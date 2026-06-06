Why Audi does not want major F1 engine changes for 2027

Behind the scenes, potential power unit changes for the 2027 F1 season continue to dominate discussions. Ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix, the FIA announced an “agreement in principle” on a 60/40 split between the internal combustion engine and electric power, but in Montreal it became clear that implementing such changes is politically sensitive.

That applies both to the technical direction that should be chosen when it comes to increasing the fuel flow and to the willingness to introduce significant changes in the first place.

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Many drivers have spoken positively about a potential 60/40 split – Max Verstappen has even partly linked his future to it – but at team and manufacturer level, the matter is far more sensitive. Ferrari is primarily focused on ADUO, while Audi and Honda have raised financial concerns.

Speaking to a select group of media, including Autosport, CEO Gernot Dollner confirmed that Audi would prefer not to see major changes for 2027.

“Our perspective really is to have stability there, that's our clear view. With entering new, this is one reason for that perspective. The other reason is that we have to be cost-efficient,” Dollner said in Monaco.

“That's the most important aspect from our side, to have the cost cap in mind. Our innovation path is maybe a little steeper because we started lower. And on that path, we are happy with stability.”

Audi could, however, live with changes that are less far-reaching and do not require hardware modifications, and therefore do not entail the same level of investment.

Gernot Dollner, Audi CEO Photo by: Audi Sport

“If that's possible. Also there, the process is running, it's in good hands. We are part of that process together with the other engine manufacturers. I think in 2027 there will be a good solution in place.”

One of the options being discussed is to allow the fuel flow to increase by just 5% while reducing downforce levels by 40 to 50 points for next year.

More extensive changes to the power unit would also be difficult for Audi because the brand is part of the wider Volkswagen Group. If additional investments are required, Audi may have to seek approval from its parent company and pass through multiple management boards.

However, when asked by Autosport, Dollner indicated that this is not the primary reason behind Audi’s position. According to him, Audi would rather use the available resources to improve its current product and become more competitive.

“We are talking about dimensions that are not so system-critical. It's more the overall strategy, where to allocate the costs.

“And that is not our preference to invest in a regulatory change. We would better see to invest in the overall system optimisation of our car and drivetrain system.”

Ultimately, Audi’s main objective is to keep costs under control, particularly given the substantial investments already made into the current power unit.

“Our focus is on the actual regulation and to optimise that. To optimise our drivetrain to the regulation we have.

“Important for us is that we have cost efficiency in mind. Of course, we just entered, we invested in a drivetrain concept and so we are not keen on changing soon.”