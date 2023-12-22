Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans
Williams and Sauber have announced identical launch dates for their 2024 Formula 1 efforts.
Within minutes of each other, Williams and Sauber revealed that they will launch their respective 2024 seasons at ceremonies to be held on Monday 5 February.
While Sauber has committed to showcasing the C44 in a ceremony in London, Williams has made no such promise and last year used the launch to showcase its new livery, and not the car itself.
Both teams shared ‘save the date’ cards on social media in a flurry of activity on Friday evening, giving fans an early Christmas present ahead of the festive season.
The pair follow Ferrari in sharing their plans, with team principal Fred Vasseur stating a 13 February launch for the 2024 car, codenamed 676.
Last year, Williams was the second team to launch, following on from Haas – the American team more often than not opening launch season. Williams was followed one day later by Alfa Romeo – now Sauber.
This is the first time that Sauber will have revealed its car in the UK, with previous unveilings taking place in Switzerland, Austria and Germany.
After a disappointing season finishing ninth in the constructors’ standings and with only 16 points scored, Bravi added: “Next year's car will not be an evolution of this year's car, because we think that there are some limits in this concept that we cannot exploit further. So, we will really have a completely new car from chassis to suspension, everything, all the areas.”
Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43
Williams, however, enjoyed its strongest campaign since 2017 last term, with 28 points and seventh place in the constructors’ under the leadership of new team principal James Vowles.
With Pat Fry now heading the technical charge as the chief technical officer, Vowles said: “Next year is really the sort of putting together of minds as to how we completely shift direction. And I'm actually really looking forward to how that turns out in four or five months' time.
"More so I've got Pat alongside me now. He knows how to do this, he's revered up and down the lane, ask anyone near enough and you've got a good chap in Pat.”
Pre-season testing will take place in Bahrain between 21-23 February with the season getting under way one week later at the same venue, beginning a record-breaking 24-race campaign.
Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024
Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024 Williams: "Revered" Fry will help with complete shift of direction in F1 2024
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top
Albon says 2023 was his strongest season in F1
Albon says 2023 was his strongest season in F1 Albon says 2023 was his strongest season in F1
Latest news
FIA’s F1 structure set for reshuffle with sporting director Nielsen set to depart
FIA’s F1 structure set for reshuffle with sporting director Nielsen set to depart FIA’s F1 structure set for reshuffle with sporting director Nielsen set to depart
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
Sauber recruitment drive will continue ahead of Audi F1 entry
Sauber recruitment drive will continue ahead of Audi F1 entry Sauber recruitment drive will continue ahead of Audi F1 entry
Abiteboul: “Absolute parity” between Neuville and Tanak at Hyundai WRC in 2024
Abiteboul: “Absolute parity” between Neuville and Tanak at Hyundai WRC in 2024 Abiteboul: “Absolute parity” between Neuville and Tanak at Hyundai WRC in 2024
How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023
How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023 How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023
The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1
The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1 The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1
How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023
How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023 How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023
The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti
The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.