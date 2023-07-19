Subscribe
Previous / The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market Next / F1 teams downplay fears of 2026 being an “ICE competition”
Formula 1 News

Williams: Last two F1 races a “clear turning point” for rookie Sargeant

Williams head of vehicle performance Dave Robson says that the last two race weekends marked a “clear turning point” in Formula 1 rookie Logan Sargeant’s 2023 season.

Adam Cooper
By:
Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45

The American had a difficult start to a schedule dominated by unfamiliar venues and tricky street and temporary tracks that saw him involved in a string of incidents as he struggled to keep up with team-mate Alex Albon.

However, in Austria he had a strong run to 13th in a race of low attrition, while at Silverstone he finished 11th and just four seconds behind the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

Robson acknowledged that the return to Europe and tracks that Sargeant knows and which have a little more margin for error has been a boost for the youngster.

"I think that makes a difference,” he told Autosport. “And at the same time though, there is just that learning, that experience, good or bad, I think it all is really valuable. So hopefully things are just starting to come together.

“I think the next two will be really interesting. They are circuits he knows, circuits that he should be quite good at.

“The pace of the car will fluctuate a little bit maybe. From a mindset point of view, I think if the pace of the car is off a bit, then that's another good learning experience.

“He's got to keep up with Alex in a race where we're less competitive, which is a slightly different kind of mental state he's got to control and get through.

“Or ideally, if the car is actually just quicker than we think he might be, then he won't have to deal with that. But it's good learning.”

Logan Sargeant, Williams

Logan Sargeant, Williams

Photo by: Erik Junius

Sargeant’s drive at the Red Bull Ring went largely under the radar as he finished well outside the points, but Robson agreed it was a good performance that was repeated at Silverstone.

“I think by far and away Austria was his best race to that point,” he noted. “I think to then come to Silverstone and back that up, he did a sterling job.

“I think his lap under pressure in Q1 after the red flag, having queued up, that was exceptionally good as well. And the kind of thing that a few races ago he may have not been able to cope with.

Read Also:

"The race was very good. And it wasn’t easy, particularly the first 10 laps when there was a bit of drizzle and wind, and it was difficult to manage the tyres and just to build a nice pace.

“But he got through all of that. And his pace wasn't far off Alex at all, and Alex was running the new front wing, and not Logan.

“I think these two weekends have been really good, and hopefully mark a clear turning point."

Robson acknowledged that Sargeant won’t always have a strong Friday as a launching pad for the weekend, which was the case at Silverstone, where he was fifth in FP2.

“Hitting the ground running on Friday definitely makes a big difference. Hungary will be a bit more difficult with that, because we have fewer sets of tyres [under the alternative allocation rules].

“I think he's not going to have that luxury, so it is going to be more difficult. But again, it's another box to tick, isn't it?”

shares
comments

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

F1 teams downplay fears of 2026 being an “ICE competition”
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
What to expect from F1’s new tyre allocation rule in Hungary

What to expect from F1’s new tyre allocation rule in Hungary

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

What to expect from F1’s new tyre allocation rule in Hungary What to expect from F1’s new tyre allocation rule in Hungary

F1 teams downplay fears of 2026 being an “ICE competition”

F1 teams downplay fears of 2026 being an “ICE competition”

Formula 1

F1 teams downplay fears of 2026 being an “ICE competition” F1 teams downplay fears of 2026 being an “ICE competition”

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Logan Sargeant More
Logan Sargeant
Vowles: F1 rookie Sargeant has to get things “controlled” for clean weekends

Vowles: F1 rookie Sargeant has to get things “controlled” for clean weekends

Formula 1
Miami GP

Vowles: F1 rookie Sargeant has to get things “controlled” for clean weekends Vowles: F1 rookie Sargeant has to get things “controlled” for clean weekends

Williams withdraws Sargeant from F1 sprint race after crash

Williams withdraws Sargeant from F1 sprint race after crash

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Williams withdraws Sargeant from F1 sprint race after crash Williams withdraws Sargeant from F1 sprint race after crash

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success Why F1's 'missing piece' won't play on his nationality for success

Williams More
Williams
Williams reveal special Gulf livery chosen by F1 fan vote

Williams reveal special Gulf livery chosen by F1 fan vote

Formula 1

Williams reveal special Gulf livery chosen by F1 fan vote Williams reveal special Gulf livery chosen by F1 fan vote

Albon “licking my lips” after safety car in British GP

Albon “licking my lips” after safety car in British GP

Formula 1
British GP

Albon “licking my lips” after safety car in British GP Albon “licking my lips” after safety car in British GP

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Canadian GP

The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress The hidden cost cap rules hindering Williams' F1 progress

Latest news

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

F1 movie filming continues despite Hollywood actors’ strike

F1 movie filming continues despite Hollywood actors’ strike

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 movie filming continues despite Hollywood actors’ strike F1 movie filming continues despite Hollywood actors’ strike

What's behind Alpine's wavy front wing upgrade for F1's Hungarian GP

What's behind Alpine's wavy front wing upgrade for F1's Hungarian GP

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

What's behind Alpine's wavy front wing upgrade for F1's Hungarian GP What's behind Alpine's wavy front wing upgrade for F1's Hungarian GP

Peugeot has "all the right ingredients" for WEC success - di Resta

Peugeot has "all the right ingredients" for WEC success - di Resta

WEC WEC

Peugeot has "all the right ingredients" for WEC success - di Resta Peugeot has "all the right ingredients" for WEC success - di Resta

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinuackas

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe