Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E
Formula E / Berlin E-Prix I News

Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit

By:

Breakout Formula E rookie star Jake Dennis has been signed by the newly independent Andretti Autosport race team to contest the 2022 season following its split from BMW. 

Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit

Dennis was the somewhat unexpected winner of an internal BMW shootout, which included DTM drivers Philipp Eng and Lucas Auer, to replace Mahindra Racing-bound Alexander Sims. 

With two wins in his maiden campaign, scored in Valencia and London, Dennis now enters the Berlin E-Prix season finale fourth in the standings - 14 points shy of leader Nyck de Vries. 

The double-header in the German capital marks the final outing for BMW, the manufacturer having joined the series in a works capacity to partner Michael Andretti’s outfit in 2018. 

BMW made the shock announcement a day after its driver Maximilian Guenther topped the Valencia pre-season test that it would exit Formula E - along with Audi - having "essentially exhausted the opportunities" to develop its technologies in the championship. 

With the decision coming from a boardroom level, Autosport understands the Andretti Autosport top brass were only informed of the pending news minutes before it went public. 

Although Andretti Autosport revealed it would continue to run with a customer BMW powertrain for next season, it was initially without a driver pairing as both Dennis and teammate Guenther are contracted to BMW and not to the race team. 

But the Anglo-American squad has now secured one-half of its line-up, having signed Dennis for the final campaign of the current Gen2 machines. 

Dennis said: “I’m just super excited and honoured really. 

“It was my goal to obviously always stay with the team, and I think they had the same intentions after such a strong year.  

Jake Dennis, BMW i Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21, Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2, Sergio Sette Camara, Dragon Penske Autosport, Penske EV-5

Jake Dennis, BMW i Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21, Sebastien Buemi, Nissan e.Dams, Nissan IMO2, Sergio Sette Camara, Dragon Penske Autosport, Penske EV-5

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Team principal Roger Griffiths added: “Jake has shown in his rookie season he already has what is necessary to win in Formula E and his knowledge of both the BMW powertrain and associated systems along with the Andretti team operations means that this continued relationship should bode well for success in the coming season.” 

Retaining Dennis for next season also increases his chances of remaining on the grid for the advent of the Gen3 cars in 2022-23 as teams would prefer to lock in drivers for at least two years to aid the development of the new 470bhp and 120kg lighter machinery.  

The future of Guenther at the team is yet to be finalised.  

Read Also:

Andretti said: “As a founding team of Formula E, we’re as committed as ever to the series, and everything it stands for.  

“[Next season] will look different for us as we return to an independent team but announcing Jake’s continuation will provide strong continuity and is just the first step in building out a new and exciting direction. 

"We’re excited to welcome back a great deal of the staff and crew.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E

Previous article

Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

14 h
2
MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

23 h
3
MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race

21 h
4
Formula 1

Why Alonso believes he would beat his younger self "with one hand"

1 h
5
Formula 1

The last hurrah for a former British F1 superpower

21 min
Latest news
Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit
FE

Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit

1 h
Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E
FE

Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E

20 h
Da Costa won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in 2022
INDY

Da Costa won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in 2022

21 h
Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown Plus
FE

Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown

22 h
Porsche FE team keeps Lotterer, Wehrlein for 2022
FE

Porsche FE team keeps Lotterer, Wehrlein for 2022

Aug 11, 2021
Latest videos
Jaguar Racing | Mitch Evans not going anywhere 00:41
Formula E
Aug 4, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Mitch Evans not going anywhere

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff 14:03
Formula E
Jul 20, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Susie Wolff

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights 00:59
Formula E
May 9, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Monaco E-Prix Highlights

Jaguar Racing: Sam Bird Monaco Garage Tour 01:20
Formula E
May 8, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Sam Bird Monaco Garage Tour

Formula E: Alex Lynn - Monaco E-Prix is the 04:48
Formula E
May 6, 2021

Formula E: Alex Lynn - Monaco E-Prix is the "special one"

More
Matt Kew
Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown Berlin E-Prix I Plus
Formula E

Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown

McLaren signs US rallycross champion Foust for 2022 Extreme E assault
Extreme E

McLaren signs US rallycross champion Foust for 2022 Extreme E assault

Porsche FE team keeps Lotterer, Wehrlein for 2022
Formula E

Porsche FE team keeps Lotterer, Wehrlein for 2022

Jake Dennis More
Jake Dennis
London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season London E-Prix I
Formula E

London winner Dennis shocked by his success in rookie FE season

Dennis: Nobody thought I could hold FE Valencia E-Prix lead Valencia E-Prix II
Formula E

Dennis: Nobody thought I could hold FE Valencia E-Prix lead

Dennis blames absence of yellow flags for Rome practice pileup Rome ePrix
Formula E

Dennis blames absence of yellow flags for Rome practice pileup

Andretti Autosport More
Andretti Autosport
Herta devastated to 'throw away' Nashville IndyCar win Nashville
IndyCar

Herta devastated to 'throw away' Nashville IndyCar win

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumours mount
IndyCar

Coyne still in talks with Grosjean but Andretti rumours mount

Herta predicts “craziest start of the year” at Nashville IndyCar Nashville
Video Inside
IndyCar

Herta predicts “craziest start of the year” at Nashville IndyCar

Trending Today

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship
MotoGP MotoGP

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suspends Vinales from MotoGP Austrian GP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up his engine in Styrian MotoGP race

Why Alonso believes he would beat his younger self "with one hand"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Alonso believes he would beat his younger self "with one hand"

The last hurrah for a former British F1 superpower Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The last hurrah for a former British F1 superpower

Rossi: Yamaha/Vinales MotoGP situation “a shame for the championship”
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Yamaha/Vinales MotoGP situation “a shame for the championship”

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari's €2.5m damage bill highlights F1 cost cap problem

Austrian MotoGP: Zarco tops FP1 with Red Bull Ring lap record
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Zarco tops FP1 with Red Bull Ring lap record

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown Plus

Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown

It hasn't been properly reflected by the points table, but Antonio Felix da Costa has been nigh-on flawless in his Formula E title defence in 2021. Returning to the scene of his Berlin dominance in 2020, he has the chance to set the record straight and claim a remarkable against-the-odds second title

Formula E
22 h
Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row Plus

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

OPINION: With Audi's Formula E exit imminent, it had nothing to lose in London by attempting to vault Lucas di Grassi into the lead by pitting him under the safety car. Scorn directed at the team for putting glory before ethics should instead be pointed at a rulebook that allowed such a move in the first place

Formula E
Jul 27, 2021
Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Plus

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Formula E landed for a London E-Prix for the first time since 2016, at the indoor-outdoor circuit around the ExCeL. Featuring the birth of renewed title pushes, a long-awaited maiden win and the second race's controversy, the round proved to be an exhibition of the electric series' anarchic nature

Formula E
Jul 26, 2021
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Plus

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Plus

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Plus

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space Plus

How Puebla's high-altitude encounter gave Formula E's new leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021

Latest news

Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit
Formula E Formula E

Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit

Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E
Formula E Formula E

Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E

Da Costa won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

Da Costa won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in 2022

Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown Plus
Formula E Formula E

Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.