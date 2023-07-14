Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in

The Briton currently leads the championship standings by one point from Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy, having finished in the runner-up spot in the last three races held in Jakarta and Portland.

Dennis is a further 15 points clear of Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein, with the German manufacturer also supplying the same powertrain to Andretti this season.

With just four races left, including this weekend’s Rome E-Prix double-header followed by two races in London, focus is on whether the strong collaboration between the teams will remain as they both fight for the title.

“I think the relationship between Porsche and Andretti still works well, it’s performing well. The relationship is quite fluid,” said Dennis.

“There’s not really been a huge change in that aspect. Obviously, there’s rivalry between the two drivers, that’s normal, we’re all competitive. It wouldn’t be normal if there wasn’t that.

“I can’t see [the relationship breaking down], the updates are very limited so if there’s any updates coming, I’m sure we’ll get them but I don’t think there’s a huge change happening between now and London so it will be fine, it shouldn’t change anything.”

Porsche team principal Florian Modlinger believes that the rivalry between both squads in the hunt for the drivers’ title has actually been a benefit this season.

“We had a good cooperation at the beginning of the season. The achievement that we have together is our car won five races, four for our team, one on the Andretti side, and we have now the competition,” he said.

“We are fighting both for the drivers’ title, our team in addition is also fighting for the teams’ title, which means that the approach of the two teams is maybe different.

“But we have the sporting competition and then we try to push each other to another level and this will make us together stronger.”

Dennis also admitted that he would be more cautious around drivers not directly involved in the title fight this weekend, to ensure he can secure as many points as possible as the championship nears its conclusion.

“I think I’ll be a little bit more cautious around the guys who are not in the championship just because they’re obviously quite high risk and they have nothing to lose so they can afford to be like that,” he added.

"But ultimately this track is quite difficult to overtake at so if they are quite close it will have to be a divebomb and you need to obviously be sensible with that.”