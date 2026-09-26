Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

Colapinto handed Sepang penalty for causing Baku F1 pile-up

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Colapinto handed Sepang penalty for causing Baku F1 pile-up

Why Verstappen says 0.196s Baku finish-line gap to Russell is slightly misleading

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Why Verstappen says 0.196s Baku finish-line gap to Russell is slightly misleading

Not quite "plain sailing": Baku's late-race chaos almost cost Russell victory over Verstappen

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Not quite "plain sailing": Baku's late-race chaos almost cost Russell victory over Verstappen

Briatore to reflect on necessary action after Colapinto's "poor" Baku blunder

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Briatore to reflect on necessary action after Colapinto's "poor" Baku blunder

BTCC Silverstone: Doble takes qualifying race victory as series leaders struggle

BTCC
BTCC
Silverstone (National Circuit)
BTCC Silverstone: Doble takes qualifying race victory as series leaders struggle

Top 10 F1 closest finishes

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Top 10 F1 closest finishes

Norris demands ban for Colapinto after Azerbaijan GP crash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Norris demands ban for Colapinto after Azerbaijan GP crash

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Russell fends off Verstappen for victory; Colapinto takes out Gasly and Norris

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
F1 Azerbaijan GP: Russell fends off Verstappen for victory; Colapinto takes out Gasly and Norris
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Why Verstappen says 0.196s Baku finish-line gap to Russell is slightly misleading

Verstappen says the true margin was a full second and adds that victory would have been difficult even without the engine problem in qualifying. For one of the first times this year, however, the Red Bull driver did enjoy the racing

Ronald Vording
Ronald Vording
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

At the Baku City Circuit, the words Russell spoke after qualifying became reality: the Mercedes driver had already predicted on Friday that, despite starting eighth, Verstappen would pose the biggest threat for victory, and that proved to be the case in a thrilling finale around the streets of Baku.

Verstappen fell just 0.196 seconds short of his first victory of the 2026 Formula 1 season at the line, although he stressed afterwards that the actual gap was slightly larger than that.

"Of course, it looked close on the line, but I think that was more because George suffered from a little bit of boost lag in Turn 15 with the yellow flag", Verstappen said.

"So if you look at the last stint, it was always one second, so that’s probably also where we would have finished."

It is a theory that Russell himself also confirms. After lifting off for Valtteri Bottas’ crash, the Mercedes power unit did not immediately deliver the acceleration he was expecting.

"When the yellow flag came out, I lifted off the power and when I went back on, I had no turbo, so then I had no power”, the Mercedes driver explained. “Max almost got me at the line. That would have been a real shame, but all in all, it’s been an incredible weekend."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images

Verstappen also believes the outcome of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix would have been the same had he started from the front row.

On Friday, the four-time world champion concluded that Red Bull had "done a great job messing up" its best chance of a victory this year with the engine problem, but 24 hours later Verstappen believes the closing stages of the race would have played out in more or less the same way.

"I mean, that’s what happened yesterday. You have a problem and that means that you have to start from P8. But I think even if I started second, I think with the pace of George, it would have been very hard to pass", the Dutchman admitted.

"So maybe I could have followed him a bit better in that first stint, of course. But then you box, you’re second, and then we would probably have done the same race, just pushing each other along."

Verstappen able to enjoy F1 for one of the first times in 2026

Verstappen does, however, say that he enjoyed the closing stages in Baku, which, given all the shortcomings of the technical regulations, was one of the first times he had done so all year.

"I have to say that those last laps were very enjoyable because there was barely any deg, really. We were just pushing to the end and the gap was always, like, one second or 1.1. That was nice."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Verstappen also took risks in that respect, risks he perhaps would not have taken for any result other than a potential race win. He knew Red Bull – especially with overtake mode – had an impressive amount of top speed, while Mercedes was faster in the twisty section around Baku’s old town.

To still give himself a chance on the longest straight of the F1 calendar and at least close the gap again on every lap, Verstappen tried to ‘open up’ the final few corners as much as possible.

"That last stint was fun. I kissed a few walls as well, but that was just to leave my mark here in Baku!", Verstappen smiled.

"So, yeah, it’s always very challenging around here, qualifying and now at the end of the race as well, just pushing flat out. That comes with risk, of course, being close to certain walls on the inside and the outside, but it was cool."

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Not quite "plain sailing": Baku's late-race chaos almost cost Russell victory over Verstappen
Next article Colapinto handed Sepang penalty for causing Baku F1 pile-up

Top Comments
More from
Ronald Vording

Why Verstappen feels Baku was Red Bull's best chance to win in F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Why Verstappen feels Baku was Red Bull's best chance to win in F1 2026

Verstappen reveals why Red Bull's engine problem in Baku was different than it seemed

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Verstappen reveals why Red Bull's engine problem in Baku was different than it seemed

Alonso’s idea to ‘save’ F1 before the V8 return – and how realistic it is

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alonso’s idea to ‘save’ F1 before the V8 return – and how realistic it is
More from
Max Verstappen

Red Bull admits Verstappen's mysterious car issue cannot be fully fixed until 2027

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Red Bull admits Verstappen's mysterious car issue cannot be fully fixed until 2027

How Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
How Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten

Red Bull defends decision to force Verstappen to give back two positions

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Red Bull defends decision to force Verstappen to give back two positions
More from
Red Bull Racing

Not quite "plain sailing": Baku's late-race chaos almost cost Russell victory over Verstappen

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Not quite "plain sailing": Baku's late-race chaos almost cost Russell victory over Verstappen

How the chase to catch Mercedes is unfolding

Formula 1
Formula 1
How the chase to catch Mercedes is unfolding

Red Bull won't deliver any more major F1 car upgrades in 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Red Bull won't deliver any more major F1 car upgrades in 2026

Latest news

Colapinto handed Sepang penalty for causing Baku F1 pile-up

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Colapinto handed Sepang penalty for causing Baku F1 pile-up

Why Verstappen says 0.196s Baku finish-line gap to Russell is slightly misleading

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Why Verstappen says 0.196s Baku finish-line gap to Russell is slightly misleading

Not quite "plain sailing": Baku's late-race chaos almost cost Russell victory over Verstappen

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Not quite "plain sailing": Baku's late-race chaos almost cost Russell victory over Verstappen

Briatore to reflect on necessary action after Colapinto's "poor" Baku blunder

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Briatore to reflect on necessary action after Colapinto's "poor" Baku blunder