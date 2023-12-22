Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans

Within minutes of each other, Williams and Sauber revealed that they will launch their respective 2024 seasons at ceremonies to be held on Monday 5 February.

While Sauber has committed to showcasing the C44 in a ceremony in London, Williams has made no such promise and last year used the launch to showcase its new livery, and not the car itself.

Both teams shared ‘save the date’ cards on social media in a flurry of activity on Friday evening, giving fans an early Christmas present ahead of the festive season.

The pair follow Ferrari in sharing their plans, with team principal Fred Vasseur stating a 13 February launch for the 2024 car, codenamed 676.

Last year, Williams was the second team to launch, following on from Haas – the American team more often than not opening launch season. Williams was followed one day later by Alfa Romeo – now Sauber.

This is the first time that Sauber will have revealed its car in the UK, with previous unveilings taking place in Switzerland, Austria and Germany.

After a disappointing season finishing ninth in the constructors’ standings and with only 16 points scored, Bravi added: “Next year's car will not be an evolution of this year's car, because we think that there are some limits in this concept that we cannot exploit further. So, we will really have a completely new car from chassis to suspension, everything, all the areas.”

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43

Williams, however, enjoyed its strongest campaign since 2017 last term, with 28 points and seventh place in the constructors’ under the leadership of new team principal James Vowles.

With Pat Fry now heading the technical charge as the chief technical officer, Vowles said: “Next year is really the sort of putting together of minds as to how we completely shift direction. And I'm actually really looking forward to how that turns out in four or five months' time.

"More so I've got Pat alongside me now. He knows how to do this, he's revered up and down the lane, ask anyone near enough and you've got a good chap in Pat.”

Pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain between 21-23 February with the season getting under way one week later at the same venue, beginning a record-breaking 24-race campaign.