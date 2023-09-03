Subscribe
FIA F3 / Monza Race report

F3 Monza: Edgar scores first win in finale, Prema clinches teams' title

Jonny Edgar took his maiden Formula 3 win at Monza, enduring four safety cars to lead an all-British podium for the final race of the season.

Megan White
By:
Jonny Edgar, MP Motorsport

The MP Motorsport driver lined up fourth, but was promoted to third after poleman Oliver Goethe suffered an issue in his Trident-run car on the formation lap.

He then passed Prema driver Paul Aron to snatch second before the first stoppage.

Once racing resumed, he made it past Caio Collet (Van Amersfoort Racing) for the first time, with the pair trading the lead several times over the coming laps.

Edgar endured three more safety cars and fended off a fierce challenge from Zak O’Sullivan (Prema) to take his maiden win to round off his third season in F3, while O'Sullivan helped the Italian outfit to another teams’ title.

O’Sullivan’s second-place finish also boosts him to finish second in the standings, with Taylor Barnard taking third for Jenzer.

With Goethe having failed to start the race, Collet led from Aron off the line, before a brief touch of the gravel at the second chicane dropped the Estonian to fourth, allowing Edgar into second after a battle with champion Gabriel Bortoleto (Trident).

The first safety car was then deployed after MP Motorsport’s Franco Colapinto came to a stop at Turn 5 having been forced onto the gravel, ending his hopes of finishing second in the standings.

Racing resumed on lap four, with Edgar taking the lead for the first time two laps later as O’Sullivan took third after Bortoleto ran up the Turn 1 escape road, falling to ninth.

The safety car was almost immediately deployed again, after ART’s Gregoire Saucy went off into the gravel at Lesmo 2.

Action restarted on lap nine, with Aron nudged wide by Leonardo Fornaroli (Trident) at Turn 1 and dropping him to 11th, also ending his chances of finishing second in the standings, though he recovered late on to seventh.

Fornaroli received a five-second penalty for the incident.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Trident

Gabriel Bortoleto, Trident

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Collet took the lead from Edgar on the restart before the Briton regain control of the race at the second chicane.

Though Collet was back into the lead two laps later, Edgar once again passed him down to Turn 1 on lap 13 to retake the lead, before the third safety car was deployed by Sebastian Montoya (Hitech) having been nudged into the Turn 5 gravel by team-mate Gabriele Mini.

The safety car ended on lap 16, with Edgar leading as O’Sullivan snuck into second in a brilliant move around the outside on Collet.

Marti’s race was then ended, also in the Turn 5 gravel, and prompting the final safety car, before Roberto Faria’s PHM-run car also stopped at the pit exit.

A final lap shootout saw Edgar get a good start to retain the lead, and despite Collet’s best attempts to hold on to O’Sullivan, he was then passed by Barnard.

Collet settled for fourth, with Bortoleto in fifth and Saturday sprint race podium sitter Mari Boya (MP Motorsport) in sixth.

Aron was seventh, with Christian Mansell in eighth for Campos ahead of the third Prema of Dino Beganovic. Rafael Villagomez completed the top 10 for VAR.

F3 Monza - Feature race results:

 
 
       
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1 United Kingdom J. Edgar Jonny Edgar MP Motorsport 12 21 -       25    
2 United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan Zak O'Sullivan Prema Powerteam 3 21 +0.200 0.200     18    
3
T. Barnard Taylor Barnard Jenzer Motorsport
 27 21 +0.800 0.600     15    
4 Brazil C. Collet Caio Collet Van Amersfoort Racing 17 21 +1.000 0.200     12    
5
G. Bortoleto Gabriel Bortoleto Trident
 5 21 +1.500 0.500     10   1
6
M. Boya Mari Boya MP Motorsport
 11 21 +1.900 0.400     8    
7
P. Aron Paul Aron Prema Powerteam
 1 21 +2.100 0.200     6    
8
C. Mansell Christian Mansell Campos Racing
 24 21 +2.900 0.800     4    
9
D. Beganovic Dino Beganovic Prema Powerteam
 2 21 +3.300 0.400     2    
10 Mexico R. Villagomez Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing 18 21 +3.600 0.300     1    
11
M. Shin Michael Shin PHM Racing by Charouz
 31 21 +6.100 2.500          
12
F. Simonazzi Francesco Simonazzi Rodin Carlin
 21 21 +6.700 0.600          
13
N. Tsolov Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix
 9 21 +6.900 0.200   1      
14 Germany S. Flörsch Sophia Flörsch PHM Racing by Charouz 29 21 +7.600 0.700          
15
J. Dufek Joshua Dufek Campos Racing
 25 21 +7.600 0.000   1      
16
L. Fornaroli Leonardo Fornaroli Trident
 4 21 +8.100 0.500          
17
O. Gray Oliver Gray Rodin Carlin
 20 21 +8.400 0.300   1      
18
L. Browning Luke Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
 16 21 +11.200 2.800   1      
19
G. Minì Gabriele Minì Hitech Pulse-Eight
 15 21 +21.100 9.900          
20
T. Smith Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
 19 21 +53.900 32.800   1      
21 A. Garcia Alex Garcia Jenzer Motorsport 28 20 1 lap     1      
22
R. Faria Roberto Faria PHM Racing by Charouz
 30 18 3 laps            
dnf
N. Bedrin Nikita Bedrin Jenzer Motorsport
 26 16 5 laps     1   Retirement  
dnf
P. Martí Pepe Martí Campos Racing
 23 15 6 laps         Retirement  
dnf Israel I. Cohen Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin 22 15 6 laps         Retirement  
dnf Colombia S. Montoya Sebastian Montoya Hitech Pulse-Eight 14 12 9 laps         Retirement  
dnf United States K. Frederick Kaylen Frederick ART Grand Prix 7 12 9 laps     1   Retirement  
dnf Switzerland G. Saucy Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix 8 5 16 laps         Retirement  
dnf Argentina F. Colapinto Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport 10 19           Retirement  
dnf
O. Goethe Oliver Goethe Trident
 6 20           Retirement 2
View full results  
