Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot Next / What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series
FIA F3 / Silverstone News

Edgar makes FIA F3 return at Silverstone after Crohn's Disease diagnosis

Red Bull junior Jonny Edgar will return to the FIA Formula 3 Championship at Silverstone next weekend, just a few months after a diagnosis with Crohn’s Disease forced his withdrawal.

Megan White
By:
Edgar makes FIA F3 return at Silverstone after Crohn's Disease diagnosis

The 18-year-old, who had switched to Trident for his second season in the championship after racing with Carlin in 2021, pulled out of the championship following the Bahrain season-opener as he battled ill health and unexpected weight loss.

Diagnosed in April with the condition, which causes inflammation in the gut, Edgar put his racing activities on hold while he worked on a treatment plan and regained his fitness.

The 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award finalist will now make his return in front of a home crowd next weekend, resuming his seat at Trident.

He said: “I am delighted to announce that I will be resuming my FIA Formula 3 Championship campaign with Trident Motorsport next weekend at Silverstone.

“Following my Crohn’s diagnosis and period of illness, I have now improved sufficiently to make my return to racing.

“As well as my family and friends, I have so many people I would like to thank for making this possible, particularly Dr Helmut Marko and everyone at Red Bull, Trident Motorsport, Dr Phil Batty, Mr Mike Davison, Dr David Nylander/Dr Ally Speight and their team at RVI Newcastle, Sam Village, Jeff Thorpe, and the BRDC.

“Everyone has worked so hard to support me getting healthy again and their unwavering support will always be appreciated.”

The Briton's replaced at Trident, Oliver Rasmussen, will now focus on his World Endurance Championship campaign with Jota Sport that yielded a third place finish in the LMP2 class at the Le Mans earlier this month.

Jonny Edgar, Trident

Jonny Edgar, Trident

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Team manager Giacomo Ricci said: “I am extremely delighted to share this amazing news.

“I have no words to express how happy I am to welcome Jonny Edgar back and be able to follow him on track again.

“We are absolutely thrilled to know that the British racer, a Red Bull Junior driver, has finally overcome his health issues, winning a battle that will make him even stronger.

“Trident Motorsport will follow his return with its maximum commitment to help him recover the time he missed in two rounds he was forced to sit out from."

shares
comments
Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot
Previous article

Supercars set to retain Australian GP support slot
Next article

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series
Megan White More
Megan White
F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first series win in Silverstone feature race Silverstone
FIA F2

F2 Britain: Sargeant takes first series win in Silverstone feature race

F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan, Bearman for feature race win Silverstone
FIA F3

F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan, Bearman for feature race win

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus
FIA F2

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

Trident More
Trident
F2 grid completed as Verschoor seals Trident move Bahrain
FIA F2

F2 grid completed as Verschoor seals Trident move

Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race after battle with Martins Spa-Francorchamps
FIA F3

Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race after battle with Martins

Spa F3: Doohan holds off Schumacher to win finishing behind safety car Spa-Francorchamps
FIA F3

Spa F3: Doohan holds off Schumacher to win finishing behind safety car

Latest news

F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan, Bearman for feature race win
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Britain: Leclerc fends off O'Sullivan, Bearman for feature race win

F3 Britain: Hadjar seals sprint victory after late Martins pass
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Britain: Hadjar seals sprint victory after late Martins pass

F3 Britain: O'Sullivan takes maiden series pole for home race
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Britain: O'Sullivan takes maiden series pole for home race

What to expect from the British GP support races
FIA F2 FIA F2

What to expect from the British GP support races

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying Plus

Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying

Prema Racing has long dominated FIA Formula 3, taking the teams’ title in two of the past three seasons. But its start to 2022 has been trickier than usual, and the answers lie in its qualifying performance

FIA F3
May 27, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Plus

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path Plus

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

Joining the FIA Formula 3 grid as a rookie with a team new to the series could prove daunting for most, but then there aren't many drivers who have the extensive experience Franco Colapinto brings from his time racing sportscars. The Argentinian explains how his LMP2 experience is already helping him in 2022

FIA F3
Mar 27, 2022
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory Plus

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

The 2022 FIA Formula 3 season kicks off this weekend in Bahrain. British trio Zak O’Sullivan, Ollie Bearman and Jonny Edgar have all become proteges of Formula 1 teams, and are talents to watch this year

FIA F3
Mar 18, 2022
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

With a veritable feast of feeder series talent in 2021, FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 produced some of its most exciting racing yet. Although Prema Racing drivers once again dominated the respective series, drivers from other teams also stole the limelight to mark themselves out as stars of the future, or validate their highly-regarded standing

FIA F2
Dec 22, 2021
How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021 Plus

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021

Taking three of the four titles and producing two outstanding champions in the process, Prema Racing remained the team to beat in Formula 1's feeder series in 2021. Team boss Rene Rosin reveals the traits that helped Dennis Hauger and Oscar Piastri to come out on top in Formula 3 and Formula 2

FIA F2
Dec 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.