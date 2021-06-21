Tickets Subscribe
Wehrlein loses Puebla FE podium for fanboost infraction
Formula E / Puebla E-Prix II News

Vergne hopes FE never returns to "decomposing" Puebla circuit

By:

Jean-Eric Vergne has called on Formula E to “never ever” return to the Puebla E-Prix venue amid claims the track was breaking up along with water bubbling through the asphalt. 

Vergne hopes FE never returns to "decomposing" Puebla circuit

The Miguel E. Abed circuit received an unlikely call up to ensure Mexico remained on the calendar in 2021, with the regular Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez track dropped while a COVID vaccination centre remains on site.  

Heavy rain during the Friday media day in Puebla led to water emerging through some corners of the oval-based configuration during qualifying on Saturday at a particular cost to the group one runners. 

That combined with patches of asphalt allegedly beginning to break up during the hotter temperatures of the Sunday race led double champion Vergne to call on the championship not to return to the circuit.  

He told Autosport: “The water was coming back up. I don't understand how that's even possible.  

“And then the track was getting into a million pieces at the exit of Turn 1 and in the middle of Turn 9. 

“We go in the middle of qualifying and we lose two second from FP3 to qualifying because of the water rising. It's sunny.  I did not enjoy the track.” 

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Vergne added that damage to his DS Techeetah machine in the second race, the result of early contact with the Mahindra Racing car of Alex Lynn, led to “one of my worst races in Formula E in terms of car handling”.  

He had started fourth but was leapfrogged by Envision Virgin Racing rookie Nick Cassidy, who eventually scored second after a five-second penalty for Pascal Wehrlein after the Porsche driver was adjudged to have improperly used his fanboost. 

Vergne then spun on lap 24 of 32 at Turn 9 while using the regen paddle, eventually rejoining in seventh.

He shipped another place to BMW Andretti driver Maximilian Gunther into Turn 1, running wide at the apex and collecting part of an advertising banner that had been ripped off by Alexander Sims.  

The French racer told Autosport that the spin was a result of damage to his floor from the early contact with Lynn and then hitting the uneven Tarmac. 

Vergne said: "Today I was hit at the start by a Mahindra and that destroyed my floor. My handling today was awful.  

“It was clearly one of my worst races in Formula E in terms of car handling. I had so much oversteer here.  

“I just hit a little bit of the track that was decomposing. I hope we are never ever coming back to this track.”

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

It's taken a long time for Jaguar to reach the cusp of contending for championships in Formula E. But, after last season's challenge crumbled in Berlin, the team has been bolstered by a top-line arrival who has helped to end an unwanted 30-year wait

Formula E
Apr 22, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Plus

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Plus

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Plus

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

