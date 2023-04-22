Subscribe
Previous / Berlin E-Prix: Buemi grabs pole with new Formula E record
Formula E / Berlin ePrix Race report

Berlin E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in wild opening race

Mitch Evans made it back-to-back Formula E wins after taking victory in the opening Berlin E-Prix as team-mate Sam Bird made it a Jaguar 1-2.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Berlin E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in wild opening race

Mitch Evans made it back-to-back Formula E wins after taking victory in the opening Berlin E-Prix as team-mate Sam Bird made it a Jaguar 1-2.

The Kiwi made the pivotal move for the lead with four laps remaining, diving to the inside of poleman Sebastien Buemi with a decisive pass into Turn 1.

FEATURE: Why Jaguar is a genuine threat to Porsche in Formula E

Evans, who had started ninth and briefly led at the mid-point of the race as drivers used their Attack Mode activations, immediately pulled a gap on the Envision Racing driver as Bird also looked for a way through.

It took until the final lap for the Briton to get ahead with a late braking move into the Turn 5 hairpin around the outside, holding the line on the exit to give Jaguar its first 1-2 in the championship.

Buemi lost a further position on the final corner as Maximilian Gunther made contact and took third on the line despite losing the front wing on his Maserati MSG machine.

Buemi’s Envision team-mate Nick Cassidy incredibly finished fifth despite making a pitstop to replace a punctured tyre under the second of two safety car periods.

This was deployed mid-race after Stoffel Vandoorne and Dan Ticktum collided on the exit of Turn 3, with their damaged cars left stranded on the circuit.

Ticktum had led proceedings initially, the NIO 333 driver launching from fourth on the grid to challenge Buemi around the outside into Turn 1, before completing the pass with the inside line into Turn 2.

Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The theme of not wanting to lead that had been on display at the previous round in Sao Paulo took place again at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, with the leading drivers using all four minutes of Attack Mode in the early laps to drop into the pack.

A pivotal moment in the championship battle came on lap 31 out of 43 when Jake Dennis – second in the standings prior to the race – attempted to make a move on Gunther into Turn 5.

The Andretti Autosport driver lost control and made contact with Antonio Felix da Costa ahead, breaking the Porsche driver's suspension while Dennis was also forced to retire with damage.

The collision allowed the leading four to pull out a slender gap on the rest of the field, with Buemi heading Bird, Evans and Gunther.
Bird made several attempts to take the lead over the following laps, but team-mate Evans was the one to make progress.

He moved into second with a pass around the outside of Bird at the Turn 9 right-hand hairpin on lap 39, before making the race-winning move moments later into Turn 1.

Championship leader Pascal Wehrlein finished sixth having started down in 15th, but the Porsche driver made steady progress throughout and was the last to use all of his Attack Mode power.

Jean-Eric Vergne finished seventh despite having been facing the wrong way at one stage after the DS Penske driver was knocked into a spin at the final turn by Andre Lotterer.

The Andretti Autosport driver had taken the flag in sixth but a 5s penalty for the collision dropped him to eighth at the flag.

Edoardo Mortara finished ninth for Maserati MSG after using more energy that most in the first half of the race having climbed from 11th, while Mahindra’s Oliver Rowland went under the radar to take the final spot in the points.

Berlin E-Prix: Full race one results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 9 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing  
2 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1.850
3 7 Germany Maximilian Gunther Monaco Maserati Racing 2.738
4 16 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi United Kingdom Virgin Racing 2.849
5 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 4.787
6 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 9.111
7 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne United States Dragon Racing 9.191
8 36 Germany Andre Lotterer United States Andretti Autosport 9.504
9 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Maserati Racing 10.159
10 8 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 10.308
11 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi India Mahindra Racing 19.449
12 23 France Sacha Fenestraz Japan Nissan e.Dams 21.549
13 17 France Norman Nato Japan Nissan e.Dams 24.561
14 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns Germany Team Abt 25.627
15 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Germany Team Abt 27.580
16 3 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 34.847
17 58 Germany René Rast United Kingdom McLaren 1 Lap
18 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 5 Laps
  13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa Germany Porsche Team 13 Laps
  5 United Kingdom Jake Hughes United Kingdom McLaren 24 Laps
  1 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne United States Dragon Racing 24 Laps
  33 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 24 Laps
View full results

 

shares
comments

Berlin E-Prix: Buemi grabs pole with new Formula E record
Stefan Mackley More
Stefan Mackley
Second Berlin E-Prix "going to be very difficult" if wet with Hankook tyre

Second Berlin E-Prix "going to be very difficult" if wet with Hankook tyre

Formula E
Berlin ePrix

Second Berlin E-Prix "going to be very difficult" if wet with Hankook tyre Second Berlin E-Prix "going to be very difficult" if wet with Hankook tyre

Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash

Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash

Formula E
Berlin ePrix

Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Mitch Evans More
Mitch Evans
Evans "gave it everything" in Formula E title shot

Evans "gave it everything" in Formula E title shot

Formula E
Seoul ePrix II

Evans "gave it everything" in Formula E title shot Evans "gave it everything" in Formula E title shot

Evans needs Seoul "copy-paste" to snatch Formula E title from Vandoorne

Evans needs Seoul "copy-paste" to snatch Formula E title from Vandoorne

Formula E
Seoul ePrix I

Evans needs Seoul "copy-paste" to snatch Formula E title from Vandoorne Evans needs Seoul "copy-paste" to snatch Formula E title from Vandoorne

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Latest news

Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge

Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia

Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge Tanak: “Many things” compromised WRC Rally Croatia charge

WRC Croatia: Evans extends lead as handbrake issue hampers Tanak’s charge

WRC Croatia: Evans extends lead as handbrake issue hampers Tanak’s charge

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia

WRC Croatia: Evans extends lead as handbrake issue hampers Tanak’s charge WRC Croatia: Evans extends lead as handbrake issue hampers Tanak’s charge

Second Berlin E-Prix "going to be very difficult" if wet with Hankook tyre

Second Berlin E-Prix "going to be very difficult" if wet with Hankook tyre

FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix

Second Berlin E-Prix "going to be very difficult" if wet with Hankook tyre Second Berlin E-Prix "going to be very difficult" if wet with Hankook tyre

Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash

Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash

FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix

Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash Braking issue to blame for Dennis' Berlin E-Prix crash

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why the Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe