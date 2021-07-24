Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice
Formula E / London E-Prix I News

FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London

By:

Formula E drivers reckon overtaking will be “near-impossible” on the revised ExCeL Centre track and are already calling for future races to feature further layout changes. 

FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London

Team simulations revealed the two races would be close to flat out sprints, which prompted the FIA to deduct 4kWh from the 52kWh race total to introduce an element of energy saving that would increase the likelihood of drivers opting for different strategies.

It was hoped that this might avoid the widely-held suspicion that the return to the UK capital would be typified by processional racing, but many argue the FIA has not gone far enough.

Combined with major modifications to the final sector to reduce average speeds, which has led to the introduction of a hairpin and a chicane, drivers reckon overtakes will be minimal.

Reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa told Autosport: “I suspect for the race it’s not what we need.

“[It will be] very hard to overtake and on top of that, there’s not a lot of energy management.

PLUS: Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

“I’m not here to say what the FIA has to or not do, but the reduction could have been bigger to fit the track.

“With the reduction as it is now, it will still be hard to overtake. It’s too fast.”

The provisional circuit layout was first shown ahead of London’s anticipated return for the 2019-20 season, but the debut was delayed as the ExCeL was repurposed into the temporary Nightingale Hospital during the first waves of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lucas Di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE07

Lucas Di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler, Audi e-tron FE07

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

But despite extensive changes to all three sectors of the lap from the layout first shown in March 2019, drivers are calling for further modifications to be made in time for the 2022 races, which are scheduled for July 30-31.

Da Costa’s DS Techeetah teammate Jean-Eric Vergne, who notably called out the “disintegrating” Autodromo Miguel E Abed circuit used for Puebla E-Prix, credited the championship for returning to London for the first time since the 2015-16 season finale in Battersea Park.

But the free practice 1 pace-setter added that it was “not the best track for the fans”.

Vergne said: “It looks really nice. It's the first time in our life we race half indoor, half outdoor.

But the two-time champion reckoned: “It's way too tight for Formula E, so it might be very difficult to overtake. We might see a bit of train.

“I'm one of the drivers who is always quite tough on circuits.

“For the years to come, they will change the layout and we will have more overtaking opportunities.

“For what it is at the moment, it's tight. It's going to be near-impossible to overtake.”

Pre-event points leader Sam Bird added: "It is extremely tight. 

"Even if we had quite extreme energy saving to do, I don't think the circuit layout promotes an enormous amount of opportunities to overtake. 

"We can do some small modifications in the years going forward to increase overtaking opportunities because right now difficult to see in the dry where you would potentially move forward."

shares
comments

Related video

London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice

Previous article

London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

1 d
2
Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

15 h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

11 min
4
Formula E

FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London

27 min
5
Formula 1

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

1 d
Latest news
FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London
FE

FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London

27m
London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice
FE

London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice

15 h
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Plus
FE

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

22 h
Susie Wolff: "One Wolff in Formula One is enough!"
Video Inside
MISC

Susie Wolff: "One Wolff in Formula One is enough!"

Jul 22, 2021
Jaguar Land Rover formally commits to Gen3 Formula E rules
FE

Jaguar Land Rover formally commits to Gen3 Formula E rules

Jul 22, 2021
More
Matt Kew
London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice London E-Prix I
Formula E

London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success London E-Prix I Plus
Formula E

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

Jaguar Land Rover formally commits to Gen3 Formula E rules London E-Prix I
Formula E

Jaguar Land Rover formally commits to Gen3 Formula E rules

Trending Today

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull still considering FIA action after $1.8m Verstappen F1 crash

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Restrictive F1 "still a long way from IndyCar"

FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London
Formula E Formula E

FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell can't understand qualifying form with "ninth quickest car"

London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The details at the heart of the Hamilton/Verstappen debate

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022, if Mercedes opts for Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas in Alfa Romeo F1 link for 2022, if Mercedes opts for Russell

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Plus

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
22 h
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Plus

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space Plus

How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021

Latest news

FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London
Formula E Formula E

FE drivers fear overtaking will be "near-impossible" in London

London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice
Formula E Formula E

London E-Prix: Vergne tops tightly-contested first practice

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Plus
Formula E Formula E

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

Susie Wolff: "One Wolff in Formula One is enough!"
Video Inside
General General

Susie Wolff: "One Wolff in Formula One is enough!"

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.