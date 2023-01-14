Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Mexico City E-Prix: Dennis kicks off FE Gen3 era with dominant win Next / Frijns doubtful for Diriyah FE after breaking wrist in Mexico
Formula E / Mexico City ePrix News

Dennis "surprised himself" with crushing Mexico City FE victory

Jake Dennis "surprised himself" with his dominant Mexico City E-Prix victory, feeling that his win in the Formula E season opener was unexpected after being disappointed by Valencia's pre-season test.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
, Technical Editor
Dennis "surprised himself" with crushing Mexico City FE victory

The Warwickshire-born driver secured a crushing victory in the first race with the Gen3 machinery, as the Porsche-powered cars showed great pace at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with eight seconds in hand over Pascal Wehrlein at the line.

Having secured second on the grid, Dennis was able to pass polesitter Lucas di Grassi after the Brazilian suffered a small mistake into the first corner on lap 12, and could start to build up a lead over the Mahindra driver.

Although Dennis' lead of 3.6s was wiped out by a mid-race safety car, he was able to restore his advantage and extend it further despite Wehrlein's later pass on di Grassi.

Having felt that Avalanche Andretti had been "one of the slowest" in Valencia testing, Dennis was pleasantly surprised by the turnaround in fortunes despite only a few changes over the break.

"They don't come much better than that; I think it's my biggest Formula E win, my first one in Mexico and the first in the Gen3 car. So I'm super happy, but I didn't expect it at all," Dennis told Autosport.

"I'm a lot more confident than I was coming into this weekend; we were one of the slowest in Valencia, and to turn it around [even though] we haven't changed much to be honest.

"We've changed a couple other things, but it just seems to really suit us and hopefully we can take it into Saudi. It's not long until then, so the development won't be much over these next four races.

"But then it will be really interesting to see who can develop the most."

Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport

Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Having impressed during qualifying, Dennis missed out on pole after an error at the start of his lap in the final after a pair of front lock-ups through Turn 3 and Turn 5, compounded by him having to take part in the semi-final and final with a broken front wing.

The FIA did not permit a change after Dennis hit the wing on a bollard in the Foro Sol section of the track during his quarter-final bout with Pascal Wehrlein, which the Briton said "didn't look good" - and suggested he would have smashed it off on his in-lap if he had known the 'cut-off' point to change damaged bodywork beforehand.

"I just think it doesn't look great having half a front wing doing the final against a car, which is obviously fully in shape," Dennis explained.

"So I do think it needs to be revised, because I don't know what's the cutoff point where it's now feasible to change it.

"If that was the case, I would've just smashed it off on the in lap and then got a new one for the final run. I just think the rule needs to be revised a little bit if you have damage to that extent."

shares
comments
Mexico City E-Prix: Dennis kicks off FE Gen3 era with dominant win
Previous article

Mexico City E-Prix: Dennis kicks off FE Gen3 era with dominant win
Next article

Frijns doubtful for Diriyah FE after breaking wrist in Mexico

Frijns doubtful for Diriyah FE after breaking wrist in Mexico
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Bird rues "proper s***" Mexico FE weekend after driveshaft issue DNF Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Bird rues "proper s***" Mexico FE weekend after driveshaft issue DNF

Mexico City E-Prix: Dennis kicks off FE Gen3 era with dominant win Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Dennis kicks off FE Gen3 era with dominant win

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Plus
Formula E

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Latest news

F1 hopes 2026 engine rules "level the playing field" for new manufacturers
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 hopes 2026 engine rules "level the playing field" for new manufacturers

Formula 1 hopes the new engine rules for 2026 help “level the playing field” for incoming manufacturers amid growing OEM interest.

Bird rues "proper s***" Mexico FE weekend after driveshaft issue DNF
Formula E Formula E

Bird rues "proper s***" Mexico FE weekend after driveshaft issue DNF

An "impossible" car in qualifying and a suspected driveshaft issue capped off a miserable Mexico City E-Prix for Sam Bird, who branded the Formula E season opener as "proper s***".

Team Redline and R8G Esports win 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Team Redline and R8G Esports win 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual

The 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual has been won overall by Team Redline, with its #2 entry driven by Felipe Drugovich, Felix Rosenqvist, Luke Bennett and Chris Lulham.

Renault launches new Rally3 car in Andorra
WRC WRC

Renault launches new Rally3 car in Andorra

Renault has officially revealed its challenger to enter the Rally3 sphere of the FIA rally pyramid.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Plus

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

With braking issues scuppering his championship hopes at a crucial moment in the 2021-22 Formula E season, Mitch Evans is more determined than ever heading into this year. He explains how he plans to make it third time lucky after two title near-misses

Formula E
Jan 12, 2023
Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E? Plus

Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E?

McLaren kept a two-time title-winning Formula E team alive after purchasing the Mercedes entry. But with new drivers and a switch to customer status, can it continue to succeed in its new orange era?

Formula E
Jan 11, 2023
10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing Plus

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

The prologue to the 2022/2023 Formula E season has concluded as the series gets set for the new Gen3 era. After almost four days of testing in Valencia this week, Autosport takes a look at the 10 major talking points that will dominate the build-up to the new campaign getting underway in January.

Formula E
Dec 17, 2022
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Plus

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

With Mercedes gone and DS moving teams, Jaguar has a big opportunity at the start of Formula E's Gen3 era. The technical challenges in understanding the new car have been vast, with senior figures James Barclay and Phil Charles outlining to Autosport the pitfalls along the way

Formula E
Dec 1, 2022
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22 Plus

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22

After a wild 2020-21 season, this year's Formula E campaign had a much stronger narrative to it, but ended with the same result as a driver from the Silver Arrows squad triumphed. Here's our guide to those who shone brightest during the campaign

Formula E
Oct 1, 2022
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Plus

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season Plus

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

With his winning streak coming to an end this season, the 2021-22 Formula E season was tumultuous for Sam Bird, failing to gather momentum as Jaguar generally struggled. But the long-term favourite looks forward to bouncing back next season as the championship enters its new era

Formula E
Aug 30, 2022
What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2 Plus

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

The 2021-2022 Formula E season finale brought the curtain down on the Gen2 era of the all-electric world championship. It elevated FE to new heights, fulfilling its intended directive. While it is a good launching pad for the impending Gen3 cycle, there are certain aspects the series must tackle for the new era to have the same impact as its predecessor

Formula E
Aug 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.