Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Alonso-linked Spanish F4 champion Tsolov graduates to F3 with ART
FIA F3 News

Red Bull junior Edgar switches to MP Motorsport for F3 campaign

Former Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award finalist Jonny Edgar will switch to MP Motorsport for his third season of FIA Formula 3 in 2023.

James Newbold
By:
, Autosport Plus Editor
Red Bull junior Edgar switches to MP Motorsport for F3 campaign

The 18-year-old Briton becomes the Dutch team's second signing, joining Formula Regional European Championship graduate Mari Boya, with a third driver yet to be announced.

Red Bull junior team member Edgar had a disrupted 2022 campaign with Trident, his diagnosis with Crohn’s disease forcing him to sit out two rounds.

However, he ended the campaign with a run of six points finishes in succession, which lifted the 2020 ADAC Formula 4 champion to 12th in the standings as he scored exactly twice the number of points from his 2021 rookie season at Carlin.

Column: The Red Bull protege battling back after illness struck

Edgar tested with MP Motorsport in the post-season Jerez test and duly committed to the team for 2023, stating that the championship “feels like unfinished business”.

MP drivers Caio Collet and Alexander Smolyar won three races between them in 2022 as both finished inside the top 10 of the standings, while 2022 champion Victor Martins finished fifth and won once in his 2021 rookie season with MP.

Edgar raced with Trident this season, but missed races due to Crohn’s disease

Edgar raced with Trident this season, but missed races due to Crohn’s disease

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

“I’m really happy to become part of the MP family for 2023,” said Edgar.

“The team are proven race winners in FIA Formula 3, a fact that they have consistently showed over the past few seasons.

“It was great to get a head-start with the team at Jerez and meet up with Mari and all the guys.

"This year has been difficult with my health issues, but I have fought back and really worked on my fitness in the car.

“So now I’m relishing the thought of a fresh attack on FIA F3, as it feels like unfinished business to me. I can’t wait to get going!”

MP Motorsport team principal Sander Dorsman said Edgar “is an outstanding driver with loads of natural talent” and expressed his excitement to work with him.

“We look forward to having a hand in rebooting his promising career by providing him with a competitive F3 car,” said Dorsman.

“We enjoyed working with him at Jerez and aim to help him convert all of his obvious raw speed into strong results. Bring on 2023!”

shares
comments
Alonso-linked Spanish F4 champion Tsolov graduates to F3 with ART
Previous article

Alonso-linked Spanish F4 champion Tsolov graduates to F3 with ART
James Newbold More
James Newbold
Valentino Rossi joins BMW factory driver line-up
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Valentino Rossi joins BMW factory driver line-up

The remarkable rise of the DTM’s first family
DTM

The remarkable rise of the DTM’s first family

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

More
Jonny Edgar
The Red Bull protege battling back after illness struck
FIA F3

The Red Bull protege battling back after illness struck

The Crohn’s Disease battle that a promising Brit faces on his F3 return Silverstone
FIA F3

The Crohn’s Disease battle that a promising Brit faces on his F3 return

Edgar makes FIA F3 return at Silverstone after Crohn's Disease diagnosis Silverstone
FIA F3

Edgar makes FIA F3 return at Silverstone after Crohn's Disease diagnosis

Latest news

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”
IMSA IMSA

Cadillac: Amount of code to run an LMDh car is “daunting”

Calibrating the "daunting" code needed to run a GTP prototype has been the biggest mountain for Cadillac ahead of its 2023 IMSA SportsCar Championship challenge according to Laura Wontrop Klauser.

Albon: 2022 was my strongest year in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: 2022 was my strongest year in Formula 1

Alex Albon believes his 2022 season with Williams was the strongest of his Formula 1 career to date, as he returned from a year on the sidelines.

F1 2022 tech review: How McLaren coped with the 'aftershock' of its early woes
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 tech review: How McLaren coped with the 'aftershock' of its early woes

McLaren had hoped to make some solid progress in the first year of Formula 1's new rules era.

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme
WEC WEC

Isotta Fraschini close to finalising plans for 2023 WEC programme

The revived Isotta Fraschini marque expects to finalise a deal with a team to run its new Le Mans Hypercar in the World Endurance Championship before the new year.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying Plus

Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying

Prema Racing has long dominated FIA Formula 3, taking the teams’ title in two of the past three seasons. But its start to 2022 has been trickier than usual, and the answers lie in its qualifying performance

FIA F3
May 27, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Plus

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path Plus

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

Joining the FIA Formula 3 grid as a rookie with a team new to the series could prove daunting for most, but then there aren't many drivers who have the extensive experience Franco Colapinto brings from his time racing sportscars. The Argentinian explains how his LMP2 experience is already helping him in 2022

FIA F3
Mar 27, 2022
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory Plus

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

The 2022 FIA Formula 3 season kicks off this weekend in Bahrain. British trio Zak O’Sullivan, Ollie Bearman and Jonny Edgar have all become proteges of Formula 1 teams, and are talents to watch this year

FIA F3
Mar 18, 2022
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

With a veritable feast of feeder series talent in 2021, FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 produced some of its most exciting racing yet. Although Prema Racing drivers once again dominated the respective series, drivers from other teams also stole the limelight to mark themselves out as stars of the future, or validate their highly-regarded standing

FIA F2
Dec 22, 2021
How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021 Plus

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021

Taking three of the four titles and producing two outstanding champions in the process, Prema Racing remained the team to beat in Formula 1's feeder series in 2021. Team boss Rene Rosin reveals the traits that helped Dennis Hauger and Oscar Piastri to come out on top in Formula 3 and Formula 2

FIA F2
Dec 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.