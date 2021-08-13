Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Promoted: How Formula E is taking electric to the next level
Formula E / Berlin E-Prix I News

FIA moves to close FE safety car rules loophole used by di Grassi

By:

The FIA has moved to close the Formula E safety car rules loophole to prevent a repeat of Lucas di Grassi’s controversial move for the lead of the London E-Prix.

FIA moves to close FE safety car rules loophole used by di Grassi

During a safety car intervention, required after a Turn 1 collision at the ExCeL Centre between Andre Lotterer and Antonio Felix da Costa, di Grassi gained seven places by running through the pitlane.

He capitalised on the slow speed of the safety car down the main straight to emerge in the lead of the race and he stood to score victory before gaining a penalty for not coming to a complete stop outside the Audi garage.

This was because he briefly locked the brakes, so while his wheel speed was zero, his car was still in motion.

The move, which copped criticism on social media, was allowed under Article 38.11 of the sporting regulations, which reads: “the pit lane entry and exit remain open and cars are free to pit provided that they stop in front of their pit”.

Lucas Di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler

Lucas Di Grassi, Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Speaking to Autosport in London, FIA director of Formula E Frederic Bertrand said the governing body would move to modify the rules.

This follows the safety car procedure not gaining a similar amendment to that made to a full-course yellow period.

Changes to Formula E’s virtual safety car equivalent were introduced following the Berlin races last season when Mahindra Racing pitted its drivers Alex Lynn and Jerome D’Ambrosio to similar strategic effect.

The FIA has now issued a bulletin to teams with an updated procedure to be used for the Berlin double-header season finale this weekend.

Read Also:

It will now temporarily close the pitlane while the safety car passes through the first safety car line.

It reads: “Due to safety reasons, [the sporting regulations article] will be modified as follows: the pitlane entry remains open and cars are free to pit provided that stop in front of the pit [garage].

“The exit light will be RED when the safety car reaches [the first safety car line] and turns GREEN again when the queue has passed the [second safety car line].”

There was added confusion over di Grassi’s run through the pits because over team radio the Brazilian reported that he had a “puncture”.

When asked by Autosport to clarify the situation, di Grassi would only say this had been a “code”.

In a further change to the format for Berlin, each driver will gain two extra tyres in their allocation due to the exaggerated wear rates on the abrasive concrete at Tempelhof Airport.

However, the increase to four fronts and four rears, only applies to the opening race.

A further clarification for the last race, which will run on a reversed layout, is yet to be issued.

shares
comments
Promoted: How Formula E is taking electric to the next level

Previous article

Promoted: How Formula E is taking electric to the next level
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

4 h
2
MotoGP

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

19 h
3
MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race

1 d
4
Formula 1

Why Alonso believes he would beat his younger self "with one hand"

6 h
5
MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

1 d
Latest news
FIA moves to close FE safety car rules loophole used by di Grassi
FE

FIA moves to close FE safety car rules loophole used by di Grassi

20m
Promoted: How Formula E is taking electric to the next level
Video Inside
FE

Promoted: How Formula E is taking electric to the next level

5 h
Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit
FE

Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit

6 h
Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E
Video Inside
FE

Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E

Aug 12, 2021
Da Costa won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in 2022
INDY

Da Costa won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in 2022

Aug 12, 2021
Latest videos
Jaguar Racing | Mitch Evans not going anywhere 00:41
Formula E
Aug 4, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Mitch Evans not going anywhere

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff 14:03
Formula E
Jul 20, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights 00:59
Formula E
May 9, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights

Jaguar Racing: Sam Bird Monaco Garage Tour 01:20
Formula E
May 8, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Sam Bird Monaco Garage Tour

Formula E: Alex Lynn - Monaco E-Prix is the 04:48
Formula E
May 6, 2021

Formula E: Alex Lynn - Monaco E-Prix is the "special one"

More
Matt Kew
Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit Berlin E-Prix I
Formula E

Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit

Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown Berlin E-Prix I Plus
Formula E

Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown

McLaren signs US rallycross champion Foust for 2022 Extreme E assault
Extreme E

McLaren signs US rallycross champion Foust for 2022 Extreme E assault

Trending Today

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship
MotoGP MotoGP

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race

Why Alonso believes he would beat his younger self "with one hand"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alonso believes he would beat his younger self "with one hand"

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

WRC Belgium: Fourmaux retires after high-speed crash
WRC WRC

WRC Belgium: Fourmaux retires after high-speed crash

Rossi: Yamaha/Vinales MotoGP situation “a shame for the championship”
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha/Vinales MotoGP situation “a shame for the championship”

Aston Martin modified all visible car parts to recover 2021 F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin modified all visible car parts to recover 2021 F1 form

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown Plus

Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown

It hasn't been properly reflected by the points table, but Antonio Felix da Costa has been nigh-on flawless in his Formula E title defence in 2021. Returning to the scene of his Berlin dominance in 2020, he has the chance to set the record straight and claim a remarkable against-the-odds second title

Formula E
Aug 12, 2021
Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row Plus

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

OPINION: With Audi's Formula E exit imminent, it had nothing to lose in London by attempting to vault Lucas di Grassi into the lead by pitting him under the safety car. Scorn directed at the team for putting glory before ethics should instead be pointed at a rulebook that allowed such a move in the first place

Formula E
Jul 27, 2021
Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Plus

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Formula E landed for a London E-Prix for the first time since 2016, at the indoor-outdoor circuit around the ExCeL. Featuring the birth of renewed title pushes, a long-awaited maiden win and the second race's controversy, the round proved to be an exhibition of the electric series' anarchic nature

Formula E
Jul 26, 2021
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Plus

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Plus

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space Plus

How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021

Latest news

FIA moves to close FE safety car rules loophole used by di Grassi
Formula E Formula E

FIA moves to close FE safety car rules loophole used by di Grassi

Promoted: How Formula E is taking electric to the next level
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Promoted: How Formula E is taking electric to the next level

Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit
Formula E Formula E

Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit

Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.