Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Collet ends Barcelona Formula 3 in-season test on top
FIA F3 / Imola News

David Schumacher to make F3 return at Imola replacing Simmons

David Schumacher will make his FIA Formula 3 return at this weekend’s second round of the season at Imola, replacing Ayrton Simmons at Charouz.

Rachit Thukral
By:
David Schumacher to make F3 return at Imola replacing Simmons

No explanation has been provided by Charouz regarding the driver change but Simmons was also absent from last week’s in-season test at Barcelona, where Schumacher was first called in as his replacement.

Simmons, who finished second in last year’s British F3 series, endured a torrid start to his first full campaign in FIA F3 last month, finishing 18th and 19th across the two races in Bahrain.

His replacement for Imola, Schumacher, previously drove for Charouz during the 2020 F3 season but failed to rack up a single point amid a difficult season for the Czech Republic team.

Schumacher, son of former Formula 1 driver Ralf, enjoyed much better fortunes following his move to Trident in 2021 but had quit single-seaters altogether this year in favour of a move to the DTM with Mercedes.

Charouz’s Formula 2 team will also undergo a driver change this weekend with David Beckmann stepping in for Turkish racer Cem Bolukbasi who is not yet fit to race in Imola after suffering a broken rib in a major crash in Jeddah last month. Beckmann spent the first half of 2021 in F2 driving for Charouz before moving to Campos for two rounds.

Elsewhere in F3, Juan Manual Correa will sit out the Imola weekend after suffering a stress fracture in his left foot and receiving advice from doctors to rest at home. The 22-year-old will not be replaced this weekend, meaning ART will run only two cars for Mercedes junior Frederic Vesti and Alexander Smolyar.

Juan Manuel Correa, Prema Racing

Juan Manuel Correa, Prema Racing

Photo by: Prema Powerteam

Finally, it was announced that Federico Malvestiti will join Ido Cohen and William Alatalo in Jenzer's F3 line-up for the remainder of the season, taking the place vacated by ex-Red Bull F1 junior Niko Kari.

The second round of the 2022 F3 season takes place on the undercard of the Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, with Alpine protege Victor Martins leading the championship by one point over Prema’s Arthur Leclerc following his victory in the second of the two races in Bahrain.

shares
comments
Collet ends Barcelona Formula 3 in-season test on top
Previous article

Collet ends Barcelona Formula 3 in-season test on top
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More
Rachit Thukral
Loeb's DTM entry surprised championship boss Berger April Hockenheim testing
DTM

Loeb's DTM entry surprised championship boss Berger

Rast predicts "20 or more drivers" capable of winning 2022 DTM
DTM

Rast predicts "20 or more drivers" capable of winning 2022 DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Plus
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

David Schumacher to make F3 return at Imola replacing Simmons
FIA F3 FIA F3

David Schumacher to make F3 return at Imola replacing Simmons

Collet ends Barcelona Formula 3 in-season test on top
FIA F3 FIA F3

Collet ends Barcelona Formula 3 in-season test on top

Minardi replaces Fernley in FIA Single-Seater Commission role
FIA F2 FIA F2

Minardi replaces Fernley in FIA Single-Seater Commission role

Correa out of ELMS opener with left foot fracture, Imola F3 "at risk"
FIA F3 FIA F3

Correa out of ELMS opener with left foot fracture, Imola F3 "at risk"

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path Plus

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

Joining the FIA Formula 3 grid as a rookie with a team new to the series could prove daunting for most, but then there aren't many drivers who have the extensive experience Franco Colapinto brings from his time racing sportscars. The Argentinian explains how his LMP2 experience is already helping him in 2022

FIA F3
Mar 27, 2022
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory Plus

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

The 2022 FIA Formula 3 season kicks off this weekend in Bahrain. British trio Zak O’Sullivan, Ollie Bearman and Jonny Edgar have all become proteges of Formula 1 teams, and are talents to watch this year

FIA F3
Mar 18, 2022
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

With a veritable feast of feeder series talent in 2021, FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 produced some of its most exciting racing yet. Although Prema Racing drivers once again dominated the respective series, drivers from other teams also stole the limelight to mark themselves out as stars of the future, or validate their highly-regarded standing

FIA F2
Dec 22, 2021
How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021 Plus

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021

Taking three of the four titles and producing two outstanding champions in the process, Prema Racing remained the team to beat in Formula 1's feeder series in 2021. Team boss Rene Rosin reveals the traits that helped Dennis Hauger and Oscar Piastri to come out on top in Formula 3 and Formula 2

FIA F2
Dec 20, 2021
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Plus

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it

FIA F3
Oct 6, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Plus

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Plus

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.