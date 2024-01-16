Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Zhou confident Sauber F1 team can return to 2022 level

Zhou Guanyu says he is confident his Sauber Formula 1 team can return to its 2022 performance level this season.

Author Frankie Mao
Updated
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo
Zhou scored just six points in his second season in F1 in 2023, equalling his debut season tally, as the then-named Alfa Romeo team struggled for competitiveness with its C43 amid a close midfield battle.
The Hinwil squad finished ninth, down from sixth in 2022 when Zhou's team-mate Valtteri Bottas scored 49 points in addition to the Chinese driver's six, which was the best result for the Swiss team in a decade. 
Ahead of its Audi revamp, the Sauber team has already undergone several changes in its technical department, led by the arrival of former McLaren man James Key as technical director in September.
Speaking to Autosport's Chinese sister website, Zhou said he is confident the team can get back to its 2022 performance levels, with his additional experience allowing him to now be much closer to his Finnish team-mate than he was two years ago.
"The trends in the development so far are still in line with what we have been expecting," Zhou said. "Hopefully the pre-season preparation, including the three days of testing, will allow us to set a better direction for the whole season.  
“As the personnel at the team's headquarters, especially in the technical department, are constantly being added and adjusted, we hope to create a better and more complete team.  
“I have my trust in the team and feel that this year we can get back to the performance level we had in my first season.”
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43

When asked where it had gone wrong in 2023 and when the team identified the changes it needed to implement for 2024, Zhou replied:
“Actually, around the summer break of the 2023 season, our direction [of the development] was already clear - where does the car lack in grip.
“First of all in low temperatures or when the track had less grip, we often had less margin to improve in terms of tyre temperatures than other teams, so we couldn’t deliver the performance in the first and second sector. 
“Secondly, there were some uncertainties with the car, such as correcting in the corners more frequently than in the 2022 season, with some unexpected oversteer or understeer. 
“These are things that we have been given feedback to James [Key]."
This year F1 will return to China for the first time since 2019, which means Zhou will finally get to contest a home race, having never raced at the Shanghai International Circuit before in any category. 
Read Also:
“I'm definitely happy to have my home race in Shanghai. I haven't raced or tested there, but to be able to do it at home makes me look forward to it," Zhou added.
“It was a little shame that I've been racing in F1 for the past two years [without the Chinese GP], but finally I can fulfil this little wish in 2024 to race in my hometown.” 
Sauber, which will run as Stake F1 Team in 2024, will launch its C44 on 5 February in London.
shares
comments
Previous article Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties
Next article Steiner: Some owners "don't understand" new manager bounce impossible in F1
More
Frankie Mao
Zhou: "Open" Bottas best team-mate for rookie F1 year

Zhou: "Open" Bottas best team-mate for rookie F1 year

Formula 1

Zhou: "Open" Bottas best team-mate for rookie F1 year Zhou: "Open" Bottas best team-mate for rookie F1 year

Leclerc: "I'm a stronger driver" after difficult F1 season

Leclerc: "I'm a stronger driver" after difficult F1 season

Formula 1

Leclerc: "I'm a stronger driver" after difficult F1 season Leclerc: "I'm a stronger driver" after difficult F1 season

Is this the driver who could fill Renault's F1 void for 2021?

Is this the driver who could fill Renault's F1 void for 2021?

Formula 1

Is this the driver who could fill Renault's F1 void for 2021? Is this the driver who could fill Renault's F1 void for 2021?

Zhou Guanyu
More
Zhou Guanyu
Zhou doesn't "give a shit" about crazy F1 future rumours

Zhou doesn't "give a shit" about crazy F1 future rumours

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Zhou doesn't "give a shit" about crazy F1 future rumours Zhou doesn't "give a shit" about crazy F1 future rumours

Bottas: Slow turns and thin air at F1 Mexico GP key to Alfa Romeo promise

Bottas: Slow turns and thin air at F1 Mexico GP key to Alfa Romeo promise

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Bottas: Slow turns and thin air at F1 Mexico GP key to Alfa Romeo promise Bottas: Slow turns and thin air at F1 Mexico GP key to Alfa Romeo promise

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Sauber
More
Sauber
Sauber F1 team's reaction time a major weakness, says Bottas

Sauber F1 team's reaction time a major weakness, says Bottas

Formula 1

Sauber F1 team's reaction time a major weakness, says Bottas Sauber F1 team's reaction time a major weakness, says Bottas

Bottas targets early move on Audi F1 2026 drive

Bottas targets early move on Audi F1 2026 drive

Formula 1

Bottas targets early move on Audi F1 2026 drive Bottas targets early move on Audi F1 2026 drive

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024

Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024

INDY IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024 Rinus VeeKay embracing leadership role at ECR entering 2024

Brown "confident" McLaren can keep Norris long-term despite Red Bull interest

Brown "confident" McLaren can keep Norris long-term despite Red Bull interest

F1 Formula 1
McLaren livery unveil

Brown "confident" McLaren can keep Norris long-term despite Red Bull interest Brown "confident" McLaren can keep Norris long-term despite Red Bull interest

Upbeat McLaren has seen no “diminishing returns” on F1 2024 car gains

Upbeat McLaren has seen no “diminishing returns” on F1 2024 car gains

F1 Formula 1
McLaren livery unveil

Upbeat McLaren has seen no “diminishing returns” on F1 2024 car gains Upbeat McLaren has seen no “diminishing returns” on F1 2024 car gains

McLaren reveals new-look 2024 F1 livery ahead of MCL38 launch

McLaren reveals new-look 2024 F1 livery ahead of MCL38 launch

F1 Formula 1
McLaren livery unveil

McLaren reveals new-look 2024 F1 livery ahead of MCL38 launch McLaren reveals new-look 2024 F1 livery ahead of MCL38 launch

F1 folk: The PR legend who lived through Williams' triumph and tragedy

F1 folk: The PR legend who lived through Williams' triumph and tragedy

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

F1 folk: The PR legend who lived through Williams' triumph and tragedy F1 folk: The PR legend who lived through Williams' triumph and tragedy

Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties

Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties Why the Steiner-Haas F1 team divorce is best for both parties

How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1

How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1 How Hamilton and Mercedes are plotting their course back to the top in F1

The end of straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache

The end of straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The end of straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache The end of straight dilemma that highlights F1’s biggest ground effect headache

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe