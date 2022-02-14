Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The standout design elements from the new AlphaTauri F1 2022 car
Formula 1 News

Williams signs deal with Duracell ahead of 2022 F1 livery unveil

Williams has announced a new long-term sponsorship deal with iconic battery brand Duracell in a move that could impact its 2022 Formula 1 livery.

Williams signs deal with Duracell ahead of 2022 F1 livery unveil
Jonathan Noble
By:

Ahead of the team’s season launch on Tuesday, the Grove-based outfit said that the new deal with Duracell – famous for its copper-top batteries – would include a variety of high-profile marketing initiatives.

As well as being the focus of a new television commercial, Williams and Duracell were planning a number of activations at races this year – starting from the Miami Grand Prix in May.

Williams said that Duracell branding will feature prominently on the new car, its team kit and the overalls of Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi.

It is unclear, however, if a new additional livery colour that Williams has teased for 2022 includes the famous Duracell copper.

Last week, Albon said that he liked the new colours that the team had chosen for the season ahead.

“I like it. I would say it's more Williams,” said the Thai driver.

“It is more simple in terms of the colour scheme. There's a little bit of **** in it. I like the **** in it.”

Announcing the Duracell deal on social media, Williams offered only a glimpse of just a black and blue part of the car.

 

Speaking about the deal, Williams team boss Jost Capito said: “I am so proud of this partnership between Williams and Duracell, and I am grateful for the trust and confidence they have put in us.

“Having their name on the side of our car is a personal highlight for me, as my nickname for 30 years has been Duracell – because I never run out of energy. I am very much looking forward to our work together.”

Duracell, which is now part of the Berkshire Hathaway multinational conglomerate, is the latest North American sponsor to get involved in F1 as the sport pushes on in the continent.

Last week, Red Bull announced that software giant Oracle was to become its title sponsor for the 2022 season.

Read Also:

Williams commercial director James Bower welcomed the decision by Duracell to make the jump into F1.

“We are immensely proud to be partnering with a globally-recognised brand such as Duracell,” he said.

“Our announcement is a testament to all the hard work the team has done in 2021, how we have developed our commercial proposition and the growth of our sport, particularly, in North America.”

shares
comments
The standout design elements from the new AlphaTauri F1 2022 car
Previous article

The standout design elements from the new AlphaTauri F1 2022 car
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
F1 2022 cars may struggle to follow at high speeds, says Tost
Formula 1

F1 2022 cars may struggle to follow at high speeds, says Tost

AlphaTauri showcases new F1 car livery in AT03 video reveal
Formula 1

AlphaTauri showcases new F1 car livery in AT03 video reveal

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Aston Martin launch Plus
Formula 1

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Williams More
Williams
Williams set for new colour in "fresh" 2022 F1 livery
Formula 1

Williams set for new colour in "fresh" 2022 F1 livery

Archive: The obstacles blocking Dixon's path to F1
Formula 1

Archive: The obstacles blocking Dixon's path to F1

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Plus
Formula 1

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Latest news

Williams signs deal with Duracell ahead of 2022 F1 livery unveil
Formula 1 Formula 1

Williams signs deal with Duracell ahead of 2022 F1 livery unveil

The standout design elements from the new AlphaTauri F1 2022 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

The standout design elements from the new AlphaTauri F1 2022 car

The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson

F1 2022 cars may struggle to follow at high speeds, says Tost
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 cars may struggle to follow at high speeds, says Tost

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson Plus

The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson

Kingspan’s all-too-brief involvement with the Mercedes Formula 1 team is a salutary lesson in corporate hubris. MARK GALLAGHER ponders a peculiar arrangement which was, at best, tone deaf

Formula 1
2 h
Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Plus

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

In Formula 1 there’s always the hope that a regulatory reset provides chance for a team to vault up the order. But here are eight cases where the grand prix big hitters got it wrong, trading regular wins for dejection

Formula 1
Feb 13, 2022
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Plus

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

Every team has been talking about the opportunity F1’s new rules give them to jump up the grid – but there are also pitfalls for the unwary, such as the recently introduced budget cap and new aero formula. And the challenge will be similar for the drivers in teams that nail the regulation switch as it will be for those that don’t

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Plus

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

After a shy start to the 2022 Formula 1 launch season, the eye-catching scenes are in full flow thanks to Aston Martin and McLaren respectively. Both teams have provided a snapshot of what to expect this year along with a hint at the key battlegrounds and developments to come

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Plus

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Despite its big reputation and bigger bank balance in the form of owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin's F1 outfit still faces challenges on its way to the top. 2022 could prove to be crucial for understanding its strengths and building on the success of its previous eras

Formula 1
Feb 11, 2022
How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars Plus

How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars

The last season of the ‘widebody’ hybrid era was hotly contested all through the field, and the balance swung from track to track. PAT SYMONDS has been able to put numbers to it

Formula 1
Feb 10, 2022
The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter Plus

The power behind Hamilton’s next chapter

Lewis Hamilton’s silence in the aftermath of the 2021 Formula 1 season finale really spoke volumes about those controversial events. But away from the spotlight he has remained active in his efforts to create lasting change in society. In doing so, he proves his power

Formula 1
Feb 9, 2022
How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus Plus

How a dark Williams chapter could yield a delayed bonus

Can’t pay or won’t pay? STUART CODLING digs into how Williams’ new owners got their teeth into the sponsor which caused the team to go up for sale in the first place…

Formula 1
Feb 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.