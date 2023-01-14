Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Mexico City E-Prix: Di Grassi claims pole after Dennis error in final Next / Dennis "surprised himself" with crushing Mexico City FE victory
Formula E / Mexico City ePrix Race report

Mexico City E-Prix: Dennis kicks off FE Gen3 era with dominant win

Jake Dennis kicked off Formula E's Gen3 era with a Mexico City E-Prix masterclass, dominating to cross the line 7.8 seconds clear of Pascal Wehrlein in a frenetic race.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
, Technical Editor
Mexico City E-Prix: Dennis kicks off FE Gen3 era with dominant win

The Avalanche Andretti driver atoned for his qualifying error that cost him pole by pouncing on a mistake from polesitter Lucas di Grassi to pick up the lead, and overcame a hit to his lead from a mid-race safety car to waltz into an unassailable lead.

Dennis overcame a slight challenge from Jake Hughes to retain second off the line, but could not challenge di Grassi in the opening stages following an early safety car.

Robin Frijns' crash into the back of Norman Nato at the Turn 10 chicane produced an early safety car to put a pin in the early proceedings. The Dutchman will need to go an operation having broken his left wrist in the crash.

Although Dennis restarted his charge when the race resumed on lap 6, it was only fleeting as Sam Bird came to a stop on the exit of Turn 1 with a broken driveshaft and required a recovery vehicle to collect his stranded Jaguar.

After the second restart on lap 10, Dennis began to put pressure on the Mahindra ahead, and two laps later reaped the benefits as di Grassi made a mistake in the first corner to allow the Nuneaton native to move ahead into the lead.

Pressing on with his race, Dennis was able to build a break over di Grassi which had grown to 3.6s by lap 18, but his efforts melted away when a third safety car was produced; Edoardo Mortara lost the rear at the Turn 1 apex and went backwards into the wall.

Lucas di Grassi, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro, Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3, Jake Hughes, McLaren, Nissan e-4ORCE 04, Andre Lotterer, Andretti Autosport

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lucas di Grassi, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M9Electro, Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3, Jake Hughes, McLaren, Nissan e-4ORCE 04, Andre Lotterer, Andretti Autosport

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

A quick clean-up operation meant that green flag running could continue on lap 21, but di Grassi's greater energy consumption meant that he could not pose a threat to Dennis, who carried on driving into the sunset.

The Porsche-powered Andretti showed great energy management and gave the Briton the ammunition to build his lead up to four seconds over di Grassi, before the Brazilian was passed by Wehrlein on lap 29 as the German dived past at Turn 9.

But Wehrlein was unable to close in on Dennis, who continued to disappear into the distance. Even with five added laps for the cocktail of safety cars pervading the race, Dennis crossed the line after 41 laps with almost eight seconds in hand to draw first blood in the 2022-23 title race.

Wehrlein similarly escaped di Grassi's clutches and was 10s ahead at the flag, as the 2016-17 champion had to contend with a train of cars forming behind him as the Mahindra package was perhaps compromised in race pace.

But di Grassi's defensive moves were excellent; he held off a number of moves from McLaren rookie Hughes as the Birmingham-born driver sought after a podium in his maiden Formula E race, and earned the Paulista another trip to the Mexico City podium.

Hughes' inability to forge a path past di Grassi ultimately cost him a position, as Andre Lotterer snatched fourth away from him on the final lap of the race heading into the Foro Sol stadium section.

Lotterer had been fending off Sebastien Buemi and Antonio Felix da Costa behind him, as the two were drawn into the battle owing to di Grassi's slow pace in the latter stages of the race.

Mitch Evans claimed eighth after a slow-burner of a race, in which he prioritised taking his attack mode activations late on to make progress, and finished ahead of fellow Kiwi Nick Cassidy.

Cassidy had been in a fight with the DS Penske pair of Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Eric Vergne, but the latter duo struggled with energy at the close of the race and ceded positions - Vandoorne finishing the race in 10th, as Vergne slipped behind Maximilian Guenther.

Dan Ticktum, who had qualified in a stellar fifth place on the grid, endured multiple misfortunes and had to serve a drive-through penalty for a spike in overpower, before a corner cut cost him a 10-second penalty.

A subsequent corner-cut to gain an advantage awarded Ticktum another drive-through, and he is under investigation from a safety car infringement - as is Sacha Fenestraz.

Results: Formula E Mexico City E-Prix 

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap
1 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 41  
2 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 41 7.816
3 Brazil Lucas di Grassi India Mahindra Racing 41 18.611
4 Germany Andre Lotterer United States Andretti Autosport 41 19.161
5 United Kingdom Jake Hughes NEOM McLaren Formula E Team 41 20.289
6 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi United Kingdom Envision Racing 41 20.714
7 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa Germany Porsche Team 41 21.051
8 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 41 24.758
9 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Envision Racing 41 29.150
10 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 41 29.662
11 Germany Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG Racing 41 30.276
12 France Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 41 31.141
13 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 41 31.537
14 Switzerland Nico Müller ABT CUPRA Formula E Team 41 31.951
15 France Sacha Fenestraz Nissan Formula E Team 41 32.355
16 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 Racing 41 35.205
17 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum NIO 333 Racing 41 1'14.372
  Germany René Rast NEOM McLaren Formula E Team 37 4 Laps
  Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Maserati MSG Racing 17 24 Laps
  United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 5 36 Laps
  France Norman Nato Nissan Formula E Team 2 39 Laps
  Netherlands Robin Frijns ABT CUPRA Formula E Team 0  
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
