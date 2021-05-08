Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Rowland calls Monaco Formula E qualifying time deletion "a complete joke" Next / Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa snatches victory with final lap Evans pass
Formula E / Monaco ePrix News

Da Costa says he had to turn things around after Monaco FE pole

By:

Antonio Felix da Costa says Monaco marks the time to “either throw our towel on the floor” or “pick ourselves up” in his bid to defend the Formula E title.

Da Costa says he had to turn things around after Monaco FE pole

The reigning champion landed pole on the full Monaco grand prix circuit by 0.012s over Envision Virgin Racing driver Robin Frijns in a session when just 0.059s split the top four. 

That marked the DS Techeetah racer’s second first-place in three races, having inherited the position in Valencia last month when Stoffel Vandoorne had his time deleted when a tyre serial number was incorrectly catalogued.  

But the Portuguese enters the Monaco E-Prix only 14th in the standings, 33 points behind leader Nyck de Vries, having scored only one podium in the six races so far. 

Da Costa called on himself and the team to use the race in the principality as the “time to turn this thing around” or else throw in the towel.  

He said: “Nothing is really going wrong, but we’ve just done really small mistakes which have led to big losses of points - myself, the team, altogether.  

“This is where we find ourselves. This is where we either throw our towel on the floor or we pick ourselves back up. The team has shown a great resilience.” 

He added that because of the poor results so far in 2021, he did not drive flat out on his Monaco qualifying lap nor paid any attention to the lap time of teammate Jean-Eric Vergne. 

Da Costa explained: “I went like 99% because I’m just not in a place right now, with the way we’ve built our season up to here, to really go full beans and risk touching a wall. 

“I was comfortable with what I needed to do. I said ‘I am not going to look for lap time anymore’.” 

Read Also:

Two-time Macau Grand Prix victor Da Costa added that he had felt as though preparation for Monaco was like that of the famous Chinese single-seater race.  

“We’ve been trying to kickstart this season since we had a pretty slow start. I have to say, all week I have been wanting this super bad. 

“I’ve had this like Macau Grand Prix feeling all week. Putting so much pressure on myself.  

“I’ve been working mentally to keep that under control one step at a time.  

“Two [poles] in three rounds is great, it shows we do have the pace. We’ve had a slow start to the championship.  

“Not that we’ve not been quick, but not really concluding and executing the races well.” 

Da Costa had led the opening Valencia E-Prix on the Saturday until the last lap when he and many of his rivals hit critical energy limits and either stopped on track or were disqualified.  

shares
comments

Related video

Rowland calls Monaco Formula E qualifying time deletion "a complete joke"

Previous article

Rowland calls Monaco Formula E qualifying time deletion "a complete joke"

Next article

Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa snatches victory with final lap Evans pass

Monaco E-Prix: Da Costa snatches victory with final lap Evans pass
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Monaco ePrix
Drivers Antonio Felix da Costa
Teams Techeetah
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
2
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

2h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest news
Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role
FE

Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role

3h
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus
FE

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

20h
Formula E expects capped crowds at final four events including London
FE

Formula E expects capped crowds at final four events including London

May 18, 2021
Di Grassi explains "worst ever" start to Formula E season
FE

Di Grassi explains "worst ever" start to Formula E season

May 16, 2021
Four new races set to join Formula E calendar in 2021-22
FE

Four new races set to join Formula E calendar in 2021-22

May 13, 2021
More
Matt Kew
Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role
Formula E

Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus
Formula E

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

Extreme E to use slower Senegal circuit to boost overtaking after criticism
Extreme E

Extreme E to use slower Senegal circuit to boost overtaking after criticism

Antonio Felix da Costa More
Antonio Felix da Costa
Formula E champion da Costa replaces Mauricio due to COVID-19
General

Formula E champion da Costa replaces Mauricio due to COVID-19

Da Costa blasts FIA claims he created controversial end to Valencia E-Prix Valencia ePrix
Formula E

Da Costa blasts FIA claims he created controversial end to Valencia E-Prix

FIA: "Surprising" extra lap 'made life difficult' in Valencia E-Prix Valencia ePrix
Formula E

FIA: "Surprising" extra lap 'made life difficult' in Valencia E-Prix

Techeetah More
Techeetah
Vergne calls on Formula E to "never come back" to Valencia Valencia ePrix
Formula E

Vergne calls on Formula E to "never come back" to Valencia

Da Costa hails unseen "best overtakes of my life" in Rome E-Prix Rome ePrix II
Formula E

Da Costa hails unseen "best overtakes of my life" in Rome E-Prix

How Berlin's FE finale unveiled DS Techeetah's new rivals Plus
Formula E

How Berlin's FE finale unveiled DS Techeetah's new rivals

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
20h
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

It's taken a long time for Jaguar to reach the cusp of contending for championships in Formula E. But, after last season's challenge crumbled in Berlin, the team has been bolstered by a top-line arrival who has helped to end an unwanted 30-year wait

Formula E
Apr 22, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Plus

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Plus

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Plus

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

Trending Today

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Plus
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Latest news

Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role
Formula E Formula E

Dillmann returns to Formula E in Jaguar sim and reserve role

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus
Formula E Formula E

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

Formula E expects capped crowds at final four events including London
Formula E Formula E

Formula E expects capped crowds at final four events including London

Di Grassi explains "worst ever" start to Formula E season
Formula E Formula E

Di Grassi explains "worst ever" start to Formula E season

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.