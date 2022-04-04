Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path
FIA F3 News

Edgar withdraws from 2022 F3 season after Crohn's Disease diagnosis

Trident driver Jonny Edgar has withdrawn from the 2022 FIA Formula 3 season after he was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease.

Megan White
By:
Edgar withdraws from 2022 F3 season after Crohn's Disease diagnosis

Edgar, who is part of the Red Bull Junior Team, said on Monday that “at the present time I am simply unable to physically compete at the level required.”

He said that he needs to “take some time out to prioritise my health” but hopes to return to competition once he has recovered.

The Briton, who was a finalist in the 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Award, will be replaced at the Italian team by Oliver Rasmussen, who will line up for his second F3 campaign.

In a social media post, Edgar wrote: “As a family, we have made the extremely difficult decision that I will not continue in the 2022 FIA F3 Championship until I am feeling well again.

“Having recently been diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease, at the present time I am simply unable to physically compete at the level required. Once on the correct treatment path, I will hopefully be back to full health/fitness but until then I need to take some time out to prioritise my health.

“I would especially like to thank Red Bull, Trident Motorsport and D Tolson & Sons for their unwaivering support throughout what has been a challenging time.

“Hope to be back soon.”

 

Rasmussen returns to the F3 grid having driven for HWA Racelab in 2021.

He signed with Jota Sport to compete in the World Endurance Championship and IMSA Endurance Cup this year, but will be unable to drive in IMSA due to the “current world situation.” He will carry out a full WEC campaign alongside F3.

Rasmussen wrote on Instagram: “I am more than pleased and excited to announce that I will participate in the FIA F3 championship with Trident for the next few rounds.

“I really want to thank the whole Trident family for this opportunity! Andiamo Ragazzziii!!!

“Special shout to my team Jota Sport for their continued support and allowing me to take on this fantastic opportunity! I look forward to getting back behind the wheel of the LMP2 car at Spa Francorchamps next month!

“The current world situation has prevented me from continuing in IMSA but will still remain in FIA World Endurance Championship for the rest of the championship.”

Trident team manager Giacomo Ricci said: “It is with great regret that we say goodbye to Jonny Edgar, and we wish him the quickest possible recovery.

“Since the start of the season, he was weakened by physical issues, but he fought like a lion. He did not back down and continued to race.

“However, his conditions necessitate a break from his competitive activity to support his recovery. Jonny always gave his maximum to the team, he has a fantastic family and is a wonderful guy.

“Oliver Rasmussen will be replacing Edgar. He is a quick and experienced driver, and we are proud to welcome him to the Trident Motorsport family. I am sure that he will quickly gain the chemistry needed to gel with the team, making the most of the four days of testing between Jerez and Barcelona, which will be followed by the round at Imola.

“We will put up our best effort to help Oliver and we are sure that he will provide a great contribution to the team.”

shares
comments
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path
Previous article

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path
Load comments
Megan White More
Megan White
2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Qualifying results and starting grid Argentinian GP
MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Argentina GP: Qualifying results and starting grid

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier Plus
FIA F2

The Brazilian F2 driver hoping to return his country to motorsport's top tier

Rossi “humble” but ‘not starting from zero’ in GTWCE says WRT boss
GT

Rossi “humble” but ‘not starting from zero’ in GTWCE says WRT boss

Latest news

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path Plus
FIA F3 FIA F3

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

F3 Bahrain: Martins takes feature race victory from charging Leclerc
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Bahrain: Martins takes feature race victory from charging Leclerc

Smolyar 'trying to focus on job' amid confusion over his F3 return
FIA F3 FIA F3

Smolyar 'trying to focus on job' amid confusion over his F3 return

Bearman expresses confusion over track-limits penalty after losing Bahrain F3 win
FIA F3 FIA F3

Bearman expresses confusion over track-limits penalty after losing Bahrain F3 win

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path Plus

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

Joining the FIA Formula 3 grid as a rookie with a team new to the series could prove daunting for most, but then there aren't many drivers who have the extensive experience Franco Colapinto brings from his time racing sportscars. The Argentinian explains how his LMP2 experience is already helping him in 2022

FIA F3
Mar 27, 2022
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory Plus

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

The 2022 FIA Formula 3 season kicks off this weekend in Bahrain. British trio Zak O’Sullivan, Ollie Bearman and Jonny Edgar have all become proteges of Formula 1 teams, and are talents to watch this year

FIA F3
Mar 18, 2022
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

With a veritable feast of feeder series talent in 2021, FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 produced some of its most exciting racing yet. Although Prema Racing drivers once again dominated the respective series, drivers from other teams also stole the limelight to mark themselves out as stars of the future, or validate their highly-regarded standing

FIA F2
Dec 22, 2021
How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021 Plus

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021

Taking three of the four titles and producing two outstanding champions in the process, Prema Racing remained the team to beat in Formula 1's feeder series in 2021. Team boss Rene Rosin reveals the traits that helped Dennis Hauger and Oscar Piastri to come out on top in Formula 3 and Formula 2

FIA F2
Dec 20, 2021
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Plus

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it

FIA F3
Oct 6, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Plus

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Plus

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.