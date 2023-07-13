DS Penske returns to Italy as Formula E action cranks up
For the fifth time, Formula E will visit the historic EUR district of Rome and a circuit that's popular with teams, plus one that has often worked well for Jean-Eric Vergne and DS Automobiles drivers.
Formula E visited Rome for the first time in Season 4 (2017-2018) and has returned every year since, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. On 11 April 2018, the electric single-seater championship even received the blessing of Pope Francis, to whom the car was presented outside his home in the Vatican. This was not a first for the Pontiff, who had previously blessed a Lamborghini Huracan donated by the Italian manufacturer before being auctioned off for charity, or a Harley-Davidson.
The EUR circuit, already popular with the teams in its original configuration, was upgraded for Season 7 (2020-2021), from 2.78km to 3.38km. This means that it is now one of the longest tracks of the season, typical of Formula E, with lots of corners and chances to attack. Despite this, it's quite fast and undulating, criss-crossing a number of historic sites and ticking all the boxes of an urban circuit that doesn't bother the locals too much. The EUR district is airy and green, and not the most densely populated part of the Italian capital.
Two decisive rounds
With the exception of 2018 and 2019, when only one annual race was organised, the city of Rome then became the scene of a double-header to make the most of the heavy facilities required to organise motor racing events in an urban environment.
Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske
Photo by: DPPI
French driver Vergne has often scored important points here. Fourth and second in the 2022 races, plus for race two, he is also one of the two winners of the 2021 races. His team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne also loves the Rome track, and last year with Mercedes he scored a pole position and a podium in race one.
Generally speaking, the single-seaters prepared by DS Performance, the 'competition' arm of DS Automobiles, have often performed well on the Roman track. What's new for the 2022-2023 season is the arrival of the Gen3 electric single-seater, whose considerable aerodynamic drag will revolutionise energy strategies. The circuit will be the same as last year, with 19 bends, fast corners and fewer long straights, as we saw in Portland three weeks ago.
It should be better adapted to the technical specifications of the cars, and perhaps the drivers will be able to attack with less concern for their energy consumption. In Rome, DS Penske's rivals will of course be the Porsches (factory team and Avalanche Andretti), but also the factory Jaguar squad and customer team Envision, which are often at ease on the streets of Rome.
Where Nissan needs to improve to match Formula E pacesetters
Vergne handed suspended fine for criticising Formula E stewards
Latest news
Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback
Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback
Bottas: Alfa Romeo "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 F1 decision
Bottas: Alfa Romeo "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 F1 decision Bottas: Alfa Romeo "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 F1 decision
Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in
Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in
The steps needed to help save motorsport's future
The steps needed to help save motorsport's future The steps needed to help save motorsport's future
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match
The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter
Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.