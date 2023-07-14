Subscribe
Formula E / Rome ePrix I News

Evans: 'Not much to lose' in Formula E title fight

Jaguar’s Mitch Evans admits that “he hasn’t got much to lose” in this weekend’s Rome E-Prix double-header as he looks to remain in the Formula E title fight. 

Stefan Mackley
By:
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing

The New Zealander sits fourth overall in the standings, 32 points adrift of Jake Dennis at the top of the standings having lost ground at the previous round in Portland where he finished fourth. 

Just four races remain this season, with a double-header in Rome this weekend followed by another double-header in London at the end of the month, with Evans aware that he needs to make inroads into his rivals in Italy to keep his title challenge alive. 

“There’s still a lot of points up for grabs, I think in my position I need to obviously try and bridge the gap a little bit this weekend,” said Evans, who has taken two wins so far this season. 

“All the other guys have been scoring really well at the same time as me so I’ve not been able to make the impact that I would have maybe liked but we’re still there which is the main thing. 

He added: “I’ll just take it as it comes. There’s still four races left, a lot of opportunities to be had but I definitely need a strong weekend to take the title fight from my side into London.” 

Evans took both wins on the streets of Rome last year but at the wheel of the Gen2 car and in cooler conditions than are expected this weekend

The Kiwi admits that it would be “naive” to think it would be possible to repeat the same feat this weekend, but he still expects to be strong in Rome.

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“Obviously history is great, we’ve won around here in the Gen2 car but things have reset this year,” he said.  

“I still think it’s a track that maybe suits me, but we still need to make sure that the car is in the right window. 

“I think history is obviously fantastic to come in with a good frame of mind and confidence, but you can’t be naïve to think it’s going to be copy and paste."

He added: “I’m trying to not put too much pressure on the situation, I feel like I haven’t got much to lose.”

Stefan Mackley
