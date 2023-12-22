Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans

Williams and Sauber have announced identical launch dates for their 2024 Formula 1 efforts.

Author Sam Hall
Updated
Alex Albon, Williams FW45

Within minutes of each other, Williams and Sauber revealed that they will launch their respective 2024 seasons at ceremonies to be held on Monday 5 February.

While Sauber has committed to showcasing the C44 in a ceremony in London, Williams has made no such promise and last year used the launch to showcase its new livery, and not the car itself. 

Both teams shared ‘save the date’ cards on social media in a flurry of activity on Friday evening, giving fans an early Christmas present ahead of the festive season.

The pair follow Ferrari in sharing their plans, with team principal Fred Vasseur stating a 13 February launch for the 2024 car, codenamed 676.

Last year, Williams was the second team to launch, following on from Haas – the American team more often than not opening launch season. Williams was followed one day later by Alfa Romeo – now Sauber.

This is the first time that Sauber will have revealed its car in the UK, with previous unveilings taking place in Switzerland, Austria and Germany.

After a disappointing season finishing ninth in the constructors’ standings and with only 16 points scored, Bravi added: “Next year's car will not be an evolution of this year's car, because we think that there are some limits in this concept that we cannot exploit further. So, we will really have a completely new car from chassis to suspension, everything, all the areas.”

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43

Williams, however, enjoyed its strongest campaign since 2017 last term, with 28 points and seventh place in the constructors’ under the leadership of new team principal James Vowles.

With Pat Fry now heading the technical charge as the chief technical officer, Vowles said: “Next year is really the sort of putting together of minds as to how we completely shift direction. And I'm actually really looking forward to how that turns out in four or five months' time.

"More so I've got Pat alongside me now. He knows how to do this, he's revered up and down the lane, ask anyone near enough and you've got a good chap in Pat.”

Pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain between 21-23 February with the season getting under way one week later at the same venue, beginning a record-breaking 24-race campaign.

shares
comments
Previous article Alonso: Aston Martin faces "tricky period" as it makes next step in F1
Next article Verstappen needed "fire" of Lambiase's messages to reach best F1 levels
More
Sam Hall
Silverstone Museum Winter Tour event review: A unique motorsport experience

Silverstone Museum Winter Tour event review: A unique motorsport experience

General

Silverstone Museum Winter Tour event review: A unique motorsport experience Silverstone Museum Winter Tour event review: A unique motorsport experience

Ferrari film review: More man than machine

Ferrari film review: More man than machine

General

Ferrari film review: More man than machine Ferrari film review: More man than machine

Is Kristoffersson the greatest electric racer of all time?

Is Kristoffersson the greatest electric racer of all time?

World Rallycross

Is Kristoffersson the greatest electric racer of all time? Is Kristoffersson the greatest electric racer of all time?

Williams
More
Williams
Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024

Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024

Formula 1

Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024 Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top

Albon says 2023 was his strongest season in F1

Albon says 2023 was his strongest season in F1

Formula 1

Albon says 2023 was his strongest season in F1 Albon says 2023 was his strongest season in F1

Latest news

FIA’s F1 structure set for reshuffle with sporting director Nielsen set to depart

FIA’s F1 structure set for reshuffle with sporting director Nielsen set to depart

F1 Formula 1

FIA’s F1 structure set for reshuffle with sporting director Nielsen set to depart FIA’s F1 structure set for reshuffle with sporting director Nielsen set to depart

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Plus
Plus
F2 FIA F2

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Sauber recruitment drive will continue ahead of Audi F1 entry

Sauber recruitment drive will continue ahead of Audi F1 entry

F1 Formula 1

Sauber recruitment drive will continue ahead of Audi F1 entry Sauber recruitment drive will continue ahead of Audi F1 entry

Abiteboul: “Absolute parity” between Neuville and Tanak at Hyundai WRC in 2024

Abiteboul: “Absolute parity” between Neuville and Tanak at Hyundai WRC in 2024

WRC WRC

Abiteboul: “Absolute parity” between Neuville and Tanak at Hyundai WRC in 2024 Abiteboul: “Absolute parity” between Neuville and Tanak at Hyundai WRC in 2024

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023 How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1

The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1 The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1

How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023

How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023 How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023

The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe