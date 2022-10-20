Autosport Podcast: Vandoorne's move to DS Penske in Formula E explained

This happens amid a number of driver changes for the advent of the Gen3 era, but how will the grid look different next season as the reigning champ heads from Mercedes to Dragon?

Plus, the fallout of the DS move to Penske means that one of the most successful teams might not be on the grid next year, as Techeetah has no home and no powertrain supply for 2022-23.

Martyn Lee talks to Formula E reporter Jake Boxall-Legge about next season's big moves, the introduction of some new teams, and whether the new Gen3 cars provide the entertainment needed to forget about the manufacturers who have recently left the sport?

As always, the Autosport Podcast is available below - or at all good podcast services: