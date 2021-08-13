Tickets Subscribe
Previous / FIA moves to close FE safety car rules loophole used by di Grassi
Formula E / Berlin E-Prix I Practice report

Berlin E-Prix: Dennis pips Mortara in tightly-bunched FP1

By:

Jake Dennis topped an opening Formula E free practice session for the double-header 2021 Berlin E-Prix title decider in which the top seven were covered by under a tenth.

Berlin E-Prix: Dennis pips Mortara in tightly-bunched FP1

The rookie, who won the first race in London last time out, ran fastest for his BMW Andretti team as the German manufacturer readies itself to quit the series after its home race this weekend.

Dennis, currently fourth in the drivers’ standings, delivered a late full 250kW power lap and posted a 1m06.949s effort to top the 45-minute session by 0.014s over Venturi Racing driver Edoardo Mortara.

The fastest time from Dennis, whose services it was announced today will be retained by the newly-independent Andretti Autosport team for next season, was a tenth adrift of the laps set in the equivalent first practice on the anti-clockwise track last year – with the Sunday race to switch direction.

Maximilian Guenther, whose future is yet to be agreed, completed a BMW Andretti 1-3 as he earned the third best time and ran only another two thousandths slower than Dennis.

Alex Lynn earned fourth for Mahindra Racing to copy his strong one-lap pace from Berlin last year, although the rear-bias car weight could overheat his tyres in the race on the abrasive concrete.

Two-time champion Jean-Eric Vergne ran to fifth for DS Techeetah ahead of the Mercedes fight led by Stoffel Vandoorne.

Mitch Evans completed the top seven but was still only 0.086s adrift of Dennis.

However, combined with team-mate Sam Bird running to 16th, the display did not entirely diminish concerns over Jaguar Racing’s historic struggles at the Tempelhof Airport circuit.

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Nissan e.dams racer Sebastien Buemi led Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein and defending champion Antonio Felix da Costa inside the top 10.

PLUS: Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown

Pre-event points leader Nyck de Vries was only 14th fastest in his Mercedes, having been slowest with five minutes of practice to go, while Lucas di Grassi clocked 19th ahead of the Envision Virgin Racing cars.

Robin Frijns, second in the championship, pipped his rookie team-mate Nick Cassidy to 20th by 0.13s.

Buemi had initially set the pace during the lower power 200kW runs, his 1m08.585s earning him a 0.114s cushion over Vergne and Super GT and Super Formula champion Cassidy.

Through the attack mode laps, running with the higher 235kW power, Guenther topped the times to complete a strong early showing for BMW Andretti.

The German ran to a 1m07.362s effort to find 0.09s over Vergne, with Evans another 0.044s in arrears.

NIO 333 driver Tom Blomqvist is due to be invested by the stewards for pitlane overspeeding.

Results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 30 1'06.949  
2 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 26 1'06.963 0.014
3 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 27 1'06.965 0.016
4 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 25 1'06.984 0.035
5 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 25 1'07.006 0.057
6 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 30 1'07.033 0.084
7 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 23 1'07.035 0.086
8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 22 1'07.056 0.107
9 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 28 1'07.063 0.114
10 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 25 1'07.077 0.128
11 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 26 1'07.129 0.180
12 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 29 1'07.131 0.182
13 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 27 1'07.191 0.242
14 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 31 1'07.193 0.244
15 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 25 1'07.228 0.279
16 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 24 1'07.352 0.403
17 France Norman Nato Monaco Venturi 25 1'07.355 0.406
18 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 22 1'07.388 0.439
19 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 21 1'07.469 0.520
20 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 20 1'07.485 0.536
21 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 21 1'07.617 0.668
22 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 21 1'07.741 0.792
23 Sweden Joel Eriksson United States Dragon Racing 24 1'07.902 0.953
24 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 28 1'07.932 0.983
View full results
