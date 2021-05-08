Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Monaco E-Prix: Antonio Felix da Costa lands pole in qualifying Next / Da Costa says he had to turn things around after Monaco FE pole
Formula E / Monaco ePrix News

Rowland calls Monaco Formula E qualifying time deletion "a complete joke"

By:

Oliver Rowland has branded the deletion of his Monaco Formula E qualifying time “another mess” and “a complete joke” after the Nissan e.dams driver failed to leave the pitlane in time. 

Rowland calls Monaco Formula E qualifying time deletion "a complete joke"

Rowland progressed into the top-six shootout for pole from group two, run aboard the brand-new Nissan IM02 machine homologated in time for the race in the principality.

This came after protracted production delays, which meant it could not make its debut in Rome - the first race after the new homologation window came into effect - as originally planned. 

While Rowland went on to post a 1m31.547s flying lap, which would have put him fourth on the grid, he was later thrown out of the session for leaving the pitlane too late. 

According to Article 33.6 a) of the Formula E Sporting Regulations, from the when the superpole session starts drivers only have 30 seconds to leave the pitlane. 

However, Rowland was found to have crossed the line after the light changed to red. 

An FIA decision read: “the driver left the pitlane for his superpole lap not in the mandatory time window.” 

But Rowland hit out at the decision, saying the call for drivers to prepare to leave the garage came too late.

Oliver Rowland, Nissan e.dams, Nissan IMO2

Oliver Rowland, Nissan e.dams, Nissan IMO2

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

This followed immediately after the group four qualifying session, which was red flagged when Sergio Sette Camara spun his Dragon Penske Autosport machine into the wall.

The impeded Sebastien Buemi and Tom Blomqvist – behind Sette Camara on track – were able to then set fresh lap times albeit on slower hot tyres.

Rowland reckoned the decision to start superpole after this red flag had not left enough time to get into the car. 

He said: “Well, obviously the fourth session was red flagged so the session was delayed. 

“They said at 1238 the session would start at 1239, but they don’t accept that a driver needs to get in their car so we were late out.  

“Once again, it’s another mess, to be honest. I don’t understand why they have to start the session with 40 seconds to go. It’s a complete joke.

“I’m a bit disappointed. The problem is, you don’t know you’re in the session and then they give you 1m20s to get in the car. It’s impossible.”



Rowland was also notably given a drivethrough penalty while leading in Rome for power overuse.

He was also running in third in Valencia when the late FIA call to reduce useable energy limits led to mass overconsuming for which Rowland was disqualified along with four others.

Series Formula E
Event Monaco ePrix
Drivers Oliver Rowland
Teams Nissan e.Dams
Author Matt Kew

Matt Kew
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
20h
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

It's taken a long time for Jaguar to reach the cusp of contending for championships in Formula E. But, after last season's challenge crumbled in Berlin, the team has been bolstered by a top-line arrival who has helped to end an unwanted 30-year wait

Formula E
Apr 22, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Plus

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Plus

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Plus

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

