Williams reveals 2022 livery on F1 show car

The Grove-based squad pulled the covers off what appears to be an FW44 showcar during a digital event.

As the team heads into the new rules era, it has tweaked its colour scheme to a new blend of blues and red.

The addition of red is said to have been inspired by a determination to promote the team's British roots.

Williams is hoping to build on the momentum it gained in 2021, where it moved off the bottom of the constructors’ championship and finished eighth thanks to points-scoring finishes from both George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.

Williams F1 team boss Jost Capito said he hoped that the improvements last year would play a part in driving the team forward this season.

“It was a great season for us, especially the step from 2020 to 2021,” he said.

“This result, the points and the podium, gave a boost to the entire team. I hope that this boost will show up in the performance of the FW44 this year.”

Williams unveiled its new livery on Tuesday Photo by: Williams

While Latifi is staying on for another season, Williams has welcomed former Red Bull driver Alex Albon as replacement for Russell – who has moved to Mercedes.

Albon spent the 2021 season as reserve at Red Bull, as the Milton Keynes-based team helped ease his return to a race seat.

Speaking about his F1 return, Albon said: “It feels like a year out and I'm itching to get going – it makes you hungry to get back in a seat.

“The year out was actually a way to see things from a different perspective, in a way that is not purely focused on the driving side. This is a team that is really on a climb and hopefully we will be able to use what I know to help it on its way.”

Williams is continuing to undergo a rebuilding under new owners Dorilton Capital, and it hopes to make further progress with the new rules era offering a reset that should help F1’s smaller squads.

The team will again race with Mercedes engines, having been a partner of the German manufacturer since the start of F1’s turbo hybrid era in 2014.

Williams FW44 Photo by: Williams