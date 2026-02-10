Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

General
General
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

How Aston Martin and Honda's expectation management ties into Newey's F1 design

Formula 1
Formula 1
Aston Martin launch
How Aston Martin and Honda's expectation management ties into Newey's F1 design

F1 75 Races - The greatest grand prix in F1 history!

Formula 1
Formula 1
F1 75 Races - The greatest grand prix in F1 history!

Why Cadillac isn't aiming for points in F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Why Cadillac isn't aiming for points in F1 2026

Mir fears early MotoGP silly season could leave riders with regrets

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP Launch
Mir fears early MotoGP silly season could leave riders with regrets

Former Hamilton manager Hynes joins Cadillac in senior F1 role

Formula 1
Formula 1
Former Hamilton manager Hynes joins Cadillac in senior F1 role

Airbags in F1: The FIA's (almost) forgotten safety revolution

Formula 1
Formula 1
Airbags in F1: The FIA's (almost) forgotten safety revolution

Antonelli involved in car crash ahead of Bahrain F1 test, Mercedes driver unharmed

Formula 1
Formula 1
Antonelli involved in car crash ahead of Bahrain F1 test, Mercedes driver unharmed
Formula 1

Former Hamilton manager Hynes joins Cadillac in senior F1 role

Marc Hynes tackles new challenge at Cadillac after reportedly splitting with Hamilton

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Graeme Lowdon and Marc Hynes, Cadillac F1

Cadillac has hired Marc Hynes as its Formula 1 team’s chief racing officer.

A former racing driver, Hynes narrowly beat Luciano Burti to the 1999 British F3 title, with future F1 world champion Jenson Button coming third.

This success came with the Manor outfit that he went on to work for in both F1 and WEC, alongside longtime Manor (also known as Virgin and Marussia) chief Graeme Lowdon, now Cadillac’s team principal.

Hynes and Lowdon became business partners and now co-own the Equals Management company.

Read Also:

Hynes’ new role will consist of “aligning the driver roster and engineering groups, streamlining processes and strengthening collaboration between the technical and sporting departments to deliver an efficient, competitive, and disciplined team environment”, a Cadillac press release reads.

The Briton will also be tasked with ‘managing Cadillac’s driver programme’, which includes reserve driver Zhou Guanyu, incidentally a member of the Equals Management stable.  

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates, Marc Hynes after taking his 69th F1 Pole Position

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates, Marc Hynes after taking his 69th F1 Pole Position

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“Building a new team in Formula 1 is a rare challenge, and I’m excited to help shape the culture, processes, and performance standards from the very beginning,” Hynes said.

“We have a strong and diverse driver line-up, and my focus will be on creating the clarity, alignment, and discipline needed to allow everyone – drivers and engineers alike – to perform at their very best.”

Lowdon added: “Marc brings an exceptional combination of racing experience, strategic understanding, and people management to the team. His ability to connect drivers, engineers, and leadership will be critical as we establish ourselves on the grid.

“As we enter our debut season, having someone of Marc’s calibre guiding our racing operations is a major asset for the Cadillac Formula 1 Team.”

Hynes is also a longtime ally of Lewis Hamilton, having helped build the latter’s Project 44 company from 2015 to 2021 and reunited with the seven-time world champion as his manager in 2024.

Hynes and Hamilton have reportedly split ahead of the 47-year-old’s Cadillac move.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Airbags in F1: The FIA's (almost) forgotten safety revolution
Next article Why Cadillac isn't aiming for points in F1 2026

Top Comments

More from
Ben Vinel

Why Cadillac isn't aiming for points in F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Why Cadillac isn't aiming for points in F1 2026

Cadillac reveals cost of Super Bowl advert for its F1 livery reveal

Formula 1
Formula 1
Cadillac reveals cost of Super Bowl advert for its F1 livery reveal

How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"

WEC
WEC
How Ferdinand Habsburg turned a crash injury into a "blessing"
More from
Lewis Hamilton

Why Hamilton has found the new F1 cars more fun to drive

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Why Hamilton has found the new F1 cars more fun to drive

What happened on day five of F1's secretive 2026 shakedown

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
What happened on day five of F1's secretive 2026 shakedown

How Hamilton's dream Ferrari move became a nightmare in 2025

Formula 1
Formula 1
How Hamilton's dream Ferrari move became a nightmare in 2025
More from
Cadillac

Cadillac reveals two-sided livery for its maiden F1 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
Cadillac reveals two-sided livery for its maiden F1 season

The Cadillac calculus F1 has made that weighs up $450m today vs billions tomorrow

Formula 1
Formula 1
The Cadillac calculus F1 has made that weighs up $450m today vs billions tomorrow

Where Cadillac has taken risks with its first-ever F1 car

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Where Cadillac has taken risks with its first-ever F1 car

Latest news

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

General
MISC General
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

How Aston Martin and Honda's expectation management ties into Newey's F1 design

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Aston Martin launch
How Aston Martin and Honda's expectation management ties into Newey's F1 design

F1 75 Races - The greatest grand prix in F1 history!

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
F1 75 Races - The greatest grand prix in F1 history!

Why Cadillac isn't aiming for points in F1 2026

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Why Cadillac isn't aiming for points in F1 2026