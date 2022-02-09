Tickets Subscribe
All
Formula 1 / Red Bull Racing launch News

Red Bull secures Oracle as new F1 title sponsor

US tech giant Oracle has become the title sponsor of the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team following Honda's official withdrawal from the sport.

Red Bull secures Oracle as new F1 title sponsor
Adam Cooper
By:

The Milton Keynes outfit will henceforth be known as Oracle Red Bull Racing, with the US-based company following on from Infiniti - who had the title deal from 2013 to 2015 - and Aston Martin, whose name was incorporated from 2018-2020.

Honda was added to the end of the team name only for the 2021 season.

Oracle first joined Red Bull last March in what was announced at the time as a multi-year deal, and which has now been upgraded.

Since 2013 Oracle has also been the sole title sponsor of America's Cup contender Team USA, owned by company founder Larry Ellison, having previously shared the role with BMW.

Red Bull insists that the use of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure had a direct impact on Max Verstappen's successful 2021 title campaign by increasing the number of strategy simulations run by 1000 times, and by improving their accuracy by 10 times.

The team says that this season it will have "expanded use of Oracle Cloud across its most significant areas of operation including analytics-based race strategy, optimised engine development, AI and machine learning-powered driver training and a tailored fan experience".

The intention is to further ramp up the team's simulation power by increasing the speed of sims and expanding both the "volume and variety" of data that is analysed.

 

OCI will also be used by Red Bull Powertrains as it gears up for the 2026 regulations via modelling of the combustion chamber of its new engine.

"Oracle Cloud enabled us to make race day decisions that helped Max Verstappen win the 2021 drivers' championship," said team boss Christian Horner.

"Discovering and reacting to opportunities quickly is crucial to our success on and off the track, and Oracle is integral in that effort.

"Every element of our performance is driven by data analysis. Having Oracle as our title partner shows the confidence we have in their expertise and their ability to deliver a true competitive advantage."

The team intends to expand its fan engagement platform, the Red Bull Racing Paddock, which has already given out 35,000 digital rewards.

Red Bull marketing boss Oliver Hughes said the deal will "enable us to drive forward our ambitions for fan engagement, a core tenet of our marketing strategy.

"We want to take fans with us on our competitive journey in F1, putting them right at the heart of the racing action, and Oracle's world class innovation and technology will help us achieve that goal."

Watch live: Red Bull launches its 2022 Formula 1 car
Watch live: Red Bull launches its 2022 Formula 1 car
