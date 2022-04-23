Tickets Subscribe
FIA F3 / Imola Race report
FIA F3 / Imola Race report

F3 Imola: Colapinto wins sprint with final lap pass, rivals collide

Franco Colapinto took victory in a dramatic FIA Formula 3 sprint race in Imola after snatching back the lead from Caio Collet on the final lap.

Megan White
By:
Van Amersfoort Racing rookie Colapinto, who took pole for the feature race in Bahrain, took his maiden series win after a much-interrupted race.

Having started on pole in the reverse-grid sprint, he lost the lead to Collet on lap four when the MP Motorsport driver took advantage of DRS on the main straight.

Colapinto held on to second place throughout, but was able to regain the lead from Collet on the run to the Tamburello chicane beginning the final tour after a virtual safety car period had ended.

Seconds later, Collet’s race was dramatically ended after he made contact with Isack Hadjar, who had positioned his car to the Brazilian's outside approaching the left-hander.

Both cars ended up in the gravel, although Hadjar emerged from the gravel to finish fifth, as Victor Martins (ART Grand Prix) just held off Prema's Jak Crawford for second at the line.

Colapinto had a good start off the line, with second-place starter Ido Cohen getting swallowed up by Kush Maini and Collet on the run down to Turn 1.

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

Hadjar swiftly took fourth from Martins at Tamburello on lap four, before taking Maini for third at the Villeneuve chicane three laps later.

The first safety car was deployed on lap nine after Zak O’Sullivan went off at Turn 6, shortly followed by Pepe Marti in a separate incident.

Racing resumed on lap 11, with Maini taking a drive through penalty for being outside his grid box at the start. That dropped him out of podium contention and promoted Crawford to fifth place.

Hadjar's attempt to follow Colapinto past Collet on the final lap ended in a trip to the gravel, although he continued to finish fifth

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

The safety car was promptly deployed for a second time after Reece Ushijima and Federico Malvestiti collided exiting Tamburello, the Van Amersfoort driver mounting the back of his Jenzer rival before both ended up in the gravel.

Cohen's race went from bad to worse, the Israeli forced to pit for a new front wing after making contact with Kaylen Frederick on the restart.

The lights went green again on lap 17, with Collet holding onto the lead from Colapinto, before Arthur Leclerc wiped out the 150-metre board at the exit of Villeneuve, prompting a virtual safety car.

Colapinto was right on Collet's gearbox when the race restarted and duly took the lead on the last lap before Collect and the pursuing Hadjar collided.

Behind Martins and Crawford, Roman Stanek also took advantage of the incident to take fourth place for Trident, with his feature race polesitting team-mate Zane Maloney following the recovering Hadjar home in sixth.

Oliver Rasmussen finished seventh in his first race of the season, having replaced Jonny Edgar at Trident, while Frederick managed to emerge from the collision with Cohen unscathed to take eighth.

Leclerc, who had risen as high as 12th at one point after contact in qualifying with Enzo Trulli left him 21st on the grid, reached the finish in 14th.

FIA F3 Imola Race 1 Result - 20 laps:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Argentina Franco Colapinto Van Amersfoort Racing    
2 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 2.600  
3 Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam 2.700  
4 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 3.600  
5 Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP 4.000  
6 Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident 4.600  
7 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen Italy Trident 5.100  
8 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP 5.500  
9 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar Netherlands MP Motorsport 5.800  
10 Mexico Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing 6.400  
11 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 6.600  
12 Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing 6.900  
13 Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 7.100  
14 Monaco Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 7.600  
15 United States Brad Benavides Carlin 9.300  
16 Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 10.200  
17 Hunter Yeany Spain Campos Racing 10.900  
18 Germany David Schumacher Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 11.300  
19 Hungary László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 13.900  
20 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport 15.000  
21 Italy Enzo Trulli Carlin 15.900  
22 Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP 16.200  
23 Israel Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 21.100  
  Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 1 lap  
  Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 3 laps  
  Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 8 laps  
  Reece Ushijima Van Amersfoort Racing 8 laps  
  United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan Carlin 13 laps  
  Pepe Martí Spain Campos Racing 13 laps  
Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path Plus

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

Joining the FIA Formula 3 grid as a rookie with a team new to the series could prove daunting for most, but then there aren't many drivers who have the extensive experience Franco Colapinto brings from his time racing sportscars. The Argentinian explains how his LMP2 experience is already helping him in 2022

FIA F3
Mar 27, 2022
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory Plus

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

The 2022 FIA Formula 3 season kicks off this weekend in Bahrain. British trio Zak O’Sullivan, Ollie Bearman and Jonny Edgar have all become proteges of Formula 1 teams, and are talents to watch this year

FIA F3
Mar 18, 2022
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

With a veritable feast of feeder series talent in 2021, FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 produced some of its most exciting racing yet. Although Prema Racing drivers once again dominated the respective series, drivers from other teams also stole the limelight to mark themselves out as stars of the future, or validate their highly-regarded standing

FIA F2
Dec 22, 2021
How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021 Plus

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021

Taking three of the four titles and producing two outstanding champions in the process, Prema Racing remained the team to beat in Formula 1's feeder series in 2021. Team boss Rene Rosin reveals the traits that helped Dennis Hauger and Oscar Piastri to come out on top in Formula 3 and Formula 2

FIA F2
Dec 20, 2021
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Plus

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it

FIA F3
Oct 6, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Plus

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Plus

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
