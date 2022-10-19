Cape Town added to Formula E 2022-23 calendar, Seoul called off

In a WMSC meeting on 19 October, an updated Formula E calendar was ratified, along with the Valencia pre-season test dates at Valencia from the 13-16 December.

The original calendar draft unveiled after the WMSC meeting in June featured three calendar slots to be confirmed, with the already agreed Cape Town E-Prix left off the provisional schedule.

The race will take place on the previously vacant 25 February date, two weeks after the first Hyderabad E-Prix.

Formula E CEO Jamie Reigle later told Autosport that Cape Town's omission was merely the championship organisers wishing to wait until it had certainty over the South African event.

The championship remains committed to finding a race in the United States following the removal of the New York City E-Prix, as the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal and surrounding area that hosts the event is undergoing development.

With the stillborn Vancouver E-Prix project cancelled last season as promoter OSS Group failed to secure the necessary permits from the local government, North America's sole representation is currently the Mexico City season opener on 14 January.

“We are excited to announce Cape Town as a new destination for our series in Season 9," said Formula E chief championship officer Alberto Longo.

"Our local partners are working incredibly hard to bring an ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race to the city and we cannot wait to see the futuristic Gen3 race cars competing against the iconic natural backdrop of Table Mountain.

Cape Town overview Photo by: Uncredited

“Renovation work at the Olympic Stadium in Seoul, the venue for our first races in South Korea earlier this year, means we cannot return to the same location next season as originally planned and so we are exploring other options in South Korea to replace this venue.

"We are also in active discussions with more world cities and venues to host an event on the other date without a confirmed location.”

The 11 March slot has been discarded in favour of a second Berlin E-Prix, which will be held on the 23 April, while the slot vacated by Seoul will provisionally host a single-event race on the 20 May.

Formula E is apparently looking for an alternative event in South Korea, and the 24 June slot also remains empty for the time being.

In the future, Formula E has also signed a memorandum of understanding to potentially host a race in Tokyo in 2024, around the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition centre, to boost the city's zero-emission initiatives.

2022-23 provisional Formula E calendar

14 January 2023 - Mexico City

27-28 January 2023 - Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

11 February 2023 - Hyderabad, India

25 February 2023 - Cape Town, South Africa

25 March 2023 - Sao Paulo, Brazil

22-23 April 2023 - Berlin, Germany

6 May 2023 - Monaco

20 May 2023 - TBD

3-4 June 2023 - Jakarta, Indonesia

24 June 2023 - TBD

15-16 July 2023 - Rome, Italy

29-30 July 2023 - London, UK