

“We want the best for DAMS and Charles has a deep knowledge of motorsport. Under his watch the team’s legacy will continue and flourish. We feel our father would have been proud of this next step. When Charles approached us, we thought this was a great opportunity, not only for the staff, but also the legacy of the Driot family. It is a great honour for us to hand over DAMS to another great French motorsport name.”

Read Also:

DAMS is preparing for the 2022 Formula 2 championship with a driver line-up of Roy Nissany and Ayumu Iwasa, while it continues to run the Nissan e.dams squad in Formula E with a driver duo of Sebastien Buemi and Maximilian Gunther, with both picking up their first points of the season last weekend at the Mexico City ePrix.

shares
comments

Related video

De Vries: "Tough" to play same Mexico Formula E game as front-runners
Previous article

De Vries: "Tough" to play same Mexico Formula E game as front-runners
Load comments
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
FIA changes F1 points rules after Belgian GP washout
Formula 1

FIA changes F1 points rules after Belgian GP washout

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

F1 pre-season testing 2022: What is it, when is it and can I watch it
Formula 1

F1 pre-season testing 2022: What is it, when is it and can I watch it

More
Charles Pic
Hamilton considering bigger picture in Mercedes F1 contract talks
Formula 1

Hamilton considering bigger picture in Mercedes F1 contract talks

Vettel: 'Some fights I shouldn't have picked' in failed Ferrari spell
Formula 1

Vettel: 'Some fights I shouldn't have picked' in failed Ferrari spell

The "neat" solution to spice up F1 strategy Plus
Formula 1

The "neat" solution to spice up F1 strategy

DAMS More
DAMS
F2 Jeddah: Armstrong holds off Lawson to win, Zhou hits trouble Jeddah
FIA F2

F2 Jeddah: Armstrong holds off Lawson to win, Zhou hits trouble

Williams F1 test driver Nissany joins DAMS for F2 2021
FIA F2

Williams F1 test driver Nissany joins DAMS for F2 2021

Nissan e.dams delays introducing new Formula E car until April
Formula E

Nissan e.dams delays introducing new Formula E car until April

Latest news

Former F1 driver Charles Pic to take over DAMS team
Formula E Formula E

Former F1 driver Charles Pic to take over DAMS team

De Vries: "Tough" to play same Mexico Formula E game as front-runners
Formula E Formula E

De Vries: "Tough" to play same Mexico Formula E game as front-runners

How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait Plus
Formula E Formula E

How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait

Rowland: Porsche wanted to "show how good they were" with Mexico strategy
Formula E Formula E

Rowland: Porsche wanted to "show how good they were" with Mexico strategy

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait Plus

How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait

It took Porsche 29 races to finally break its duck in Formula E, but the German powerhouse righted that statistic in fine style last weekend. Pascal Wehrlein ended his own personal drought by leading team-mate Andre Lotterer in a 1-2, as Porsche at last served notice of its championship-challenging credentials in the all-electric series

Formula E
Feb 14, 2022
Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Plus

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Jaguar will supply Envision with powertrains for Formula E's Gen3 regulations commencing in 2023, a development that both hope will allow them to replicate the success of Mercedes and Venturi's current agreement. But for both British brands, the tie-up has a wider significance beyond electric-powered single-seaters

Formula E
Feb 8, 2022
How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style Plus

How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style

As the laps ticked down in the second Diriyah E-Prix, Nyck de Vries looked set to complete the perfect start to his Formula E title defence with two wins on the bounce. Although he fell away, the Mercedes-powered Venturi of Edoardo Mortara picked up the pieces to underline the potency of the three-pointed star's powertrain

Formula E
Jan 31, 2022
Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season Plus

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season

In the final season of Formula E's outgoing Gen-2 car and reigning champion team Mercedes, famous and infamous rookies, a dose of qualifying meritocracy, new cities and under-pressure Porsche will be sure to keep things interesting as the 2022 season kicks off in Saudi Arabia this weekend

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect Formula E sign-off Plus

Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect Formula E sign-off

As Mercedes embarks on its last Formula E season this weekend, Stoffel Vandoorne is targeting a title that has so far proved elusive in his time with the team he joined for its soft launch as HWA in 2018. After team-mate Nyck de Vries won last year, the Belgian is confident of writing the perfect final chapter to his electric story with the manufacturer

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides Plus

Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides

Maserati will make a full-factory return to racing, joining the Formula E grid in 2023 with a view to electrifying its road car portfolio. In that regard it makes sense for Maserati - but it's also a win for the series as it seeks to rebound from losing three of its heavyweight German giants in the space of a few months

Formula E
Jan 11, 2022
The fundamental questions facing a Formula E junior series Plus

The fundamental questions facing a Formula E junior series

As Formula E prepares to enter its new Gen3 era, many have pondered the prospect of its existing machines continuing in a feeder category. But before such a programme could be embarked on, there are several important questions that must be satisfactorily answered

Formula E
Jan 4, 2022
Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2 Plus

Why Formula E title success felt so different to F2

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was wide open until the final race after its most unpredictable season yet. Eventual champion Nyck de Vries explains why this made his title-winning experience such a different experience to conquering F2 in 2019

Formula E
Dec 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.