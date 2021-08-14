Tickets Subscribe
Berlin E-Prix: BMW's Dennis remains on top in second practice
Formula E / Berlin E-Prix I Qualifying report

Berlin E-Prix: Vergne leads DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying

Jean-Eric Vergne led a remarkable DS Techeetah 1-2 in qualifying for the 2021 Berlin E-Prix Formula E season finale as Mercedes’ points leader Nyck de Vries endured a torrid session. 

The pacesetter in the group stages at the Tempelhof Airport venue after his run from group three, which was fastest in all three sectors, Vergne was the last car to run in superpole. 

Vergne lost four hundredths of a second in sector one to team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa, who was quickest after his superpole lap. 

But the two-time title winner, currently 12th in the points, turned that small deficit into a minor 0.017s advantage through the middle part of the lap and then completed his 1m06.227s effort to nab a 13th Formula E pole by 0.073s. 

That denied a hat-trick of Berlin poles for defending champion da Costa, but the Portuguese still shocked by converting his unfavoured group one position into a superpole appearance. 

Lucas di Grassi ran to third as Audi begins its farewell weekend in the championship, the Brazilian another 0.127s in arrears of da Costa as Edoardo Mortara led a strong charge from Venturi Racing in fourth.  

Having converted his group two running order, the Mexico race winner was just 0.015s adrift of di Grassi.

Mortara pipped fifth-starting team-mate Norman Nato, who is fighting to be resigned by Venturi Racing for the 2022 season

Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02

Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Motorsport Images

Sebastien Buemi, enduring an uncharacteristically disappointing season for Nissan e.dams, made it through to superpole but was off the pace in all three sectors, including shipping half a second in the middle loop, to land sixth place and wind up almost eight tenths off the pace.  

The group four contenders seemed to stumble across better conditions as both Nato and Buemi, who set the fastest first sector in group qualifying, had bolted into the top six at the last throw of the dice. 

Their late climbs to second and fifth in the pre-superpole shootout came at the expense of free practice pacesetter Jake Dennis and then Jaguar Racing’s Mitch Evans.  

Dennis opted for a bold strategy in group one, dispensing with any kind of banker lap on the abrasive concrete to not increase the risk of overheating his rear tyres in the hot conditions. 

That initially gained him a place in superpole, but he will now start eighth behind Evans, the Kiwi progressing soundly from his group two run but missing the superpole cutoff by 0.013s. 

Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein ran to ninth place, with BMW Andretti racer Maximilian Guenther overcoming a slight glance with the concrete barriers to complete the top 10. 

Oliver Rowland, who enters his final weekend as a Nissan e.dams driver, ran to 11th amid complaints of a lack of rear grip due to a drop off for the group three qualifiers in the heat. 

Sam Bird was a subdued 12th after his group one run, but the Jaguar Racing driver will drop to 15th thanks to a three-place grid penalty for causing a collision in the second London race. 

Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing

Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

An understeering Audi for Rene Rast did not stop him from beating rookie Nick Cassidy, as Andre Lotterer and Alexander Sims felt the damage of the slower group three conditions and could only manage 15th and 16th - ahead of an impressive Tom Blomqvist for NIO 333.  

Points leader de Vries was way down the order as teams’ title contender Mercedes endured a disastrous session at the site of its first-ever Formula E race victory. 

De Vries was 0.334s off the pace, especially losing time in the final sector having opted for a preparation lap prior to his full power flier, and landed 19th ahead of Oliver Turvey. 

Worse still, team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne’s supposed group three advantage came to nothing as he was behind Alex Lynn in only 22nd place. 

Envision Virgin Racing driver Robin Frijns, second in the table and six points adrift of de Vries, ran well deep into the final corner of his group one run at a cost of half a second. 

He will line up 23rd ahead only of Dragon Penske Autosport newcomer Joel Eriksson.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'06.227  
2 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 1'06.300 0.073
3 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 1'06.427 0.200
4 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'06.442 0.215
5 71 France Norman Nato Monaco Venturi 1'06.489 0.262
6 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'07.011 0.784
7 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'06.568 0.341
8 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.592 0.365
9 99 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'06.612 0.385
10 28 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 1'06.627 0.400
11 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 1'06.658 0.431
12 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'06.713 0.486
13 33 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 1'06.729 0.502
14 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'06.736 0.509
15 36 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'06.789 0.562
16 29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 1'06.814 0.587
17 88 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'06.837 0.610
18 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 1'06.852 0.625
19 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'06.902 0.675
20 8 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'06.948 0.721
21 94 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 1'06.972 0.745
22 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'07.006 0.779
23 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'07.156 0.929
24 6 Sweden Joel Eriksson United States Dragon Racing 1'07.815 1.588
View full results
