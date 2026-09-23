What would you like to ask Emerson Fittipaldi?
Emerson Fittipaldi will answer Autosport readers’ questions at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Make the most of it!
Emerson Fittipaldi
Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images
On 24 September, two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi will join us in the Baku paddock to answer Autosport readers' questions ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
In a remarkable career that span across three decades with even further outings, Fittipaldi not only clinched the F1 title with Lotus and McLaren in 1972 and 1974 but also won the IndyCar championship in 1989.
Fittipaldi is one of few drivers who have raced for their own team in F1, and now looks after his eponymous son, currently competing in F2 with AIX Racing – so there should be plenty to ask him about.
Fire away! You may submit questions until 24 September, 10am UK time, via this link.
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