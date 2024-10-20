All Series
Formula 1 United States GP

Wolff questions penalty 'bias' after Verstappen escapes punishment

Wolff took aim at inconsistency in decision-making at COTA

Ewan Gale
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, battles with Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has described decision-making over penalties in the United States Grand Prix as "biased" after George Russell and Lando Norris were punished, while Max Verstappen escaped without issue.

Russell was given a five-second penalty early on for forcing Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas off-track at Turn 12, although shrugged off the hindrance to finish sixth having started from the pitlane.

Yuki Tsunoda was handed the same punishment for pushing Alex Albon wide as the RB and Williams scrapped mid-race, but Verstappen twice escaped penalty for similar incidents.

His Turn 1 lunge on championship rival Norris, which allowed Charles Leclerc through en route to victory, was not looked at by the FIA race stewards, though the more controversial incident came in the closing stages.

As his hard tyres faded and Norris attacked on fresher rubber, the Dutchman braked late into Turn 12 to keep third. With both drivers running wide, the McLaren driver accelerated while off-track to take the position, eventually being handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

This left Wolff frustrated and, having initially called Russell's penalty a "total joke" over team radio, he suggested bias when talking to his driver on the cool-down lap.

After Russell inquired whether Verstappen had been penalised for his Turn 1 move, Wolff replied: "He didn't get a penalty, and at the end, Lando got a penalty for being forced off and overtaking on the outside. I guess it is a bit biased decision-making."

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 on the situation, Wolff added: "It is inconsistent. With Valtteri, it wasn't even a race. [In the sprint] we saw a few of those incidents that were exactly the same and weren't penalised when racing for positions, real positions actually. So receiving that penalty is completely odd and bizarre.

"I think we know why, but I can't say that on television."

Asked if that was due to over-judicious stewarding, Wolff replied: "Sometimes there are correlations. When there is decision-making that is a bit interesting."

Wolff never named the stewards explicitly in his answers and finished: "At the end of the day, it is a difficult job. Some are very good, some are trying their best, and you need to salute these guys."

Top Comments

