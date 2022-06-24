Edgar makes FIA F3 return at Silverstone after Crohn's Disease diagnosis

The 18-year-old, who had switched to Trident for his second season in the championship after racing with Carlin in 2021, pulled out of the championship following the Bahrain season-opener as he battled ill health and unexpected weight loss.

Diagnosed in April with the condition, which causes inflammation in the gut, Edgar put his racing activities on hold while he worked on a treatment plan and regained his fitness.

The 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award finalist will now make his return in front of a home crowd next weekend, resuming his seat at Trident.

He said: “I am delighted to announce that I will be resuming my FIA Formula 3 Championship campaign with Trident Motorsport next weekend at Silverstone.

“Following my Crohn’s diagnosis and period of illness, I have now improved sufficiently to make my return to racing.

“As well as my family and friends, I have so many people I would like to thank for making this possible, particularly Dr Helmut Marko and everyone at Red Bull, Trident Motorsport, Dr Phil Batty, Mr Mike Davison, Dr David Nylander/Dr Ally Speight and their team at RVI Newcastle, Sam Village, Jeff Thorpe, and the BRDC.

“Everyone has worked so hard to support me getting healthy again and their unwavering support will always be appreciated.”

The Briton's replaced at Trident, Oliver Rasmussen, will now focus on his World Endurance Championship campaign with Jota Sport that yielded a third place finish in the LMP2 class at the Le Mans earlier this month.

Jonny Edgar, Trident Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Team manager Giacomo Ricci said: “I am extremely delighted to share this amazing news.

“I have no words to express how happy I am to welcome Jonny Edgar back and be able to follow him on track again.

“We are absolutely thrilled to know that the British racer, a Red Bull Junior driver, has finally overcome his health issues, winning a battle that will make him even stronger.

“Trident Motorsport will follow his return with its maximum commitment to help him recover the time he missed in two rounds he was forced to sit out from."