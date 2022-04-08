Tickets Subscribe
Leclerc tops two-day FIA F3 test at Jerez
FIA F3 News

Correa out of ELMS opener with left foot fracture, Imola F3 "at risk"

Juan Manuel Correa has been ruled out of the opening round of the European Le Mans Series in France after suffering a stress fracture in his left foot.

Megan White
By:
Correa out of ELMS opener with left foot fracture, Imola F3 "at risk"

The 22-year-old had been set to make his first foray into endurance racing with Prema’s one-car LMP2 entry, but will miss next weekend’s event in Le Castellet because of the metatarsal fracture.

Correa, who also drives for ART Grand Prix in FIA Formula 3, will also be forced to sit out next weekend's F3 in-season test in Barcelona.

In a video posted to social media on Friday evening, Correa revealed the “pretty bad news” and showed that he was back wearing a medical boot and on crutches.

Speaking on Friday, Correa said: “I have a metatarsal fracture in my left foot. As most of you know, a few weeks ago in Bahrain during the race, I started getting this very sharp pain in my left foot.

“We got it checked out, seemed like it was just some tendon inflammation, and got some rest over the past few weeks, but a few days ago in the Jerez test, the pain came back.

“We did an MRI scan last night, got the results today, and there is indeed a stress fracture there.

“Pretty surprising, I am extremely disappointed, I thought I wouldn’t have to deal with any more injuries this year, I thought I’d have enough of it, but it continues.

“It is what it is. The doctors have recommended a couple of weeks of rest, let’s see how it heals itself and how the pain improves.

 

“Obviously this means there will be no ELMS race next week, no F3 testing either, and as it stands even Imola in F3 might be at risk.

“So we’re gonna try to push the recovery to be able to do the Imola race but nothing is guaranteed.

“Super disappointed and sad to be honest, this season started off pretty well and we’re already encountering these issues, but it is what it is, we’ll take it as it comes and I’ll make the best out of it as I always do.

“Thank you to both of my teams, ART and Prema, obviously they are already aware of the situation, they’ve supported me through this difficult day.”

Correa returned to F3 last year after he was forced to sit out 2020, having suffered horrific injuries in the tragic Formula 2 crash at Spa in 2019 which claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert.

In that accident, Correa suffered serious injuries to his legs and was placed in an induced coma to aid his recovery from acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Following a lengthy period of rehabilitation, he gained sufficient mobility in his legs to return to racing and joined ART in F3 for the 2021 season.

Leclerc tops two-day FIA F3 test at Jerez
Previous article

Leclerc tops two-day FIA F3 test at Jerez
