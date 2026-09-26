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F1 Azerbaijan GP: Russell fends off Verstappen for victory; Colapinto takes out Gasly and Norris

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LIVE: F1 Azerbaijan GP updates - Russell holds off Verstappen for victory

Formula 1
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
LIVE: F1 Azerbaijan GP updates - Russell holds off Verstappen for victory
Race report
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

F1 Azerbaijan GP: Russell fends off Verstappen for victory; Colapinto takes out Gasly and Norris

George Russell takes his third win of the 2026 Formula 1 season at an incident-ridden Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

 

Mercedes driver George Russell has taken a dominant pole-to-flag victory at Formula 1's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, overcoming two safety cars to beat Max Verstappen and clinch his third grand prix win of 2026.

Russell took pole by a massive eight tenths on Friday and confirmed Mercedes' dominance in race trim. The Briton led either side of a pair of mid-race safety cars to snare his first win since June's Austrian Grand Prix, while team-mate Kimi Antonelli could only manage fifth.

At the start Russell made a good getaway to defend his lead on the short burst towards Turn 1, with Piastri picking off second-starting Charles Leclerc.

Russell started on medium tyres with his nearest rivals on softs, but tyre degradation wasn't much of a factor on the low-impact street circuit, reducing race strategy to a simple one-stopper at the most opportune moment.

The Briton quickly broke free of the pack while Piastri and team-mate Lando Norris, who had passed Isack Hadjar four fourth, immediately came under pressure from the two Red Bulls. Hadjar and Verstappen appeared stronger on the straights than the Mercedes-powered papaya cars, who also struggled for traction out of Turn 16, the corner leading onto Baku's massive 2km straight.

After Verstappen cleared Pierre Gasly and Lewis Hamilton, both he and Hadjar made their way past Norris and put pressure on second-placed Piastri, with Hadjar waving his team-mate by. But as Verstappen started to go through a graining phase on his medium tyres, his challenge on Piastri stalled, making soft-tyre runner Hadjar impatient about having a go at the McLaren driver instead.

Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

Mid-race safety car plunges race into chaos

Just as Hadjar was given the green light to start challenging Verstappen, the race was interrupted by a safety car on lap 30 of 51 for a crash by Alex Albon. While holding off Esteban Ocon for a distant 13th place, the Williams driver locked up his tyres into Turn 5 and pierced the TecPro barriers on exit, escaping without harm.

With every frontrunner yet to make their one and only pitstop, the stoppage led to a flurry of activity it the pits, with Russell retaining his lead from Piastri, Verstappen, Hadjar, Leclerc and Hamilton, while Norris dropped to ninth behind Gasly and Antonelli after going deep into Turn 1.

That error would go on to haunt Norris as all hell broke loose on the lap 36 restart. While Verstappen picked off Piastri for second, Franco Colapinto locked up his tyres and speared into Alpine team-mate Gasly, taking Norris out with them as Antonelli narrowly escaped the carnage. In the background there was more intra-team contact as Arvid Lindblad punted Liam Lawson into a spin, with the Turn 1 melee breeding another safety car.

The entire top 10 held station on a much more timid second restart on lap 39, with Russell leading from Verstappen, Piastri, Hadjar and Leclerc. But on the following tour there was more Baku drama for Piastri as he went deep into Turn 1 while defending against Hadjar, throwing away a potential podium.

Amid all the chaos, the double neutralisation turned what should have been a cruise for Russell into a nail-biting finish, defending against an aggressive four-time world champion in Verstappen.

But Russell held on in a drag race to the finish to hold off the Dutchman, with Hadjar joining the pair on the podium on his ironclad return from injury. Leclerc finished fourth ahead of Antonelli, who came back from 16th on the grid after a qualifying crash.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lando Norris, McLaren

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

As Antonelli predicted before the race, repeating his spectacular Monza comeback win was going to be tough on the streets of Baku. The championship leader had made his way up to eighth by the time the race was yellow-flagged, and then benefitted from the Turn 1 chaos and overtook Hamilton for fifth.

Lindblad crossed the line in seventh, beating Esteban Ocon at the line by 0.030s, with Haas team-mate Oliver Bearman in ninth, while Carlos Sainz sneaked into a points finish in a heavily upgraded Williams car.

Both Aston Martin cars again failed to make the finish after the team's latest horror weekend, while Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas ended the race in the wall on the final lap.

Courtesy of his third win of the campaign and first since Austria, Russell claws back 15 points to Antonelli in the championship, now trailing his team-mate by 66 points going into next weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix hosted by Malaysia.

Read Also:

F1 Azerbaijan GP - Race results

RACE

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 51

-

     2 25   Mercedes Mercedes
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 51

+0.196

0.196

 0.196   2 18   Red Bull Red Bull
3 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 51

+10.704

10.704

 10.508   2 15   Red Bull Red Bull
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 51

+14.136

14.136

 3.432   2 12   Ferrari Ferrari
5 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 51

+14.512

14.512

 0.376   2 10   Mercedes Mercedes
6 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 51

+22.382

22.382

 7.870   2 8   Ferrari Ferrari
7 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 51

+31.159

31.159

 8.777   2 6   RB Red Bull
8 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 51

+31.189

31.189

 0.030   2 4   Haas Ferrari
9 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 51

+31.929

31.929

 0.740   2 2   Haas Ferrari
10 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 51

+32.416

32.416

 0.487   3 1   Williams Mercedes
11 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 51

+33.231

33.231

 0.815   2     Audi Audi
12 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 51

+34.013

34.013

 0.782   2     RB Red Bull
13 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 51

+34.230

34.230

 0.217   2     Audi Audi
14 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 51

+36.401

36.401

 2.171   2     McLaren Mercedes
15 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 51

+41.400

41.400

 4.999   2     Cadillac Ferrari
dnf Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 49

2 Laps

     2   Accident Cadillac Ferrari
dnf Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 36

15 Laps

     2   Collision Alpine Mercedes
dnf France P. Gasly Alpine 10 35

16 Laps

     1   Collision Alpine Mercedes
dnf United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 35

16 Laps

     1   Collision McLaren Mercedes
dnf Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 29

22 Laps

         Accident Williams Mercedes
dnf Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 20

31 Laps

     1   Retirement Aston Martin Honda
dnf Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 7

44 Laps

         Retirement Aston Martin Honda
View full results

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