Formula E / New York City ePrix II News

Da Costa "loved the struggle" of return to Formula E winning form

Antonio Felix da Costa admitted that he "loves the struggle" of trying to turn his Formula E fortunes around, labelling his New York City E-Prix victory "very physical".

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Da Costa "loved the struggle" of return to Formula E winning form

Da Costa claimed his and DS Techeetah's first win of the 2021-22 season at the Brooklyn Street Circuit, holding off Stoffel Vandoorne in a tight battle for the lead in the closing stages.

It continues da Costa's turnaround in form this season, where early season struggles have since given way to improved performances - including pole and his first podium of the year in Marrakech, before going one better in New York City's second race.

Throughout the season, da Costa was keen to point out that it was only small details keeping him from breaking into victory contention, but admitted that he has enjoyed the process of bringing the team back towards the front.

"I had one eye forwards, one eye backwards - which sucks!" da Costa told Autosport.

"I mean, these guys were on my tail the whole way and that just takes so much out of you.

Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21

Antonio Felix da Costa, DS Techeetah, DS E-Tense FE21

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

"My car was good but hard to drive, it was super pointy on the front and I just had to be so focused to not lose the rear on entry.

"And when it's like that, it was physical for me the race today I have to say. I don't know if I'm getting old or what - I trained a lot but it still felt like it was hard.

"So yeah, just super happy with that. We've had a very, very difficult start to the year. It's been a struggle. But I do love it. I love the struggle.

"I love coming out of difficult moments. I love bringing my team up with me and to have them all on the podium today. It's an awesome feeling."

Da Costa now sits 55 points behind new title leader Vandoorne in the drivers' standings, although conceded ahead of the round in Morocco that he felt the championship "was pretty much done, for me".

He added that he was pleased DS Techeetah and team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne remain in their respective title hunts despite the latter failing to score in New York City - but said that he would "sign up" to rejoin title contention if he could win the four remaining races.

Vergne is 27 points behind Vandoorne, who took an 11-point lead in the standings over Edoardo Mortara in race two.

"We're still in play for both championships, obviously JEV in the drivers' and we're looking to the constructors' as well - so that's the goal for the year," said da Costa.

"I'm probably like 50 out, maybe it's something like that - but it is doable, if I win all of them! Count me in!"

