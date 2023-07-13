Subscribe
Previous / Where Nissan needs to improve to match Formula E pacesetters Next / Vergne handed suspended fine for criticising Formula E stewards
Formula E / Rome ePrix I News

DS Penske returns to Italy as Formula E action cranks up

For the fifth time, Formula E will visit the historic EUR district of Rome and a circuit that's popular with teams, plus one that has often worked well for Jean-Eric Vergne and DS Automobiles drivers.

By:
Stoffel Vandoorne, DS Penske

Formula E visited Rome for the first time in Season 4 (2017-2018) and has returned every year since, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. On 11 April 2018, the electric single-seater championship even received the blessing of Pope Francis, to whom the car was presented outside his home in the Vatican. This was not a first for the Pontiff, who had previously blessed a Lamborghini Huracan donated by the Italian manufacturer before being auctioned off for charity, or a Harley-Davidson.

The EUR circuit, already popular with the teams in its original configuration, was upgraded for Season 7 (2020-2021), from 2.78km to 3.38km. This means that it is now one of the longest tracks of the season, typical of Formula E, with lots of corners and chances to attack. Despite this, it's quite fast and undulating, criss-crossing a number of historic sites and ticking all the boxes of an urban circuit that doesn't bother the locals too much. The EUR district is airy and green, and not the most densely populated part of the Italian capital.

Two decisive rounds

With the exception of 2018 and 2019, when only one annual race was organised, the city of Rome then became the scene of a double-header to make the most of the heavy facilities required to organise motor racing events in an urban environment.

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske

Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske

Photo by: DPPI

French driver Vergne has often scored important points here. Fourth and second in the 2022 races, plus for race two, he is also one of the two winners of the 2021 races. His team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne also loves the Rome track, and last year with Mercedes he scored a pole position and a podium in race one.

Generally speaking, the single-seaters prepared by DS Performance, the 'competition' arm of DS Automobiles, have often performed well on the Roman track. What's new for the 2022-2023 season is the arrival of the Gen3 electric single-seater, whose considerable aerodynamic drag will revolutionise energy strategies. The circuit will be the same as last year, with 19 bends, fast corners and fewer long straights, as we saw in Portland three weeks ago.

It should be better adapted to the technical specifications of the cars, and perhaps the drivers will be able to attack with less concern for their energy consumption. In Rome, DS Penske's rivals will of course be the Porsches (factory team and Avalanche Andretti), but also the factory Jaguar squad and customer team Envision, which are often at ease on the streets of Rome.

shares
comments

Where Nissan needs to improve to match Formula E pacesetters

Vergne handed suspended fine for criticising Formula E stewards
More
Didier Laurent
DS Penske's emotional lift at Portland E-Prix

DS Penske's emotional lift at Portland E-Prix

Formula E
Portland

DS Penske's emotional lift at Portland E-Prix DS Penske's emotional lift at Portland E-Prix

Portland Formula E and the hopes of DS Penske

Portland Formula E and the hopes of DS Penske

Formula E
Portland

Portland Formula E and the hopes of DS Penske Portland Formula E and the hopes of DS Penske

The 100th race for DS Automobiles

The 100th race for DS Automobiles

Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

The 100th race for DS Automobiles The 100th race for DS Automobiles

Latest news

Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback 

Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback 

WRC WRC
Rally Estonia

Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback  Unusual Goodwood Rally1 outing beneficial for Latvala’s WRC comeback 

Bottas: Alfa Romeo "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 F1 decision

Bottas: Alfa Romeo "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 F1 decision

F1 Formula 1

Bottas: Alfa Romeo "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 F1 decision Bottas: Alfa Romeo "not meeting its targets" ahead of key 2024 F1 decision

Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in

Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in

FE Formula E
Rome ePrix I

Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in Dennis: Porsche customer relationship "shouldn't change" in Formula E title run-in

The steps needed to help save motorsport's future

The steps needed to help save motorsport's future

NTNL National

The steps needed to help save motorsport's future The steps needed to help save motorsport's future

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland
Jamie Klein

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe