FIA F3 / Imola Qualifying report

F3 Emilia Romagna: Maloney leads Trident 1-2 for first series pole

Zane Maloney took pole position for the FIA Formula 3 feature race at Imola, snatching the top spot in a damp qualifying to lead Roman Stanek in a Trident 1-2.

Megan White
By:
Formula Regional European by Alpine graduate Maloney, who narrowly missed out on a debut F3 podium in Bahrain with fourth in the sprint race, set a 1m41.180s lap to take his first series pole for Sunday’s race.

Czech driver Stanek was just 0.107s behind the 2019 British Formula 4 champion in second, with Prema’s Jak Crawford the best non-Trident driver in third.

Crawford's team-mate Ollie Bearman took fifth, just behind ART Grand Prix’s Gregoire Saucy, while Arthur Leclerc’s qualifying was ended prematurely after contact with Enzo Trulli to leave the third Prema driver down in 21st position.

Ido Cohen (Jenzer Motorsport) was first to set a first lap, putting in a 1m48.717s, before Zak O’Sullivan took the top spot for Carlin with a 1m45.134s to lead the first round of running.

Hitech's Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar was first to break the 1m45s mark, topping the timesheet with a 1m44.383s, while championship leader Victor Martins (ART) slotted in to second on his first attempt at a fast lap less than two-tenths behind.

Alpine junior Caio Collet (MP Motorsport) was next to go fastest, setting a 1m44.299s as the times tumbled.

With 10 minutes remaining, Leclerc went quickest with a 1m43.904s, prompting much of the field to dive into the pits before the final runs.

Trulli was the only driver to swap to the medium slick compound as the track surface remained slippery, but was unable to reap the rewards of his risk at the track where his father Jarno finished fifth three times in Formula 1.

Leclerc improved on his earlier time to set a 1m43.619s, with fellow second-year driver Martins just 0.001s behind him in second.

Despite encountering traffic, Stanek then snatched the top spot with just over five minutes remaining, setting a 1m43.162s.

Leclerc’s qualifying session was ended after contact with Trulli at Turn 17 in an incident which will be investigated after the session, while a stellar effort from Hadjar was also disrupted by the ensuing red flag.

As drivers returned to the track after the interruption, a flurry of fast laps rejigged the order, with Cohen, Hadjar and Saucy each taking turns at the top of the times.

Stanek had been set to start at the front before Maloney’s last minute effort secured the Barbadian his first series pole.

Bahrain feature race polesitter Franco Colapinto will start on pole for Saturday’s reverse-grid sprint race, having qualified 12th, with Cohen and Kush Maini (MP Motorsport) in second and third respectively.

PLUS: The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

Third Trident driver Oliver Rasmussen, who replaces Jonny Edgar after the Briton's diagnosis with Crohn's Disease, will start 14th.

DTM-bound David Schumacher (Charouz Racing System) was slowest on his F3 return in place of Ayrton Simmons.

Only 29 cars are present at Imola, with injured Juan Manuel Correa's seat at ART left vacant.

F3 Imola Qualifying Result:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident 1'41.180  
2 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 1'41.287 0.107
3 Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam 1'41.296 0.116
4 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 1'41.297 0.117
5 Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'41.589 0.409
6 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 1'41.945 0.765
7 Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP 1'41.971 0.791
8 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan Carlin 1'42.005 0.825
9 Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'42.169 0.989
10 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'42.301 1.121
11 Israel Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'42.508 1.328
12 Argentina Franco Colapinto Van Amersfoort Racing 1'42.620 1.440
13 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP 1'42.645 1.465
14 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen Italy Trident 1'42.729 1.549
15 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'42.840 1.660
16 Hunter Yeany Spain Campos Racing 1'43.130 1.950
17 Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP 1'43.184 2.004
18 Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'43.323 2.143
19 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'43.335 2.155
20 Mexico Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing 1'43.409 2.229
21 Monaco Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 1'43.619 2.439
22 Reece Ushijima Van Amersfoort Racing 1'43.715 2.535
23 United States Brad Benavides Carlin 1'44.083 2.903
24 Pepe Martí Spain Campos Racing 1'44.273 3.093
25 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'44.394 3.214
26 Hungary László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'44.427 3.247
27 Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing 1'44.471 3.291
28 Italy Enzo Trulli Carlin 1'45.550 4.370
29 Germany David Schumacher Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'46.431 5.251
