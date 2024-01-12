Subscribe
Formula E Mexico City ePrix
News

Evans: Formula E championship favourite tag “more relief” than pressure

Mitch Evans believes being considered a favourite for this year’s Formula E title is “more relief to be honest” than a pressure ahead of the Mexico City E-Prix this weekend.

Stefan Mackley
Author Stefan Mackley
Updated
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing

The 29-year-old Kiwi remains with Jaguar for an eighth season in the all-electric championship, during which time he has challenged for the title on multiple occasions but always missed out on the ultimate prize.

Along with fellow New Zealander and new team-mate Nick Cassidy, both Jaguar drivers were in strong form during pre-season testing in Valencia, taking a clean sweep of fastest times in all sessions.

Having won four races last season and with the performance of the homologated Gen3 cars likely to be similar in 2024, it places Evans as one of the favourites for the championship.

“I definitely wouldn’t see it as extra pressure,” said Evans, when asked by Autosport if being expected to win increased the pressure facing him this term.

More: Can Dennis and Andretti fend off the Formula E pack?

“I would just see it as probably a bit more relief to be honest, just so that I can start the season strongly and then it’s up to us more than trying to unlock performance.

“When you’re in a position where you’ve got performance in the car, I wouldn’t say things come easier but it’s one less thing to worry about. Then it’s more down to us to execute a strong day.

“That’s where I really lacked last year, a little bit of performance but different circumstances stopped our first phase of the championship.

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche

“That obviously hurt me in the long run and that’s obviously something I want to try and change.”

Evans struggled for strong results in the opening races of last season, taking until the sixth race to register his first win having already fallen 66 points behind the championship lead.

He believes that consistency rather than standout results will be crucial if he is to land his first Formula E title.

“Look at Jake [Dennis, reigning champion], he won less races than us last year [two against four] but obviously was super consistent so that’s what it comes down to," said Evans.

“You need a few key results throughout the year but you just need to be scoring consistently.”

Read Also:

He added: “I’m feeling good but I think everybody has made a jump.

“Formula E as always, you have to get it right on the day, in qualifying and then obviously try and work out the race and try and optimise it.

“I think the performance should be strong but there’s still some unknowns.”

shares
comments
Previous article Ticktum must "smile and get through this year" as ERT Formula E struggles loom
Next article Daruvala ‘doesn’t know what to expect’ on Formula E debut
Stefan Mackley
More
Stefan Mackley
Wehrlein keeps Mexico City E-Prix victory after post-race investigation

Wehrlein keeps Mexico City E-Prix victory after post-race investigation

Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Wehrlein keeps Mexico City E-Prix victory after post-race investigation Wehrlein keeps Mexico City E-Prix victory after post-race investigation

Evans: "Bizarre feeling" with steering to blame for slow pace in Mexico City E-Prix

Evans: "Bizarre feeling" with steering to blame for slow pace in Mexico City E-Prix

Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Evans: "Bizarre feeling" with steering to blame for slow pace in Mexico City E-Prix Evans: "Bizarre feeling" with steering to blame for slow pace in Mexico City E-Prix

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Mitch Evans
More
Mitch Evans
Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024

Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024

Formula E

Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024 Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024

Evans re-signs with Jaguar Formula E team on multi-year contract

Evans re-signs with Jaguar Formula E team on multi-year contract

Formula E
London ePrix II

Evans re-signs with Jaguar Formula E team on multi-year contract Evans re-signs with Jaguar Formula E team on multi-year contract

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Jaguar Racing
More
Jaguar Racing
Formula E race winner Cassidy signs with Jaguar

Formula E race winner Cassidy signs with Jaguar

Formula E

Formula E race winner Cassidy signs with Jaguar Formula E race winner Cassidy signs with Jaguar

Rome E-Prix: Evans wins from Cassidy after early-race pile-up

Rome E-Prix: Evans wins from Cassidy after early-race pile-up

Formula E
Rome ePrix II

Rome E-Prix: Evans wins from Cassidy after early-race pile-up Rome E-Prix: Evans wins from Cassidy after early-race pile-up

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Plus
Plus
Formula E

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Latest news

Wehrlein keeps Mexico City E-Prix victory after post-race investigation

Wehrlein keeps Mexico City E-Prix victory after post-race investigation

FE Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Wehrlein keeps Mexico City E-Prix victory after post-race investigation Wehrlein keeps Mexico City E-Prix victory after post-race investigation

Evans: "Bizarre feeling" with steering to blame for slow pace in Mexico City E-Prix

Evans: "Bizarre feeling" with steering to blame for slow pace in Mexico City E-Prix

FE Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Evans: "Bizarre feeling" with steering to blame for slow pace in Mexico City E-Prix Evans: "Bizarre feeling" with steering to blame for slow pace in Mexico City E-Prix

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein wins but remains under investigation

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein wins but remains under investigation

FE Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein wins but remains under investigation Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein wins but remains under investigation

IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward

IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward

INDY IndyCar

IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward IndyCar has "something missing that we have yet quite to crack" - O'Ward

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II

How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title How a "complete reset" helped Dennis deliver Andretti's Formula E title

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Rome ePrix II

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe