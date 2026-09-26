Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Qualifying report
BTCC Silverstone (National Circuit)

BTCC Silverstone: Doble takes qualifying race victory as series leaders struggle

Mikey Doble has secured the qualifying race victory at Silverstone

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Published:
Doble-00T9A1335

Photo by: JEP

Mikey Doble took qualifying race victory for the British Touring Car Championship round at Silverstone after overcoming early leader Daryl De Leon.

Doble is always an ace at the Silverstone National Circuit, and his Power Maxed Racing Audi A3 Saloon was unencumbered by any TOCA Turbo Boost restriction. The Surrey man fancied his chances for the weekend and, sure enough, took pole position in qualifying.

De Leon topped the other group to qualify his West Surrey Racing BMW 330i M Sport on the front row, despite a left-rear tyre failure sending him to the pits and necessitating a late charge to rescue his session.

As expected, the rear-wheel drive of the BMW catapulted De Leon into the lead at the start, but Doble kept himself in contention and then, on the third lap, moved into the lead on the Wellington Straight.

Doble’s PMR Audi team-mate Aiden Moffat had moved past Tom Chilton’s Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai i30 N Fastback for third on lap three, and the leading quartet remained in close formation until the safety car appeared in the middle of the race, after series newcomer Osamu Kawashima’s bid to remain within three seconds of the pace proved beyond him and he speared into the Becketts gravel.

The race restarted with seven laps remaining, and Doble then extended a gap of over two seconds. On the penultimate lap, both Moffat and Chilton found their way past De Leon, meaning Doble headed a PMR Audi 1-2.

Photo by: JEP

“It’s Silverstone – it’s what I do!” joked Doble, whose win comes back-to-back with his victory in the finale last time out at Croft. "It’s amazing, two on the bounce. I’m just in a really good place. The car was good, and I feel good.

“Momentum is definitely a thing in motorsport, and we’ve carried that momentum forward into a victory today at Silverstone. Massive congratulations to Aiden as well – it’s the first time we’ve had the luck to both compete at the front on the same day.”

Charles Rainford looked set to make it two WSR BMWs in the top five, but two laps from home he lost positions to Dan Lloyd’s Restart Racing Hyundai and the Speedworks Motorsport Toyota Corolla GR Sport of Josh Cook. Sixth place for Cook was the highest result for anyone not running the full 20 seconds per lap of TTB, with the Toyota on 15s.

Behind Rainford, Adam Morgan got his CPRL Mercedes A35 Saloon to the finish in eighth place, on 9s per lap of TTB, ahead of the twin Laser Tools-liveried Speedworks Toyotas of Aron Taylor-Smith and Gordon Shedden.

With the TTB reductions having such a significant effect at this circuit, it was always going to be a tough day for championship top three Ash Sutton, Dan Cammish and Tom Ingram.

Ingram, on 5s per lap of TTB, was classified 12th in his Excelr8 Hyundai. Sutton’s Alliance Racing-run NAPA Ford Focus Titanium was clipped into a spin at Copse Corner on the opening lap, but he recovered on 1s per lap of TTB to 14th, one spot ahead of team-mate Cammish, who was on 3s of boost.

Read Also:

BTCC Silverstone - Qualifying race results

qr

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Car Laps Time Interval km/h
1
M. Doble LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 18

18'34.808

   56.808
2 United Kingdom A. Moffat LKQ Euro Car Parts with Power Maxed Racing   Audi A3 Saloon 18

+2.526

18'37.334

 2.526 56.926
3 United Kingdom T. Chilton Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 18

+3.049

18'37.857

 0.523 57.112
4
D. De Leon West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 18

+4.437

18'39.245

 1.388 56.873
5 United Kingdom D. Lloyd Restart Racing   Hyundai i30N 18

+5.088

18'39.896

 0.651 57.179
6 United Kingdom J. Cook Speedworks Corolla Racing   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 18

+5.649

18'40.457

 0.561 57.483
7
C. Rainford West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 18

+7.815

18'42.623

 2.166 57.126
8 United Kingdom A. Morgan Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 18

+7.985

18'42.793

 0.170 57.212
9 Ireland A. Taylor-Smith Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 18

+8.658

18'43.466

 0.673 57.469
10 United Kingdom G. Shedden Laser Tools Racing with MB Motorsport   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 18

+9.004

18'43.812

 0.346 57.252
11
D. Patterson Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 18

+9.303

18'44.111

 0.299 57.247
12 United Kingdom T. Ingram Team Vertu   Hyundai i30N 18

+10.129

18'44.937

 0.826 57.578
13
L. Selby NAPA Racing UK
   Ford Focus Titanium 18

+10.716

18'45.524

 0.587 57.623
14 United Kingdom A. Sutton NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 18

+11.627

18'46.435

 0.911 57.743
15 United Kingdom D. Cammish NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 18

+11.979

18'46.787

 0.352 57.433
16
R. Bensley Speedworks Corolla Racing
   Toyota Corolla GR Sport 18

+12.438

18'47.246

 0.459 57.512
17 United Kingdom D. Rowbottom Cataclean Plato Racing   Mercedes A35 Saloon 18

+14.617

18'49.425

 2.179 57.503
18
L. Gilbert West Surrey Racing
   BMW 330i M Sport 18

+19.882

18'54.690

 5.265 57.627
19
N. Halstead Steel Seal with Power Maxed Racing
   Audi A3 Saloon 18

+22.714

18'57.522

 2.832 57.567
20
N. Hamilton Team Vertu
   Hyundai i30N 18

+23.383

18'58.191

 0.669 57.859
21 United Kingdom S. Osborne NAPA Racing UK   Ford Focus Titanium 18

+25.524

19'00.332

 2.141 57.413
22 United Kingdom C. Smiley Restart Racing   Hyundai i30N 17

+1 Lap

18'49.374

 1 Lap 57.270
dnf
O. Kawashima Team Vertu
   Hyundai i30N 6

+12 Laps

6'15.278

 11 Laps 59.715
View full results

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article BTCC Silverstone: Hyundai team in late-season engine switch

Top Comments
More from
Marcus Simmons

BTCC Silverstone: Hyundai team in late-season engine switch

BTCC
BTCC
Silverstone (National Circuit)
BTCC Silverstone: Hyundai team in late-season engine switch

McInerney on the move in National Rankings

National
National
McInerney on the move in National Rankings

The weekend the BTCC said goodbye to its showman character

BTCC
BTCC
Croft
The weekend the BTCC said goodbye to its showman character

Latest news

Colapinto handed Sepang penalty for causing Baku F1 pile-up

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Colapinto handed Sepang penalty for causing Baku F1 pile-up

Why Verstappen says 0.196s Baku finish-line gap to Russell is slightly misleading

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Why Verstappen says 0.196s Baku finish-line gap to Russell is slightly misleading

Not quite "plain sailing": Baku's late-race chaos almost cost Russell victory over Verstappen

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Not quite "plain sailing": Baku's late-race chaos almost cost Russell victory over Verstappen

Briatore to reflect on necessary action after Colapinto's "poor" Baku blunder

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Briatore to reflect on necessary action after Colapinto's "poor" Baku blunder